11 Ultra-Cozy Airbnbs in New York That Are Like Being Wrapped Up in a Warm Blanket

Don’t let the slightly warmer temps this week fool you—we still have a couple of months before springtime , so you might as well make the most of the season by getting out of dodge and getting extra snuggly. Our roundup of cozy Airbnbs in New York featuring fireplaces, hot tubs, gorgeous views and more has got you covered. From swanky Hudson Valley homes to spacious lakeside retreats in the Finger Lakes, here are the very best lodgings in the state.

The Coziest Winter Weekend Getaways from NYC

Sleeps: 4

4 Rate: $320/night

$320/night Why We Love It : family-friendly, superhost, fireplace, mountain activities, secret library

This ultra-cozy rental has been featured in multiple design magazines and for good reason. The interior of the main house boasts expansive windows overlooking the forest and wooden floors, with a clean and modern kitchen that comfortably seats eight guests. But the real standout of this unique property is the Hemmelig Rom, Norwegian for "secret room." This 290-square-foot home (pictured above) was built by the owner himself from the local oaks that surround the home. The black exterior looks especially striking when contrasted against soft white snow, but even if you visit during less wintery weather, you're bound to enjoy the many custom shelves lined with books just waiting to be read as you curl up next to the wood burning stove. While we doubt you'll want to leave the property, Hunter Mountain and Belleayre are less that an hour's drive northeast if you feel so inclined.

Sleeps: 6

6 Rate: $164/night

$164/night Why We Love It : secluded, family-friendly, fire pit, mountain activities, skiing, game room

Located in a rural farm area just northwest of the Catskills, this chalet-style gem is tucked away in a secluded forest where opportunities for nature hikes abound, and a winter wonderland is guaranteed. Should you feel inclined to stray from the property itself, you can enjoy a long, leisurely walk along the Catskill Scenic Trail, which is just a stone’s throw away and runs through the many neighboring (and oh-so charming) store-lined towns. If you’re up for a slightly more rigorous hike, the trail to Pratt Rock boasts breathtaking views of the surrounding area. Plus, no matter what outdoor activity you choose, there’s no such thing as an imperfect prelude to an evening spent relaxing around the backyard fire pit, hanging out in the game room, or lounging anywhere else within the impeccably designed and well-appointed home.

Sleeps: 6

6 Rate: from $142/night

from $142/night Why We Love It : Superhost, river views, waterfront, fire pit, hot tub, couples retreat

With its sleek but cozy interior, this Bristol Hills home is decidedly more luxe than your average cabin stay. Located just minutes away from the Bristol Hills Ski Resort and equipped with a roomy hot tub for defrosting after a long day on the slopes, this rental is an ideal homebase for all manner of winter sports. Bottom line: If you’re looking for a quiet and private property that boasts natural beauty, modern amenities and a pristine, snowy landscape, this cabin in the woods is a safe bet.

Sleeps: 4

4 Rate: $235/night

$235/night Why We Love It: Superhost, couples retreat, mountain views, mountain activities, sauna, fire pit

Nestled in the heart of the beautiful Adirondack mountains, this serene property features a private sauna, fire pit and generously sized private yard. As for its interior, the newly constructed two-bedroom cabin is clean, homey and outfitted with every amenity you need for a comfortable stay. Above all, though, the Juniper Hill cabin stands out for its incredibly convenient location—with Lake Everest and Ausable River within walking distance, and Whiteface Mountain and Downtown Lake Placid just a quick drive away, you’ll have no trouble filling an itinerary when you book a stay at this beautiful spot.

Sleeps: 4

4 Rate: $163/night

$163/night Why We Love It: Superhost, pet-friendly, couples retreat, mountain activities, fireplace, secluded

A neighbor to number three on our list, with a vibe all its own—this A-frame stunner is situated in the Jay Range of the Adirondack mountains. The dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows and doors of the light-drenched living room look out onto the surrounding woods and provide access to an elevated back deck; a spiral staircase leads to the lofted bedroom, enhancing the airy and open feel of the space; and rustic stone accents add charm throughout the interior. Cozy (but not claustrophobic) and close to both Whiteface Mountain and Lake Placid—this place is a dream for homebodies and outdoorsy types alike.

