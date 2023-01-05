ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’ve Got the Buzz on the Three New Actors Joining Yellowjackets Season 2

Watch: Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2. The second season of Yellowjackets is ready to take flight. The Showtime drama, which returns March 24, has added three new actors to its ensemble cast for season two, according to Variety. Nicole Maines, best known for playing Nia Nal on The...
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Viola Davis Proves Matching Your Makeup to Your Clothes Can Be a Winning Look

Watch: Viola Davis' Best Performances: Legacy Makers. Let Viola Davis inspire your next look. The Oscar winner stepped out in vibrant style while attending the 2023 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards on Jan. 5. She made a splash on the red carpet, as she wore an electrifying blue and red striped Tory Burch gown that featured sculptural sleeves and pockets.
Ashley Olsen Marries Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner have said "I do." The Row designer and L.A.-based artist are officially husband and wife after getting married in a private ceremony on Dec. 28, multiple outlets confirm. Per Page Six, who was first to report the nuptials, the pair were joined by loved ones...
Lisa Vanderpump Seemingly Reacts to Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Departure

Watch: Lisa Rinna Does NOT Want RHOBH Alum Lisa Vanderpump to Return. How does Lisa Vanderpump really feel about Lisa Rinna's departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?. Shortly after Rinna announced her exit from the show, fans thought LVP, who left the show in season nine, reacted to...
Watch Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Prank Each Other in Rare Look at Their Romance

Watch: Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Give RARE Look at Their Romance. You know what they say—the couple that plays together... On Jan. 6, Chris Evans made his relationship with actress Alba Baptista Instagram official in the most adorable way. The Captain America actor shared on his Stories a video montage of the two pranking each other repeatedly by sneaking up on one another and shouting "babe" or "baby," eliciting shrieks and laughter.
CNN's Don Lemon Slams Prince Harry for Detailing Argument With Prince William

Watch: Prince Harry Alleges Prince William "Knocked" Him to the Ground. What happens in the family, stays in the family—at least Don Lemon thinks so. The CNN This Morning anchor gave his two cents on Prince Harry's allegation—which he details in his upcoming memoir, Spare—that Prince William engaged in a physical altercation with him, calling it "gauche" to make the accusation public.
Jessie J Is Pregnant One Year After Suffering Miscarriage

Watch: Jessie J Opens Up About Grief 9 Months After Miscarriage. There's no tag on this priceless news: Jessie J is pregnant. On Jan. 6, she singer shared a video montage showing a positive pregnancy test, a sonogram and images of her growing baby bump. As she captioned the Instagram, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…"
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the "Worst" Men

Watch: Jordin Sparks Talks Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Date Night. Emily Ratajkowski is looking back on her past love life with a critical lens as she begins the new year. Months after filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, the Gone Girl actress got candid...
How Jeremy Renner Proved to Be Even Tougher Than Hawkeye

Watch: Jeremy Renner Shares Video of "ICU Spa Moment" After Snowplow Accident. Hawkeye gets a lot of crap for being less "super" than some of the other Marvel heroes. But really he's resilient AF, just like the actor who plays him. Jeremy Renner is thankfully on the mend after being...
