Global Remote Electronic Unit Strategic Business Report 2022: Featuring Liebherr-International, Moog, Parker Hannifin and Rockwell Collins Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Woonsocket Call
3D Concrete Printing Global Market Report 2022: High Precision and Efficiency Over Traditional Construction Drives Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "3D Concrete Printing Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers strategic insights into the global 3D concrete printing market along with the market size and estimates for...
Woonsocket Call
Portable Mini Fridge Global Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Cold Storage in Luxury Vehicles Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Portable Mini Fridge Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global portable mini fridge market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.98% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Global Aerospace Plastics (PEEK, PPS, PC, ABS, PMMA) Markets, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2018-2022 & 2022-2028F - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Aerospace Plastics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy and Others), By Technology, By User Type, By End-use Industry, By Region, and Competition." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Aerospace Plastics Market is projected to grow at...
Woonsocket Call
From 2023 to 2033, The Asia Pacific Ceramic Fiber Market is Projected to Expand at a 8% value CAGR, as per future Market Insights, Inc.
NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2023 / The global Asia Pacific Ceramic Fibers market is expected to be worth US$ 972 million in 2023 and US$ 2098.48 million by 2033. During the forecast period of 2023 to 2033, the predicted growth rate is about 8%. The market is...
Woonsocket Call
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, January 11
ROYAL GOLD, INC. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m. CST / 10:00 a.m. MST, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of January 16 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.
Woonsocket Call
Domo Executives to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced management will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:15am ET. A live webcast of Domo’s presentation will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http://www.domo.com/IR. About Domo. Domo transforms business by putting data to...
Woonsocket Call
Fame Global (FAMEG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Fame Global (FAMEG) on January 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FAMEG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
Woonsocket Call
Old Bitcoin ($BC) Launches Surging through the Decentralized Markets
01/08/2023, London, UK // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. The Old Bitcoin ($BC), has been launched on the ERC network to memorialize the original Bitcoin that now suffers in the hands of the elite. The Old Bitcoin ($BC) aims to put things right and reinstate Bitcoin to its deserved glory as a pre-eminent peer-to-peer cash transfer system.
Woonsocket Call
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Approval for Vanadium Electrolyte Plant at AMG Titanium
Amsterdam, 9 January 2022 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) announces the Management Board has approved to build a Vanadium Electrolyte plant at its subsidiary, AMG Titanium, in Nuremberg, Germany. The target capacity is 6,000 m³ vanadium electrolyte. Basic engineering for the plant was completed in November, with production expected to start at the end of 2023.
Woonsocket Call
First Republic Declares Dividends on Five Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that it has declared cash dividends on the following outstanding series of its perpetual preferred stock. A quarterly cash dividend of $11.75 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series J Preferred Stock. This dividend...
Woonsocket Call
D-Central is Leading ASIC Repair Services and Training in North America
Laval, Quebec, Canada, 8th Jan 2023 – D-Central Technologies is the leading provider of ASIC repair services and training in North America. After Bitmain’s Antminer Training Academy ceased to offer its services, D-Central is now the go-to provider for all ASIC repair needs. As a reliable partner for...
Woonsocket Call
argenx Highlights 2023 Strategic Priorities Across Immunology Pipeline
Reported $402 million in preliminary* full-year 2022 global net VYVGART sales. ADHERE topline results now expected in second quarter of 2023; Stage B enrollment has surpassed projected target of 130 patients. Registrational trial of efgartigimod in thyroid eye disease (TED) to start in 2023; additional proof-of-concept trials to start in...
Woonsocket Call
KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loss Compendium Update: December 2022
KBRA releases the December 2022 issue of the KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium, which provides base loss estimates for all KBRA-rated conduit transactions. In this report and its accompanying spreadsheet, we provide insight into loss estimates for 308 outstanding KBRA-rated conduit transactions, of which 158 have been reviewed since the June 2022 edition of this publication. The compendium uses the following two metrics to present the loss figures: KBRA Lifetime Base Loss (KLBL), which represents our loss estimate for each transaction during its lifetime as a percent of its original balance; and KBRA Future Base Loss (KFBL), which represents potential future losses as a percent of outstanding deal balance as of the most recent rating action date.
Woonsocket Call
Law Firm Marketing Agency Founder, Grant Eagle Announces Breakthrough Pipeline Growth System - The Magneto Effect, Henderson, NV
In a recent interview, Grant Eagle, founder of The Magneto Effect, spoke about the company's new Pipeline Growth System, a revolutionary approach to law firm marketing. Case study results are revealing law firms doubling their revenues within 24 months of installing the system. Henderson, NV, United States - January 8,...
Woonsocket Call
Universal Electronics Announces Expansion of its Software and Services for Whole Home Control and Support at CES 2023
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI)(NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced it will debut its latest innovations and solutions transforming device and ecosystem control and support experiences at the Consumer Electronics Show. At the 2023 CES edition, the company will showcase how it intelligently connects, controls, and supports millions of entertainment and smart home households globally.
Woonsocket Call
China-hifi-Audio Unveils Reisong Brand Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Suit Buyers’ High-quality Needs of Home and Office Entertainment
China-hifi-Audio presents an excellent range of audiophile tube amplifiers for the studio, home theatre, car audio systems, and public address applications. China-hifi-Audio has grown to become one of the leading online audiophile tube amplifier shops. With a high reputation, their goal is to provide their clients with quality audio systems and excellent customer service. They have a wide range of audio systems on offer, including tube amplifiers, speakers, amplifiers, audio cables, and CD players. Before they are sold to buyers, all their audio systems are rigorously tested to ensure high quality. Users can also rest assured that their payments will be secured because they only accept payments through secure gateways and ensure that every transaction is confidential and safe. Their customer support is always available for any questions or concerns buyers might have about any of their audio systems. They have a team of experienced professionals who are well-versed in their audio systems and will ensure to ensure that buyers are satisfied. Their affordable prices and the excellent quality they offer to make them a very attractive choice for both experts and novices alike. They look forward to serving buyers from all over the world, and they will continue to strive to earn their customers’ trust as well as their respect.
Woonsocket Call
EIGER DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eiger” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EIGR) in the United States District Court of Northern California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Eiger securities between March 10, 2021 and October 4, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 9, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Woonsocket Call
New Study Reports Broad Applicability of InGeneron’s Regenerative Cell Therapy System Across Patient Groups
New study finds the composition of adipose-derived regenerative cells using InGeneron's Transpose® RT system does not depend on the subject's age, sex, body mass index, or ethnicity. InGeneron, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, announced the publication of a newly released study, titled “The composition of adipose-derived regenerative cells...
Woonsocket Call
Dubai based financier Barika and Kraft partners with Kenya’s top Fintech Innovators through a Multi Tranche Facility.
Kenya has over 56 million people and has become a regional powerhouse not only for East Africa, but for the entire African continent and the Middle East region. and Africa (MEA) as a whole. In particular, the capital and largest city, Nairobi, is even nicknamed "Silicon Savannah" due to its...
Woonsocket Call
Bitpaid: A Secure, Transparent, and Equitable Blockchain Platform
Tallinn, Estonia, 7th January 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, Bitpaid is a native token for Decentralized applications (dApps) and DeFi that exist and run on a blockchain or peer-to-peer (P2P) network of computers instead of a single computer. With a fully decentralized ecosystem. BitPaid is providing multiple dapps which included Finance, Gaming, and Project sales which are known as the Initial liquidity offering, Initial Decentralized Exchange offering. Bitpaid is resistant to censorship and tampering, making it one of the most secure platforms on the market.
