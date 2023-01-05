ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L’Oréal’s Brow Magic Gadget Prints Perfectly Detailed Eyebrows Over Your Brows Every Time

By Naima Karp
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vcmm9_0k4ZevJW00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

The beauty world just got a little more high-tech thanks to two new innovative launches from L’Oréal. At CES 2023, the L’Oréal Groupe released their latest prototypes which make beauty expression more accessible than ever: HAPTA and L’Oréal Brow Magic.

HAPTA is the world’s first handheld, ultra-precise computerized makeup applicator. Delivering the most precise eyebrow shapes that a device can provide, HAPTIC is a leveling device designed for people with limited hand and arm mobility, providing a new kind of steady makeup application.

Designed with integrated smart motion controls and customizable attachments to provide a better range of motion, HAPTA also makes it easier to open frustrating packaging. Attachments are connected with magnets, allowing users to click them into place. A full charge will provide an hour of continuous usage, which should provide several applications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qH9AZ_0k4ZevJW00

It’s the first invention of its kind to help disabled users feel more empowered and confident in their beauty routines and is a game-changer in an industry that’s not always the most inclusive. In 2023,  L’Oréal-owned Lancôme will be releasing a lipstick applicator first, which will be followed up by other makeup applications in the future. While we can’t wait to see what this tech can do for a sleek cat eye, there’s another creation for anyone who does their brows.

L’Oréal Brow Magic is the world’s first at-home electronic eyebrow applicator, providing a precise and customized brow look in seconds, shaving valuable time off your beauty routine. In the past, getting perfect eyebrows wasn’t possible without multiple products, time, and an expert’s touch, not to mention expensive and painful services like microblading.

But just how does L’Oréal Brow Magic work? After applying a primer,  L’Oréal’s Modiface AR technology will scan the user’s face. After that scan, it makes personalized recommendations for micro-shading, microblading, or filler effects, and users can adjust details like thickness, shape, and effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9Jcj_0k4ZevJW00

If a user likes the shape, they can sweep the device across the brow. Then, sensors will react and print hundreds of hair-like structures on the skin and around the brows for the shaping process. Brow Magic features 2,400 tiny nozzles and a printing resolution of up to 1,200 drops per inch for the most precise shape possible.

This will allow anybody to get a fully bespoke eyebrow look designed just for natural brow and facial features from the comfort of their own home. Unlike many professional brow procedures, this one can be removed with normal makeup remover.

Beauty is one of the best ways to express yourself and should be equally accessible to all. L’Oréal is the first brand to take a step toward the direction of true inclusivity in the beauty industry, and we can’t wait to see it on shelves. This tech is reported to launch sometime in 2023, so stay tuned for updates!

