Richmond Heights, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Heights Community Center to reopen Jan. 9

The Cleveland Heights Community Center, which has been closed since a sprinkler system pipe burst Dec. 26, will reopen at 6 a.m. Jan. 9. With the completion of repairs and clean-up following the burst pipe, all parts of the community center, except for the extra free weight room, will be open and follow regular hours, according to an email from the city of Cleveland Heights.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
PLANetizen

Study: Cuyahoga County Suburbs Ready for TOD

RTA Rapid Transit provides service to Cuyahoga County on four rail lines and three bus rapid transit lines. | upungato / RTA train. “New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD,” reports Steven Litt for Cleveland.com.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Pamela Lewis Kanfer, education advocate, dies at 72

Pamela Lewis Kanfer, who was a champion for education, died Jan. 7 after a long battle with cancer in her adopted home in Palm Beach, Fla. She was 72. Kanfer, from Richfield, was a reading teacher who helped change the laws in Ohio so schools could meet the needs of dyslexic students.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Hess receives 2022 Free Clinic Dentist of the Year honor

Dr. Roger Hess, the volunteer dental director of Medworks, was named the 2022 Free Clinic Dentist of the Year by the Charitable Healthcare Network. Hess has volunteered for Medworks for the past five years and also works as a member of the board of networks for the company. When he is not volunteering, Hess works at and co-owns Periodontal Associates in Lyndhurst.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Deegan to discuss Cleveland history Jan. 13

Greg Deegan, the executive director of Teaching Cleveland, will discuss “The Rich History of Migration and Immigration in Cleveland” at Jewish Secular Community’s January Shabbat program at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland at 21600 Shaker Blvd. in Shaker Heights. Deegan, who is...
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Mantua Village Garden Club honors Virginia Goodell

The Mantua Village Garden Club honored Virginia Goodell, with a birthday celebration for her 100th birthday, at their annual Christmas party on Dec. 1st, at Hilltop Church. Virginia has been a member of MVGC for 36 years and served as secretary in the late 80s. Seated left to right are...
MANTUA, OH
CarBuzz.com

Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership

A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

