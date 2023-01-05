ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Beautiful Dreamer
3d ago

I am not sure that she should be allowed to continue her current profession after what she has done. This is worse than ordinary dishonesty & theft-she deliberately took advantage of a disabled person! Not a one time error but a malicious plan & she needs to be prosecuted in my opinion. I hope that they double check all her previous clients records.

Gail Tubbs
3d ago

That's it! She gets fined and no criminal charges? This is like embezzlement or grand larceny/theft, or ??? Up on disharmony charges. AG Nessel???

Honest Lee
2d ago

I wonder if Judge Daniel A. O'Brian tried to assist this woman with her fraud. That would be worth filing a lawsuit against him. Also, this monster, Dudek, should have charges filled against her & she should be banned forever from being a guardian.