Sleeps: 4

4 Rate: $291/night

$291/night Why We Love It: couples retreat, fireplace, fire pit, proximity to town

Folks who want to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life without braving a full-blown wilderness experience will appreciate this Hudson home, which features a well-groomed backyard, deck and garden, as well as a private gate that provides direct access to the restaurants, bars and boutiques of Warren Street. Whether you’re soaking in the clawfoot tub, cozying up by the fireplace, grilling out back or exploring Hudson’s main drag, you’re sure to have a grand time at this country-meets-city retreat.

Sleeps: 10

10 Rate: $267/night

$267/night Why We Love It: Superhost, family-friendly, pet-friendly, lakeside, large property, game room, fire pit, natural beauty

This lakeside retreat, situated on the banks of the pristine lake Skaneateles in the Finger Lakes Region, is an ideal spot for a family vacation. For starters, the four-bedroom, 2,200 square foot home has enough space to comfortably accommodate the whole brood, a large and very fully equipped kitchen, and a well-stocked game room (think: foosball, pool and boardgames galore). In the large, private backyard there’s a stone fire pit and charcoal grill, and a private path provides direct access from the property to the lake. Best of all, the home is located only five miles from downtown Skaneateles—a small but vibrant town that’s full of charming boutiques, art galleries and quality dining options to boot. While there’s plenty to do in Skaneateles, we strongly suggest you carve out some time to soak up the region’s natural beauty at Watkins Glens State Park before drinking down some top-notch Finger Lakes vino on the Seneca Wine Trail.

Sleeps: 6

6 Rate: $250/night

$250/night Why We Love It: Superhost, pet-friendly, family-friendly, fire pit, games

The light-drenched, airy interior of this gorgeous home is the perfect combination of modern luxury and rustic living, with details that include a wood-burning fireplace and multiple cozy reading nooks and workspaces throughout. Step out onto the large back deck and you’ll discover a sprawling yard, complete with a Weber grill, fire pit, full dining area and a lounge area, too. While you might be inclined to relax on the property for the entirety of your stay, we’d be remiss not to mention that this Saugerties stunner provides easy access to some of the best dining and shopping in the Hudson Valley, and the numerous hiking and skiing opportunities that the Catskill region has to offer are just a short drive away.

Sleeps: 11

11 Rate: from $300/night

from $300/night Why We Love It: Superhost, mountain views, hot tub, fireplace, fire pit, proximity to town, hiking, pet-friendly

Featured in Time Out Magazine as one of the best vacation rentals in the Hudson Valley, this upstate retreat is only an hour and 15 minutes away from NYC, but you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a different world. Take in the stunning mountain views and sounds of the rushing stream while you lounge on the large back deck or soak in the hot tub. Then, do your best to tear yourself away from the property long enough to explore the town of Cold Spring, which is known for its antique stores and curio shops, and walk the many nearby hiking trails for a second helping of the region’s natural beauty.

Sleeps: 6

6 Rate: $389/night

$389/night Why We Love It: Superhost, historic, proximity to town, fire pit, pet-friendly

This funky house in Tivoli boasts early 1900s historic charm on the outside and an impeccably renovated interior featuring seriously cool mid-century modern stylings. There’s a cozy front porch and a spacious, fully furnished back deck that overlooks the medium-sized yard (complete with fire pit). When it comes to both comfort and design, the attention to detail at Casa Tivoli is second to none, and the location—just steps away from the namesake, historic town and in close proximity to Hudson Valley’s loveliest hiking trails, breweries and more—is also pretty hard to beat.

Sleeps: 6

6 Rate: from $247/night

from $247/night Why We Love It: Secluded, family-friendly, fire pit, hiking, skiing

Call this newly renovated A-frame cabin home for a long weekend of skiing, hiking and relaxing in the Catskills and you won’t regret it. Enjoy the secluded, serene and truly picturesque property through the oversized windows of the cozy and stylish interior, outdoors on the large, furnished deck or while gathered around the fire pit in the generously sized private yard. There’s plenty of outdoor adventure to be had in the surrounding area: We recommend Kaaterskill Falls and the Hudson River Skyline for moderate and oh-so scenic hikes, and Mountain Trails Cross Country and Wyndham Mountain for cross-country and downhill skiing.

