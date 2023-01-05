Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Initiated by the Firm - SGLY
If you purchased Singularity securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Singularity class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9855 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Woonsocket Call
D-Central is Leading ASIC Repair Services and Training in North America
Laval, Quebec, Canada, 8th Jan 2023 – D-Central Technologies is the leading provider of ASIC repair services and training in North America. After Bitmain’s Antminer Training Academy ceased to offer its services, D-Central is now the go-to provider for all ASIC repair needs. As a reliable partner for...
Woonsocket Call
The Standard Promotes Graeme Queen to Assistant Vice President of Policy Administration Transformation and Supplemental Operations
Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Graeme Queen has been promoted to assistant vice president of Policy Administration Transformation and Supplemental Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005072/en/. Graeme Queen, assistant vice president of Policy Administration Transformation and Supplemental Operations at The Standard....
Woonsocket Call
3D Concrete Printing Global Market Report 2022: High Precision and Efficiency Over Traditional Construction Drives Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "3D Concrete Printing Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers strategic insights into the global 3D concrete printing market along with the market size and estimates for...
Woonsocket Call
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Approval for Vanadium Electrolyte Plant at AMG Titanium
Amsterdam, 9 January 2022 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) announces the Management Board has approved to build a Vanadium Electrolyte plant at its subsidiary, AMG Titanium, in Nuremberg, Germany. The target capacity is 6,000 m³ vanadium electrolyte. Basic engineering for the plant was completed in November, with production expected to start at the end of 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Home Security Systems Global Market Report 2022: Growing Awareness Regarding Home Security Systems Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Home Security Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Home Type; Security; Systems; Services; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global home security systems market size is expected to reach USD 97.8 billion by 2030, according to a...
Woonsocket Call
UEI Expands Its Wireless Connectivity Solutions With Enhanced Security, Sustainability, and Scalability
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has unveiled its extended family of QuickSet®-certified connectivity solutions today at CES 2023. As the global leader in entertainment and smart home control technologies, UEI is committed to helping its customers deliver more secure, sustainable, and scalable wireless control solutions for an ever-growing variety of home applications.
Woonsocket Call
GWH, GWH.WT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages ESS Tech, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – GWH, GWH.WT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH, GWH.WT) resulting from allegations that ESS Tech may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
Woonsocket Call
Lona Labs is A Leading Development Platform for K12 Education for Class Across the US
Los Angeles, California, 7th January 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, The Spanish word for canvas, as in a ship’s sail, is Lona– and it is no surprise that this company has made its mark with its innovative approach to creating world-class content utilizing the Canvas platform. As an organization, they not only focus on delivering top-of-the-line content but also on supporting teachers by providing professional development and training opportunities.
Woonsocket Call
KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loss Compendium Update: December 2022
KBRA releases the December 2022 issue of the KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium, which provides base loss estimates for all KBRA-rated conduit transactions. In this report and its accompanying spreadsheet, we provide insight into loss estimates for 308 outstanding KBRA-rated conduit transactions, of which 158 have been reviewed since the June 2022 edition of this publication. The compendium uses the following two metrics to present the loss figures: KBRA Lifetime Base Loss (KLBL), which represents our loss estimate for each transaction during its lifetime as a percent of its original balance; and KBRA Future Base Loss (KFBL), which represents potential future losses as a percent of outstanding deal balance as of the most recent rating action date.
Woonsocket Call
Fame Global (FAMEG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Fame Global (FAMEG) on January 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FAMEG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
Woonsocket Call
Yazhou-Huangjin Finances an Early-Stage Business to Support Habitat Protection
Supporting rehabilitation initiatives and maintaining natural ecosystems are among Yazhou-Huangjin's main priorities. Fujian, Fujian Sheng Jan 7, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - Yazhou Huangjin, a gold exploration, and development company committed to being the gold investment that works for our shareholders, our operating partners, and our communities, is pleased to announce the funding of a new business that will re-mine and treat waste from disused mine sites in order to help rehabilitation efforts and restore natural environments.
Woonsocket Call
New Study Reports Broad Applicability of InGeneron’s Regenerative Cell Therapy System Across Patient Groups
New study finds the composition of adipose-derived regenerative cells using InGeneron's Transpose® RT system does not depend on the subject's age, sex, body mass index, or ethnicity. InGeneron, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, announced the publication of a newly released study, titled “The composition of adipose-derived regenerative cells...
Woonsocket Call
Universal Electronics Announces Expansion of its Software and Services for Whole Home Control and Support at CES 2023
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI)(NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced it will debut its latest innovations and solutions transforming device and ecosystem control and support experiences at the Consumer Electronics Show. At the 2023 CES edition, the company will showcase how it intelligently connects, controls, and supports millions of entertainment and smart home households globally.
Woonsocket Call
Santhera and ReveraGen Announce FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for Vamorolone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Pratteln, Switzerland, and Rockville, MD, USA, January 9, 2023 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) and ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the new drug application (NDA) for vamorolone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) for filing. The FDA has set October 26, 2023, as the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date.
Woonsocket Call
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, January 11
ROYAL GOLD, INC. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m. CST / 10:00 a.m. MST, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of January 16 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.
Woonsocket Call
Blockchain Based Climate Tech Company – YES WORLD Launches Energy Efficient Windows Solution, Specialized Glass Reduces Solar Heat by 85%
Singapore, 6th Jan 2023 – Blockchain-based climate tech company – YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd launches world’s first Energy Efficient Windows Solution for home and commercial buildings. This new product line of specialized glass is part of company SAVE EARTH MISSION to reduce the carbon footprint from the atmosphere.
Woonsocket Call
China-hifi-Audio Unveils Reisong Brand Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Suit Buyers’ High-quality Needs of Home and Office Entertainment
China-hifi-Audio presents an excellent range of audiophile tube amplifiers for the studio, home theatre, car audio systems, and public address applications. China-hifi-Audio has grown to become one of the leading online audiophile tube amplifier shops. With a high reputation, their goal is to provide their clients with quality audio systems and excellent customer service. They have a wide range of audio systems on offer, including tube amplifiers, speakers, amplifiers, audio cables, and CD players. Before they are sold to buyers, all their audio systems are rigorously tested to ensure high quality. Users can also rest assured that their payments will be secured because they only accept payments through secure gateways and ensure that every transaction is confidential and safe. Their customer support is always available for any questions or concerns buyers might have about any of their audio systems. They have a team of experienced professionals who are well-versed in their audio systems and will ensure to ensure that buyers are satisfied. Their affordable prices and the excellent quality they offer to make them a very attractive choice for both experts and novices alike. They look forward to serving buyers from all over the world, and they will continue to strive to earn their customers’ trust as well as their respect.
Woonsocket Call
From 2023 to 2033, The Asia Pacific Ceramic Fiber Market is Projected to Expand at a 8% value CAGR, as per future Market Insights, Inc.
NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2023 / The global Asia Pacific Ceramic Fibers market is expected to be worth US$ 972 million in 2023 and US$ 2098.48 million by 2033. During the forecast period of 2023 to 2033, the predicted growth rate is about 8%. The market is...
Woonsocket Call
Poland Used Construction Equipment Market Assessment & Forecasts Report 2022-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Caterpillar, Volvo, Liebherr, Komatsu, Hitachi, XCMG, Hyundai, JCB, & Kobelco - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Poland Used Construction Equipment Market- Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. A surge in government investment in infrastructure development Under National Recovery Plan is expected to drive demand for used Construction Equipment in Poland. The expected number of used construction equipment units sold by 2028 in the market is 25,885.
Comments / 0