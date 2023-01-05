Read full article on original website
None injured in fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Officials said at least 18 different fire crews responded to a large fire at John’s Disposal Services in Whitewater. Crews arrived on the scene just before 10 p.m. Sunday night and found one building engulfed in flames. Because of the fire, Highway U was shut down between Fremont and Highway D.
Damage from fire at Whitewater disposal center estimated at ‘millions’
WHITEWATER, Wis. — An overnight fire at a waste disposal center in Whitewater likely caused millions of dollars in damage, fire officials said during a Monday press conference. In total, roughly 30 different agencies from the surrounding area responded to John’s Disposal Service after a fire broke out shortly...
Electrical Fire Reported in Mifflin Township
Iowa County authorities received a report of an electrical fire on County Highway E in Mifflin township Monday night around 8:15pm. It was reported that the Electric Meter was on fire and put out, but residents could still hear crackling in the walls. Mineral Point Fire, Rewey First Response, Montfort EMS, Rewey Fire and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
One Vehicle Crash In Barneveld
Iowa County authorities received a report of a crash on Knutson Road in Barneveld Sunday around 12:30pm. Arena EMS and the Barneveld Fire Department responded to the scene along with an Iowa County Deputy. One occupant of the vehicle was taken by EMS to be evaluated at a hospital. The name of the person was not released Disch Towing assisted with vehicle removal.
Occupied car shot on Madison’s east side, driver uninjured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman’s car was shot while she was sitting inside on the city’s east side. Police said the woman was sitting in the 4500 block of Village Lane on Saturday night when she was nearly struck by a bullet. Multiple people reported hearing shots fired.
Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and found him unresponsive.
Christmas Tree Disposal
Now that Christmas season is over, the City of Platteville is reminding people that Christmas Tree Disposal takes place every Monday in January, weather permitting. Officials say trees should be placed curbside for pick up, with all ornaments and lights removed. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at (608) 348-9741, ext. 2238.
Benton Woman Dies In One Vehicle Rollover Crash
A woman from Benton died in a rollover crash in Lafayette County Tuesday morning. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department, 31 year old Karissa Bollant of Benton was pronounced dead at the scene, from injuried she suffered after being thrown from her vehicle. The crash happened at about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday on County HIghway H, just north of Back Road, northeast of Cuba City. Authorities say Bollant was southbound when she failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of her vehicle, which left the roadway and overturned. Bollant was the only occupant of the vehicle. A release from the Sheriff’s Department states that road conditions and failure to wear a seatbelt are suspected of contributing to the crash, which remains under investigation.
Four Year Old From Platteville Injured In Crash in Dubuque
A 4 year old child from Platteville was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dubuque. The 4 year old was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 26th Street. Police say 48 year old Jennifer Gibson of Dubuque was southbound on Central Avenue and was slowing for stopped traffic ahead of her when a southbound vehicle driven by 49 year old Craig Hefel of Holy Cross, Iowa, struck the rear of Gibson’s vehicle. The child was a passenger in Gibson’s vehicle. Hefel was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and driving while suspended.
Search continues for man charged in November State Street shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison continue to search for a man who they say shot another man on State Street in late November. Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a gun by a person convicted of a felony stemming from the Nov. 29 shooting that left a 29-year-old man injured.
Benton woman dead after crash north of Cuba City
ELK GROVE, Wis. — A Benton woman died Tuesday after a crash north of Cuba City. Emergency crews were sent to the 11000 block of County Highway H, just north of Back Road, at around 6:50 a.m. Lafayette County Sheriff’s officials said Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, was pronounced dead...
High radon levels in one of every two Dane County homes, PHMDC says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly half of Dane County homes tested for radon in the past three years had high levels of the gas, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. Radon is a radioactive gas that seeps into homes from the ground. Kirk and Lindsay Mefford have made...
Rehabilitated bald eagles released in Sauk City
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Four bald eagles were released into the wild Saturday afternoon in Sauk City after months of rehabilitation with the Raptor Education Group, Inc. The non-profit based in Antigo released two adult and two juvenile eagles along the shore of the Wisconsin River. At least three of the four birds had been poisoned by lead and were receiving treatment with REGI. For one of the eagles, the release marked a return to the wild for the first time since last April.
Delta Beer Lab hosts donut fest
MADISON, Wis. — Delta Beer Lab brought together two things on Sunday, donuts and beer. Donut Fest made its way to the brewery for an afternoon of fresh-baked treats and brews. Several local and regional donut vendors were featured, including Greenbush Bakery. The festival, which makes its way to...
WATCH: Gary Cannalte thanks community for support following wife’s death
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s Gary Cannalte returns to the airwaves following the death of his wife Jean. He thanked viewers and the News 3 Now family for their support during the incredibly difficult period after her death. Jean died at home on Dec. 10 at the...
MGE warns of new flyer scam
Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
University Club to reopen on Jan. 23 with new dining option
MADISNO, Wis. — The University Club at UW-Madison will open its doors later this month for the first time since the pandemic began. The club is set to reopen on Jan. 23 under the management of the Wisconsin Union. The building temporarily closed in March 2020. The University Club...
Platteville Common Council To Decide On Buyer Of Platteville Armory
Platteville Common Council members will consider the future of the Platteville Armory this week. Council members on Tuesday night will review offers received for the property. After the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs rejected a $100,000 offer from the city in November, city officials began to look for local buyers who would meet the department’s higher $135,000 asking price before it was put on the public market. According to a report, the city received three initial submissions for its request for proposals, although one was submitted with the addendum that it should be removed from consideration if any other submissions were received. Council members will need to pick between the two remaining proposals at this week’s meeting to meet a Department of Military Affairs-required Jan. 31 closing deadline.
Madison East High School drag show canceled amid safety concerns
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District has postponed a student-led drag show organized by East High School students after receiving messages about the event that raised concerns about safety. The event, which was scheduled for next Thursday, drew backlash after a conservative Twitter account called @libsoftiktok shared...
In the 608: Be part of the history of GM’s assembly plant with Rock County Legacies Exhibit
JANESVILLE, Wis. – The Rock County Historical Society wants to show you why the GM assembly plant was meaningful to southern Wisconsin. It’s the people. The Rock County Legacies Exhibit features stories, artifacts, and photographs from the Janesville General Motors Plant. It includes employees’ stories in writing, but they don’t have actual audio recordings. That’s one of the aspects of the project that they are working to grow to maintain the legacy.
