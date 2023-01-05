ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

13-year-old accused of shooting teen during fight at Curtis Hixon Park

By Rachel Tucker
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa on Sunday.

The Tampa Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9:00 p.m. A 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, but has since survived his injuries.

Police said the two boys were fighting each other when a group of five or six teenagers jumped in to help the 13-year-old. They reportedly kicked and punched the victim before the 13-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the 16-year-old in the upper body.

Tampa residents call for more police after weekend shooting at Curtis Hixon Park

Tampa police said officers arrived at the site of the shooting about 45 seconds after bystanders called 911. Investigators identified the 13-year-old as the suspect after interviewing witnesses.

The 13-year-old was arrested at his family’s apartment in Tampa on Wednesday. Police said they are still working to figure out where and how he procured the gun used in the shooting.

The suspect was charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm, which is a felony.

“It’s unfortunate that individuals bring their feuds to a public place where families are just looking to have fun, and even more upsetting that the perpetrator has made a bad decision that will likely change his life forever,” Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said. “We worked quickly and diligently to identify those involved, which is why the suspect was identified within 24 hours. We won’t let those who commit these crimes deter our residents from enjoying public venues in our city.”

Curtis Hixon Park was outfitted with trees, vendors and an ice skating rink as part of the park’s “Winter Village” holiday festivities when the shooting occurred. Some park-goers questioned why there weren’t more police present for the popular event.

Tampa police release description of suspect in shooting at Curtis Hixon Park

“Very seldom do you see police, particularly foot traffic. I think at some point when there are larger venues, you see them and their bicycles, but aside from that, I feel we could benefit from a little more police presence,” said Daniel Perdomo, who visits the park often with his family.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told News Channel 8 there are police officers present at all downtown events and maintains that the events are safe.

“We would like to have an officer on the spot of any altercation that occurs, but overall we’ve reduced violent crime in the city by five percent. Nonfatal shootings have gone down by almost 20 percent,” Mayor Castor said. “We do everything that we can to keep all of our events safe. We have close to a thousand special events a year in the city of Tampa and the vast majority of those are very, very safe.”

