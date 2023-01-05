Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Heights Community Center to reopen Jan. 9
The Cleveland Heights Community Center, which has been closed since a sprinkler system pipe burst Dec. 26, will reopen at 6 a.m. Jan. 9. With the completion of repairs and clean-up following the burst pipe, all parts of the community center, except for the extra free weight room, will be open and follow regular hours, according to an email from the city of Cleveland Heights.
Valley nonprofit groups get new permanent location; plan to expand services
A couple of local nonprofit groups now have a permanent home for their operations.
PLANetizen
Study: Cuyahoga County Suburbs Ready for TOD
RTA Rapid Transit provides service to Cuyahoga County on four rail lines and three bus rapid transit lines. | upungato / RTA train. “New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD,” reports Steven Litt for Cleveland.com.
Cleveland Jewish News
Pamela Lewis Kanfer, education advocate, dies at 72
Pamela Lewis Kanfer, who was a champion for education, died Jan. 7 after a long battle with cancer in her adopted home in Palm Beach, Fla. She was 72. Kanfer, from Richfield, was a reading teacher who helped change the laws in Ohio so schools could meet the needs of dyslexic students.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hess receives 2022 Free Clinic Dentist of the Year honor
Dr. Roger Hess, the volunteer dental director of Medworks, was named the 2022 Free Clinic Dentist of the Year by the Charitable Healthcare Network. Hess has volunteered for Medworks for the past five years and also works as a member of the board of networks for the company. When he is not volunteering, Hess works at and co-owns Periodontal Associates in Lyndhurst.
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
WFMJ.com
Sources: Valley in-home healthcare business closes, leaving clients, employees scrambling
A longtime Valley business that provided health care and assistance for patients in their home has closed, according to multiple sources. mvi HomeCare of Youngstown and Salem closure caught employees and the patients - who received treatment from the senior home care business - scrambling without advance notice of the disruption of services.
Fire at vacant New Castle hotel under investigation
New Castle Firefighters were called to a fire at a vacant hotel in the downtown area Sunday morning.
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
New Mahoning County prosecutor elected
A new Mahoning County prosecutor has been chosen.
Cleveland Jewish News
Deegan to discuss Cleveland history Jan. 13
Greg Deegan, the executive director of Teaching Cleveland, will discuss “The Rich History of Migration and Immigration in Cleveland” at Jewish Secular Community’s January Shabbat program at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland at 21600 Shaker Blvd. in Shaker Heights. Deegan, who is...
27 First News
Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
weeklyvillager.com
Mantua Village Garden Club honors Virginia Goodell
The Mantua Village Garden Club honored Virginia Goodell, with a birthday celebration for her 100th birthday, at their annual Christmas party on Dec. 1st, at Hilltop Church. Virginia has been a member of MVGC for 36 years and served as secretary in the late 80s. Seated left to right are...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights woman without roof after city grants permit, then stops project 1 day later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old woman is wondering when she’ll have a new roof over her head. This after the City of Cleveland Heights Building Department initially granted a permit for the project, but, just one day later ordered that the work be stopped. Kathy Teamor is the...
Program offering free devices for seniors
A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign.
Developer pulls out of proposed mixed-use Rockside Road project in Seven Hills
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- For the second straight year, a developer has pulled out of a proposed mixed-use Rockside Road project located south of the Lombardo Center intersection in Seven Hills. “Seven Hills LSB LLC, owners of the property on Rockside Road in the PUD zone, were recently notified by...
Are they connected? Local police investigate latest target in string of luxury car thefts
Police agencies across Northeast Ohio are trying to figure out if the same group of brazen thieves are stealing luxury vehicles from high-end dealerships.
NOACA preparing climate action plan for Cuyahoga and neighboring counties with public meeting set for Tuesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland has had one since 2013. Cuyahoga County since 2018. Now the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is working on one. They are climate action plans. They set guidelines for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which collectively around the globe have been blamed for raising the average...
Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership
A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
