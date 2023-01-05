ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
The Independent

10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads

Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
TheDailyBeast

Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says

More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
The Hill

Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot was effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by at least 50 percent. Two separate reports released by the CDC Friday offer some of the first evidence of the booster’s effectiveness against hospitalizations and…
CBS Miami

CDC tracking new COVID variant

MIAMI - For weeks, scientists have been watching a slew of Omicron descendants duke it out for dominance of Covid-19 transmission in the United States, with the BQs -- BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 -- seeming to edge out all the others to claim a slight lead. The result has been a gradual rise in cases and hospitalizations that never seemed to reach the peaks of this summer's BA.5 wave and was certainly nothing like the tsunami of illness caused by the original Omicron strain a year ago. But on Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Covid-19 variant dashboard...
CBS New York

Doctors: New COVID subvariant now dominant strain in Northeast

NEW YORK -- It's a new year and a new COVID-19 subvariant is dominating medical headlines.The new mutation is responsible for a majority of infections in the Northeast.CBS2 spoke to doctors on Tuesday on what you need to know.READ MORE: How to diagnose the flu and COVID-19 as doctors brace for a surge of cases after the holidaysSo far, 2023 has started off much the same way as its predecessor, with a new COVID strain rapidly gaining dominance and concerns about another wave."I have a grandmother at home that is immunocompromised, and I feel like people should still be wearing their...
The Associated Press

COVID-19 and flu cases both rising, despite claims online

CLAIM: In a normal year, there is a lot of flu but no COVID-19, while during the pandemic, there has been a lot of COVID-19 and no flu. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. While flu cases plummeted as COVID-19 cases soared early in the pandemic, coronavirus and flu cases are both on the rise globally, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports thousands of hospitalizations and deaths from the flu and a significant rise in COVID cases and deaths through the fall and early winter. The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, contrary to claims that they are the same.
Minnesota Reformer

New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally

Newly elected Minnesota state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, suggested Gov. Tim Walz should be jailed and called COVID-19 vaccines a “death shot” during a rally at the state Capitol on Thursday. “I’m not anti-vaccine but I’m anti-COVID-vaccine. It’s not a vaccine, it’s a death shot,” Wesenberg said during the demonstration, which was filmed by […] The post New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
