Get organized in 2023 with a new planner—shop deals at The Happy Planner, Smythson and Papier. Reviewed/The Happy Planner/Rifle Paper Co./Papier

I'm a planner girl. Not that I like to plan things, no, I just really, really love planners. If you also look forward to a new year just so you can buy a new planner, you're in luck. We found deals on 2023 planners from brands like Rifle Paper Co. , The Happy Planner , and one of my personal favorites, Papier . Get ready to be more organized than ever before.

Once you've found your perfect planner, head on over to Anthropologie's sale section . You'll save an extra 50% on already-discounted clothing, accessories, home decor and more.

One last deal to highlight: one of our favorite air purifiers is $250 off at Best Buy today, if breathing cleaner air is your thing.

Happy shopping, deal lovers.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

Reviewed, part of the USA Today Network

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Organize your year with deals on planners