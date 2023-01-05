ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Pomerelle features a unique mix of elevation, history and family vibes

By Steve Dent
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyWhr_0k4ZhKhg00

Pomerelle Mountain Resort dates back to 1940, it became a family run resort in 1974 and it continues as a mom and pop shop today.

Woody and Sandy Anderson bought the resort in the 70s, Woody passed away in 2019, but the family atmosphere remains for this resort southeast of Twin Falls that receives an average of 500 inches of snow every year.

"It’s very unique," said Zack Anderson the manager of Pomerelle. "We are very close knit and we are all here for the same reason, we have we have a passion for this sport, we have a passion for skiing and snowboarding, and a passion to bring that to the community and all of our guests."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oh02t_0k4ZhKhg00

The summit at Pomerelle is at 8,762 feet, making it the second highest summit of any Idaho ski resort behind Sun Valley, the altitude and the location consistently helps Pomerelle be one of the first resorts to open every year, and this season was no different.

"You are looking at a unique powder paradise here, we are so fortunate that we have one of the highest elevation bases in Idaho and because of that we have very consistent snow," said Anderson. "More often than not, when you see the Wasatch front is going to get a heavy dump, we are usually blessed with that snow two."

Pomerelle features two triple chairs, a magic carpet and terrain parks, the more advanced chair takes skiers and snowboarders up 1,000 feet providing a lot of different terrain from an open bowl, to steep narrow chutes and gladed runs.

EZ Rider, the other triple, takes people to beginner friendly terrain where the groomers are not very steep and we saw a lot of families out on the slopes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxd5c_0k4ZhKhg00

"It’s still affordable to bring your family," said Kindsey Taylor from Twin Falls who was there with her seven-year-old daughter Quinn. "It is something the family can do all together, be outdoors and it is like shopping small, you support small."

Adult tickets cost $50 if pre-purchased at Pomerelle, they have a base lodge that serves food and they feature night skiing five days a week from Tuesday through Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Rloo_0k4ZhKhg00

It's important to support smaller resorts because of a trend with two corporations taking over the ski industry in the past decade, Vail Resorts owns 37 resorts across the country and Alterra owns 15, but none in Idaho and Pomerelle is off to a good start.

"This last week we have seen some of the best crowds we have ever had," said Alexander. "It really has been a phenomenal season."

Going to a mom and pop resort is an experience, the triple chairs take longer to get up the mountain than the high speed quads we see at so many other resorts, but that's a tradeoff at a family-run resort where prices are so affordable.

"We want to make sure people have a place they can come and bring their family and learn a life time sport," said Alexander. "Because that is what this is, this is something you can do with your kids, grandchildren and you can do it until you can't walk anymore."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HDRR_0k4ZhKhg00

Pomerelle also has a special promotion every Tuesday for the rest of the season called ladies day, every Tuesday women can get discounted tickets, lunch, and an hour and a half lesson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List

Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

New Daycare opening in Twin Falls this month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —There’s a new daycare opening in Twin Falls and Saturday was their open house. Hive Learning Center administrator Debri Humbach said they’ve been trying to open for a few months now, but have had some setbacks. The Hive Learning Center is set to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney announces 2023 Drug Free Student Scholarship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs is accepting applications for his office’s Drug-Free Scholarship. The scholarship is open to Twin Falls County Graduating high school seniors. The application, among other requirements, requires an essay on the topic, “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?”
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Redhawk Gastropub

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Last June Redhawk Gastropub had their grand opening event after a 17-month renovation of their restaurant. Restaurant manager Rocky Allen says their location makes them unique. “We’re right on the canyon rim, so you get the great view of the bridge and the canyon and...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

How prepared are area high schools for a sudden sports injury?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Damar Hamlin, the Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati Monday night, is off a breathing tube and even FaceTiming his teammates. It’s great news after such a horrifying incident, and he’s alive partly due to athletic trainers who...
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A community in Twin Falls is asking questions, as a stabbing was reported at the 600th block of Sparks Street in Twin Falls Saturday at approximately 2:37 pm, according to the Twin Falls Police Department. An official with the Police Department said, one male and...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Law enforcement received a credible threat of a possible gun on the campus of Minico High School on Thursday at 3 p.m. When they arrived, they entered the building and placed the school on immediate lockdown. Authorities eventually located the student in question and found...
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy