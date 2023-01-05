ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Main break leads to release of untreated wastewater near Meginnis Arm Road

By WTXL Digital Staff
 3 days ago
A main break on Meginnis Arm Road led to untreated wastewater to escape.

According to a report Thursday from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, on Wednesday just after 10 a.m., the city of Tallahassee responded to a main break at Pump Station 43 located at 2900 Meginnis Arm Road.

The report notes that the apparent cause of the break was an increase of pressure due to an automated generator operation exercise.

Personnel shut down the pumps and began cleanup efforts.

According to the report, about 183,0000 gallons of untreated domestic wastewater was released and as of Thursday morning, approximately 124,000 gallons of mixed stormwater and wastewater had been recovered.

On Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson with the city of Tallahassee released the following statement to ABC 27:

"On January 4, the City responded to a force main break at Pump Station 43, at 2900 Meginnis Arm Road. The repair was made and services were back to normal operation by 6:45 p.m."
- City of Tallahassee spokesperson

Once cleanup is completed, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said water quality samples will be taken.

