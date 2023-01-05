ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL reportedly might offer Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills unique options in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IviTl_0k4ZgkmL00

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in the fallout of the Damar Hamlin incident , the NFL could offer the teams a unique choice in how they proceed in the playoffs with Bills-Bengals not expected to be resumed.

Few sports fans around the country aren’t aware of what happened in the first quarter of the Bills vs. Bengals matchup earlier this week. Following a tackle, 24-year-old Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest after taking a severe blow to his chest. The second-year player had to be resuscitated on the field and still remains in intensive care days later.

The shocking moment brought a stop to the game and an eventual postponement. It was unclear how the NFL planned to resolve the missing game in Buffalo and Cincinnatti’s schedule. Well, on Thursday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the league is expected to make a decision on the suspended game soon, but he does not believe it will be resumed. This means that the winning percentage will determine playoff seeding.

Also Read: Damar Hamlin’s condition – Bills player showing ‘remarkable improvement’

However, he also mentioned a very unique option the NFL could offer the teams if the Chiefs hold on to their unusual half-game lead.

Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills could be allowed to choose playoff path

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRFMn_0k4ZgkmL00
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are a half-game above the Buffalo Bills in the AFC playoff standings after Bills vs. Bengals was postponed. With that matchup unlikely to be restarted, it puts both teams in an awkward position with just one bye available in the opening round.

In his report on a resolution to the lost game coming soon, Schefter also revealed the “NFL is considering options such as allowing the No. 1 seed to pick home-field advantage OR a bye week. Another option (an AFC title game between two teams with a differing number of games) is a neutral site (via Pete Sweeney).”

Also Read:
Buffalo Bills had much ‘needed’ video call with Damar Hamlin’s father Wednesday

If Buffalo had beaten Cincinnati in Week 17, a tie between the Bills and Chiefs at the end of Sunday would have meant the Bills would have the first-round bye since they own the tiebreaker. After beating KC earlier this season. However, that is out of the question if the game last week is ruled as a tie or no-contest.

Assuming everything holds and the Chiefs stay up by a half-game, offering them the choice of having a bye, or playing in the first week but retaining home field would be a fair medium ground for a difficult situation. The Chiefs are the big losers hear because the Bills did not get to fully compete in a very dangerous matchup against the Bengals.

More must-reads:

Comments / 158

Wilford Pennington
3d ago

There's no reason the game can't be completed. Why would it be considered a tie, when the Bengals were leading 7 to 3? If anything, call it a game that the Bengals won and the Bill's lost. Then continue the rest of the regular season.

Reply(19)
66
Jack Colebank
3d ago

so no consideration on if the chiefs stumble Sunday and the Bengals win ? people seem to forget the Bengals were winning when the game was called. why is there no mention of this scenario? people seem to forget the Bengals were fighting for the 1 seed also.

Reply(22)
29
Ray Ray
3d ago

So the other option of playing a game at a neutral site, they should have the bills and Bengals play their game. The NFL is rigging the system against the Chiefs and for the bills. Sounds pretty shady to me.

Reply(3)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
thecomeback.com

Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans

Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Hill

Audio captures Damar Hamlin emergency response: ‘We’re going to need everybody’

After Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, medical personnel can be heard calling for everyone to help on radio traffic recordings, underscoring the severity of Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after he tackled a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday. He immediately received medical attention from doctors and…
iheart.com

Sports: Debate Over The "Most Beautiful Soccer Player in The World."

There's a Debate Over Which of These Two Ladies is The "Most Beautiful Soccer Player in The World" What The Cancelled Bills-Bengals Game Means For The AFC Playoffs. The Houston Roughnecks Released Their Schedule For The Upcoming XFL Season. Former NFL Player Peyton Hillis Saves Kids From Drowning. Texas Fires...
The Spun

NFL World Convinced Team Is Losing On Purpose Today

When the Colts decided to let go of Frank Reich and bring in Jeff Saturday, most fans knew the tank was on. By the time we go to Sunday's performance, they were convinced. Down two scores to the bottom-dwelling Houston Texans, Twitter couldn't help but accuse Indianapolis of having their eye on a top-three pick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser

Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
FLORIDA STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat

Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game

The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'

If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Urban Meyer Update

Urban Meyer has an unfortunate update to his coaching resume this weekend. "Worst NFL head coach of all-time." Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans, the AFC South franchise is now playoff bound. Trevor Lawrence and Co. are heading to the playoffs one year after firing former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy