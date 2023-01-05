'Wild fan mail:' JJ Watt receives taxidermy Badger in the mail

JJ Watt received one of the strangest gifts in the mail and only Wisconsin fans will truly appreciate it.

The gift appears to be a taxidermy Badger. That's right, someone appears to have sent Watt a stuffed Badger.

Watt shared photos of the gift on Twitter Thursday saying, "I have received a lot of wild fan mail over the years. This package that arrived today is certainly being added to the list."

For those who don't know, Watt plays in the NFL for Arizona Cardinals but is a University of Wisconsin - Madison alumni. Hence, the badger.

We can't imagine what Watt's reaction was when he opened the box and found... that.

