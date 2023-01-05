ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New law requires carpet producers to take extended responsibilities

On December 30, Governor Hochul signed A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
The Whale 99.1 FM

Are Legal Psychedelics Coming to New York State?

A group of New York state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would legalize natural psychedelics if passed and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. According to a report by A.J. Herrington of Forbes, New York Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes proposed the bill to legalize natural psychedelics in New York State.
Country 106.5 WYRK

New Law In New York State Helps Protects Homeowners From Banks

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law that closes loopholes that had been allowing banks and lenders to foreclose on New Yorkers' homes. The bill, dubbed the 'Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act', was sponsored by NY State Senator James Sanders (D-Queens) and Assemblymember Helene Weinstein (D-Brooklyn). Even though S.05473-D/A.07737-B passed in May, Gov. Hochul only recently signed it into law. Senator Sanders says the law helps protect homeowners from having their homes taken due to loopholes that can restart the statute of limitations,
Mark Star

Be ready New Yorkers: Jared Polis sending more migrants from Colorado -- What will it cost you?

New York has received more than 30,000 immigrants so far, and there are so many issues to deal with. Thankfully, Kathy Hochul has made some quick decisions for asylum seekers. One of them is providing them with millions every single year. Of course, the aim is to help them improve their living conditions and to allow them to settle in different parts of New York without any major issues.
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Mark Star

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program

The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
NY1

Nuclear energy sought in New York's zero emissions push

State officials want to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century. But as New York works to meet that goal, advocates for nuclear power like Isuru Seneviratne say wind and solar may not be enough. "If you're talking about 90% or 100% emission reduction, you need some sort...
Oswego County Today

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance

ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
New York Post

$500 million-plus price tag for an NYC casino shows what the whole scheme is really about

Giving away the show on what New York’s rush to expand casino gambling is really all about, the state last week announced the minimum price to open a Big Apple gambling den will be $500 million. In other words, our leaders will sell out the public, but not for chickenfeed. Indeed, the fee for one of the three licenses could go higher: Per the New York Gaming Facility Board, “An applicant may propose to pay a higher license fee.”  Let the bidding start! It just wouldn’t be the Empire State without yet another chance for cash-flush fat cats to one-up each other...
