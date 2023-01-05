Your 2023 guide to the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction in Scottsdale
Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale this month!
FAST FACTS
- The event runs from January 21- 29; gates open at 8 a.m. each day
- Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Road]
- A clear bag policy is in effect for all the events at Barrett-Jackson.
- Want to get the Senior, Military, Student, or First Responder discount? You’ll have to present a valid ID to get the deal.
- ‘Children 12 and under are free with an accompanying paying adult’ on January 21, according to event officials.
- Tickets are less expensive when bought online versus at the venue.
- VIP packages are available too.
*Video in the player above showcases the Lightning McQueen Replica that was on sale at a past Barrett-Jackson collector car auction.
TICKET PRICES
- Single-day admission prices vary.
- Adult ticket prices range from $25-$89.
- Senior, Military, Student, First Responder ticket prices range from $21-$72.
- Children ticket prices range from $0- $39.
‘All-Session Passes’ are valid January 21- 29; these tickets are available through January 20.
- Adults $199
- Senior, Military, Student, First Responder $160
- Children $83
Day-Of Tickets for the ‘All-Session Passes’ (Online/At Gate) are available through January 28.
- Adults $215
- Senior, Military, Student, First Responder $171
- Children $104
SPECIAL EXPERIENCES AT BARRETT-JACKSON
- Gearing Towards the Future’s STEMFest presented by Ford, Lucid, Safe Haven, and Arizona SciTech Institute
- Fantasy Bid presented by Dodge
- Boy Scouts Pinewood Derby
- Dodge Thrill Rides and GR Supra Thrill Rides
*The video below features previous Toyota Thrill Ride at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson.
- RAM Off-Road Experience
- TRD Pro Dirt Ride
- Lucid Driving Experience
- Volkswagen Driving Experience
- Monster Energy BMX Show presented by Coca-Cola
- Live Music from Crown Kings at Billy’s Tequila Music Stage
- Corporate Pinewood Derby
- Barrett-Jackson Cup Parade presented by Castrol
- Future Collector Car Show presented by Meguiar’s
- Live Music at Billy’s Tequila Music Stage
- Chevrolet and Ford Hot Laps
Staple events: Collector Car Auction, Automobilia Auction, and the Barrett-Jackson Cup Winner announcement. Food Courts and sponsor Displays are Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Comments / 0