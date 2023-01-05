ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Top U.S. and Canada officials to attend Mexico summit

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCqyK_0k4ZhSWG00

MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A host of top cabinet officials from the United States and Canada will take part in a North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City next week, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Mexico City early next week for meetings that will encompass climate change, competitiveness, immigration, security and equity, Ebrard said. The summit will be the first in person encounter between the three leaders since late 2021.

Biden and Lopez Obrador would meet for private talks on Monday afternoon, after which high level meetings would take place between Mexican and U.S. officials, Ebrard told a news conference alongside the Mexican president.

Those would include Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Special Presidential Adviser for the Americas Chris Dodd and others, he added.

Mexico's ministers of the interior, finance, economy, environment and security, as well as the country's migration chief would be at the talks too, he added.

The leaders of the three countries would meet for dinner on Monday evening with their wives, Mexico's government said.

On Tuesday, a trilateral meeting between Biden, Trudeau and Lopez Obrador would take place, as well as a working lunch for the government delegations. Afterwards, Biden would depart for the United States, according to Ebrard.

On Wednesday, Lopez Obrador would hold bilateral talks with Trudeau, who would be joined by Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and International Trade Minister Mary Ng, Ebrard said.

"More confirmations from Canada should come through today," he added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
The Atlantic

Sudden Russian Death Syndrome

Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
371K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy