Perks and Rec: Organize your year with deals on planners
I'm a planner girl. Not that I like to plan things, no, I just really, really love planners. If you also look forward to a new year just so you can buy a new planner, you're in luck. We found deals on 2023 planners from brands like Rifle Paper Co. , The Happy Planner , and one of my personal favorites, Papier . Get ready to be more organized than ever before.
Once you've found your perfect planner, head on over to Anthropologie's sale section . You'll save an extra 50% on already-discounted clothing, accessories, home decor and more.
One last deal to highlight: one of our favorite air purifiers is $250 off at Best Buy today, if breathing cleaner air is your thing.
Happy shopping, deal lovers.
— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer
Reviewed, part of the USA Today Network
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Organize your year with deals on planners
Comments / 0