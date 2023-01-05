I am not sure that she should be allowed to continue her current profession after what she has done. This is worse than ordinary dishonesty & theft-she deliberately took advantage of a disabled person! Not a one time error but a malicious plan & she needs to be prosecuted in my opinion. I hope that they double check all her previous clients records.
That's it! She gets fined and no criminal charges? This is like embezzlement or grand larceny/theft, or ??? Up on disharmony charges. AG Nessel???
I wonder if Judge Daniel A. O'Brian tried to assist this woman with her fraud. That would be worth filing a lawsuit against him. Also, this monster, Dudek, should have charges filled against her & she should be banned forever from being a guardian.
Related
Stabenow’s shakeup; High court controversy: The Week in Michigan Politics
New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office
Judge's controversial comments suggest protection for professional guardians
Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board
Wayne County Expungement Fair helped get criminal records expunged
Michigan unemployment agency not effective with pandemic claims, audit finds
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Gun violence group call on legislature to enact laws
State Police looking for participants to enter poster contest for missing children
Powerball results for 01/07/23; jackpot worth $320 million
Ex-Con Resigns as Law Clerk for Michigan Justice Before He Began -- Who is Peter Martel?
EGLE appeals judge's rejection of new PFAS water standards
Judge orders Sault Tribe gaming entity to pay developers $88.8M in damages for 2 failed casinos
Are victims notified when an offender becomes eligible for CTP?
Rollback of Trump-era water rules unlikely to alter Michigan regulations
Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio
Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?
Moss: Oakland County owes residents an accounting for transit millage | Opinion
Michigan counties bordering Ohio, Wisconsin have higher COVID risk this week
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 16