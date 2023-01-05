Read full article on original website
We’ve Got the Buzz on the Three New Actors Joining Yellowjackets Season 2
Watch: Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2. The second season of Yellowjackets is ready to take flight. The Showtime drama, which returns March 24, has added three new actors to its ensemble cast for season two, according to Variety. Nicole Maines, best known for playing Nia Nal on The...
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
msn.com
‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources
Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned. “People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!”. ABC execs...
Viola Davis Proves Matching Your Makeup to Your Clothes Can Be a Winning Look
Watch: Viola Davis' Best Performances: Legacy Makers. Let Viola Davis inspire your next look. The Oscar winner stepped out in vibrant style while attending the 2023 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards on Jan. 5. She made a splash on the red carpet, as she wore an electrifying blue and red striped Tory Burch gown that featured sculptural sleeves and pockets.
Magnum & Higgins Get Steamy in Magnum P.I. Season 5 Preview
Magnum P.I. fans' wishes are coming true. Not only was the series resurrected from cancelation by NBC last year, but the show's season four finale saw will-they-won't-they couple Thomas Magnum...
The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story
Not all epic love stories are long. More than 45 years after his death, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley remain embedded in our culture as a unit, from the footage of their 1967 wedding, the...
Ashley Olsen Marries Louis Eisner
Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner have said "I do." The Row designer and L.A.-based artist are officially husband and wife after getting married in a private ceremony on Dec. 28, multiple outlets confirm. Per Page Six, who was first to report the nuptials, the pair were joined by loved ones...
Lisa Vanderpump Seemingly Reacts to Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Departure
Watch: Lisa Rinna Does NOT Want RHOBH Alum Lisa Vanderpump to Return. How does Lisa Vanderpump really feel about Lisa Rinna's departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?. Shortly after Rinna announced her exit from the show, fans thought LVP, who left the show in season nine, reacted to...
Watch Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Prank Each Other in Rare Look at Their Romance
Watch: Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Give RARE Look at Their Romance. You know what they say—the couple that plays together... On Jan. 6, Chris Evans made his relationship with actress Alba Baptista Instagram official in the most adorable way. The Captain America actor shared on his Stories a video montage of the two pranking each other repeatedly by sneaking up on one another and shouting "babe" or "baby," eliciting shrieks and laughter.
Bachelor Cast Member Threatens Arson in Explosive New Trailer
Will you accept this threat of arson? In an exclusive trailer for season 27 of The Bachelor, starring Zach Shallcross from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette, our new...
Relive the Wildest Moments from Ryan Murphy's TV Shows
Ryan Murphy is the father of modern TV. The TV legend, who is receiving the Carol Burnett Award at the 2023 Golden Globes Jan. 10, is responsible for creating several critically-acclaimed shows...
The White Lotus’ Alexandra Daddario Reflects on Meeting “Wonderful” Husband Andrew Form
Watch: Alexandra Daddario GLAMBOT: BTS at 2022 Emmys. Alexandra Daddario's first date with Andrew Form was pure magic. In a preview for an upcoming interview with Sunday Today, the Mayfair Witches star reflected on her and her producer husband's love story, remarking that their first date "sounds like a Nora Ephron movie."
CNN's Don Lemon Slams Prince Harry for Detailing Argument With Prince William
Watch: Prince Harry Alleges Prince William "Knocked" Him to the Ground. What happens in the family, stays in the family—at least Don Lemon thinks so. The CNN This Morning anchor gave his two cents on Prince Harry's allegation—which he details in his upcoming memoir, Spare—that Prince William engaged in a physical altercation with him, calling it "gauche" to make the accusation public.
Jessie J Is Pregnant One Year After Suffering Miscarriage
Watch: Jessie J Opens Up About Grief 9 Months After Miscarriage. There's no tag on this priceless news: Jessie J is pregnant. On Jan. 6, she singer shared a video montage showing a positive pregnancy test, a sonogram and images of her growing baby bump. As she captioned the Instagram, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…"
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the "Worst" Men
Watch: Jordin Sparks Talks Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Date Night. Emily Ratajkowski is looking back on her past love life with a critical lens as she begins the new year. Months after filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, the Gone Girl actress got candid...
How Jeremy Renner Proved to Be Even Tougher Than Hawkeye
Watch: Jeremy Renner Shares Video of "ICU Spa Moment" After Snowplow Accident. Hawkeye gets a lot of crap for being less "super" than some of the other Marvel heroes. But really he's resilient AF, just like the actor who plays him. Jeremy Renner is thankfully on the mend after being...
Allison Holker Honors "Superman" Stephen "tWitch" Boss After Memorial
Allison Holker is honoring late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss more than two weeks after his death. The former Dancing With the Stars pro share an emotional tribute dedicated to the Ellen DeGeneres...
Lindsay Lohan’s Q&A With "Little" Her Is So Fetch
Lindsay Lohan has the answers to the questions of a teenage drama queen. The Freaky Friday actress took a trip down memory lane in a new TikTok, by having a conversation with her younger self. In...
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Is "Happiest I’ve Ever Been" After Facial Feminization Surgery
Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery. Dylan Mulvaney is enjoying this new chapter. The TikTok star gave fans an update on how she is doing two weeks after receiving facial feminization surgery. Although Dylan still has a ways to go on the healing front, she is already experiencing a new level of joy.
