Platteville Common Council members will consider the future of the Platteville Armory this week. Council members on Tuesday night will review offers received for the property. After the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs rejected a $100,000 offer from the city in November, city officials began to look for local buyers who would meet the department’s higher $135,000 asking price before it was put on the public market. According to a report, the city received three initial submissions for its request for proposals, although one was submitted with the addendum that it should be removed from consideration if any other submissions were received. Council members will need to pick between the two remaining proposals at this week’s meeting to meet a Department of Military Affairs-required Jan. 31 closing deadline.

1 DAY AGO