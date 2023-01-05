Zahn offers generous $25,000 scholarship award to a future entrepreneur. Orlando, Florida Jan 8, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - The Richard Zahn Scholarship for Student Entrepreneurs provides funding for students studying on the road to becoming entrepreneurs or launching their businesses. The scholarship is available to any student who aspires to be an entrepreneur in the future. The scholarship is open to university and college students who are studying to become successful entrepreneurs. The scholarship is also open to students in high school who plan to attend university and study a course that will prepare them to be successful business owners. The most deserving student will receive a total of $25,000 in funding. The outstanding student will be chosen through an essay contest. The top student must be exceptional in addition to writing creatively. The scholarship funds will be used to pay for the chosen student's studies and tuition. Prospective candidates must provide their official names, active phone numbers, personal bios, addresses, high school name and graduation date, name of university currently enrolled in, email addresses, and GPA.

