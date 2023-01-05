Read full article on original website
New law requires carpet producers to take extended responsibilities
On December 30, Governor Hochul signed A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
New Law Bans Certain Laundry Detergent And Cleaners In New York State
A new law went into effect recently in New York State that bans certain laundry detergents and cleaning products in New York State. If you are partial to a particular detergent or household cleaner brand, you may have to find a replacement if they don't conform to the new law.
How Will New York State Now Pay You to Donate an Organ?
Have you joined the New York State Organ Donor Registry? I signed up years ago, personally, I do recognize that it is up to the individual if they want to donate their organs after they pass, but what if you didn't have to wait that long?. What am I talking...
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Are Legal Psychedelics Coming to New York State?
A group of New York state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would legalize natural psychedelics if passed and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. According to a report by A.J. Herrington of Forbes, New York Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes proposed the bill to legalize natural psychedelics in New York State.
Citizen Action Acknowledges the Anniversary of the January 6th Riots with a Commitment to Increasing Democracy
January 6, 2023 (New York, NY) Citizen Action of New York remains committed to strengthening democratic processes so that everyone’s voice is heard. Today, we remember how dangerously close we came to losing our democracy on January 6, 2021. The attempt to subvert the people’s will was not the...
New Law In New York State Helps Protects Homeowners From Banks
Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law that closes loopholes that had been allowing banks and lenders to foreclose on New Yorkers' homes. The bill, dubbed the 'Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act', was sponsored by NY State Senator James Sanders (D-Queens) and Assemblymember Helene Weinstein (D-Brooklyn). Even though S.05473-D/A.07737-B passed in May, Gov. Hochul only recently signed it into law. Senator Sanders says the law helps protect homeowners from having their homes taken due to loopholes that can restart the statute of limitations,
Be ready New Yorkers: Jared Polis sending more migrants from Colorado -- What will it cost you?
New York has received more than 30,000 immigrants so far, and there are so many issues to deal with. Thankfully, Kathy Hochul has made some quick decisions for asylum seekers. One of them is providing them with millions every single year. Of course, the aim is to help them improve their living conditions and to allow them to settle in different parts of New York without any major issues.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Runaways In New York State Can Now Make Decisions Without Parents’ Permission
Runaways and homeless kids in New York State can now make some major decisions without their parents' permission. A new law was recently signed by Governor Kathy Hochul that gives certain youth the ability to bypass consulting their guardians to make important choices. Do Minors Need Parental Permission For Healthcare...
Affordability and renewability: state leaders talk costs of climate action legislation
CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — By the year 2030, New York state leaders have set a goal of achieving 70 percent renewable energy, and 3 million electric vehicles on the roads. Those are just a few of the multi-decade Climate Leadership Protection Act plan to combat climate change. CBS spoke...
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
These Counties In New York State Allow Bars To Stay Open Past 2 AM
Unlike some states, New York doesn't have a unified cut-off time for its bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol. Some counties are more conservative, while others are more lenient. These counties allow bars and restaurants to serve liquor past 2 am, which is a popular cut-off time in New York and other states around the country.
Assemblyman Charles Fall named assistant majority leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has appointed Assemblymember Charles Fall (D-North Shore/Battery Park) to be assistant majority leader. Heastie officially announced his decision on Friday. In addition to his new duties, Fall will continue serving as the chair of the Subcommittee on Consumer Fraud...
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
Nuclear energy sought in New York's zero emissions push
State officials want to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century. But as New York works to meet that goal, advocates for nuclear power like Isuru Seneviratne say wind and solar may not be enough. "If you're talking about 90% or 100% emission reduction, you need some sort...
With public safety push in New York, criminal justice reform advocates re-double efforts
Democrats and Republican state lawmakers opened the 2023 legislative session in Albany acknowledging voters are increasingly concerned about public safety and crime in their communities. While lawmakers in both parties differ in how they plan to address the issue, progressive advocates who have backed changes to New York's criminal justice...
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance
ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
$500 million-plus price tag for an NYC casino shows what the whole scheme is really about
Giving away the show on what New York’s rush to expand casino gambling is really all about, the state last week announced the minimum price to open a Big Apple gambling den will be $500 million. In other words, our leaders will sell out the public, but not for chickenfeed. Indeed, the fee for one of the three licenses could go higher: Per the New York Gaming Facility Board, “An applicant may propose to pay a higher license fee.” Let the bidding start! It just wouldn’t be the Empire State without yet another chance for cash-flush fat cats to one-up each other...
