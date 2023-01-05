Read full article on original website
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
WebMD
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
How to tell if it’s COVID, flu or RSV: symptoms to watch for
There’s a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a “tripledemic.”. If you’re feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV because they share similar symptoms and can also look like the common cold.
Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says
More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot was effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by at least 50 percent. Two separate reports released by the CDC Friday offer some of the first evidence of the booster’s effectiveness against hospitalizations and…
Wichita Eagle
2 children died from invasive strep A in Colorado. What to know as CDC issues warning
Invasive strep A infections in children have health officials in both the U.S. and abroad warning about rising cases and reported deaths. You may have heard about different types of infections caused by group A strep bacteria, such as strep throat, scarlet fever and cellulitis. But on rare occasions, this...
NBC New York
CDC: New Most Contagious COVID Strain May Now Be Up to 81% of NY Cases, Less in US
The new most transmissible-yet COVID variant prompting renewed global wariness in recent weeks continues to assert its dominance in the New York City area, while the latest CDC data published Friday indicates a loosening grip on the nation as a whole. That XBB.1.5 strain, another omicron descendant, is a highly...
CDC tracking new COVID variant
MIAMI - For weeks, scientists have been watching a slew of Omicron descendants duke it out for dominance of Covid-19 transmission in the United States, with the BQs -- BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 -- seeming to edge out all the others to claim a slight lead. The result has been a gradual rise in cases and hospitalizations that never seemed to reach the peaks of this summer's BA.5 wave and was certainly nothing like the tsunami of illness caused by the original Omicron strain a year ago. But on Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Covid-19 variant dashboard...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
CDC investigating multistate outbreak of norovirus stemming from raw Texas oysters
The CDC is investigating an outbreak across multiple states linking raw oysters harvested in Galveston, Texas, to norovirus. The FDA confirmed the oysters are potentially contaminated.
Doctors: New COVID subvariant now dominant strain in Northeast
NEW YORK -- It's a new year and a new COVID-19 subvariant is dominating medical headlines.The new mutation is responsible for a majority of infections in the Northeast.CBS2 spoke to doctors on Tuesday on what you need to know.READ MORE: How to diagnose the flu and COVID-19 as doctors brace for a surge of cases after the holidaysSo far, 2023 has started off much the same way as its predecessor, with a new COVID strain rapidly gaining dominance and concerns about another wave."I have a grandmother at home that is immunocompromised, and I feel like people should still be wearing their...
New COVID-19 variant, XBB, now dominant in parts of Northeast according to CDC
A new variant of COVID-19 is now apparently dominant in parts of the Northeast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Omicron subvariant XBB accounts for about 52.6% of all cases in New England between Dec. 18 and 24, according to the CDC. The new variant accounts for 18.3% of cases across the country.
COVID-19 and flu cases both rising, despite claims online
CLAIM: In a normal year, there is a lot of flu but no COVID-19, while during the pandemic, there has been a lot of COVID-19 and no flu. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. While flu cases plummeted as COVID-19 cases soared early in the pandemic, coronavirus and flu cases are both on the rise globally, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports thousands of hospitalizations and deaths from the flu and a significant rise in COVID cases and deaths through the fall and early winter. The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, contrary to claims that they are the same.
New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally
Newly elected Minnesota state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, suggested Gov. Tim Walz should be jailed and called COVID-19 vaccines a “death shot” during a rally at the state Capitol on Thursday. “I’m not anti-vaccine but I’m anti-COVID-vaccine. It’s not a vaccine, it’s a death shot,” Wesenberg said during the demonstration, which was filmed by […] The post New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Rapid tests for Covid, RSV and the flu are available in Europe. Why not in the U.S.?
Sander Brus didn't expect a photo of his friend's grandfather's flu diagnosis to go viral. But when he shared the image on Twitter in December, he was bombarded with messages, he said. People in the U.S. wanted to know how to purchase the rapid test in the picture, which simultaneously...
South Korea reports first death by rare brain-eating amoeba
South Korea has reported its first case of brain-eating Naegleria fowleri infection, according to a report by The Korean Times published on Monday. Last month, the disease was making its way across the U.S., and now, it seems to have spread to other nations. Death after ten days of symptoms.
