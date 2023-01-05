ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier Airlines begins nonstop service from Kansas City to Phoenix

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Frontier Airlines now offers a nonstop flight from Kansas City International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The airline announced the planned service expansion in August.

“We’re proud to continue our commitment to adding new service from Kansas City,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. “Those in the greater Kansas City area now have more options to escape the winter weather for some Arizona warmth and sunshine.”

Noting the “convenience” and “affordability” of "Low Fares Done Right," Shurz said some flights can be found for as low as $49 for travel through March 8, 2023.

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 11. and must be purchased seven days in advance of traveling. There are exclusions for the following blackout dates — Jan. 16-18, Feb. 9-13, Feb. 16-18 and Feb. 20.

Nonstop service from Kansas City to Phoenix will be offered three times a week starting the week of Feb. 19 .

The first nonstop flight on the new route was scheduled to depart Kansas City at 8:15 p.m. Thursday . As of 11 a.m., it is scheduled to leave on time.

