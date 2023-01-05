Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injuredNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Related
Strike still possible at 2 NYC hospitals following deals at 5 medical facilities over the weekend
A strike is still possible at Westchester Square's Montefiore Medical Center campus and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023
As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
The New York State Nurses Association is pleading with the remaining five hospitals to come to new agreements
As a potential nursing strike looms, New York City hospitals are putting up extremely thorough contingency plans. The union for NYC nurses said on Thursday that it has tentatively reached contracts with Maimonides and Richmond University Medical Center.
pix11.com
NYC schools recommend masks
NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York
Here we go again! Health officials are very worried about a brand-new highly contagious COVID variant that's spreading rapidly across the Empire State. A new omicron variant from South Africa has started to spread rapidly across the United States and New York. Health Officials Worried About New COVID Variant In...
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
NY sees a 30% spike in COVID deaths in December, most since early 2022
COVID deaths in New York state spiked 30% last month — to the highest tally since early 2022 — nearly three years after the virus first ravaged the state, a Post analysis shows. There were 915 deaths linked to coronavirus and its variants in the Empire State in December — about 30 a day — compared with 664 deaths in November. The monthly death toll hit levels unseen since since February 2022, The Post review of state Health Department data found — and comes despite widely available vaccines and antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19. Public health experts said the rising rate is proof COVID can...
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
New COVID strain infecting New Yorkers: ‘COVID isn’t tired of us’
KIP’S BAY, Manhattan (PIX11) — A new COVID variant is spreading across the Northeast and the epicenter appears to be New York City, doctors said. Three out of four new COVID cases in New York City appear to be the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant. And while it is considered extremely contagious, severe infections, hospitalizations, and deaths […]
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
NBC New York
NYC COVID Rates Top 30% as XBB Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now
COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn's East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data. And other boroughs are nearly as bad - positivity rates top 27% in the Astoria section of Queens and 22% in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.
11 Dangerous Cities With Most Gun Violence In New York State
Let's be honest, there are some dangerous and violent areas around New York State. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. New York State and the FBI use seven Index...
COVID-19: Subvariant XBB Rapidly Spreading Statewide, Prompting NY Health Department Warning
As the new COVID-19 variant named XBB.1.5 rapidly spreads through New York, officials are urging people to receive their booster shots to protect themselves. Earlier Report - COVID-19: Subvariant XBB Accounts For 70% Of Tristate NY Cases, Sparking Concerns Of New WaveThe variant, w…
Nurses union reaches tentative agreements at 2 more NYC hospitals; Mount Sinai to cut services
Ten thousand nurses will strike on Monday if no contract deal is reached with the New York State Nursing Association.
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
westsidenewsny.com
COVID-19 Update January 6
COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Understanding Respiratory Illnesses – RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/respiratory_syncytial_virus/understanding.htm. Information on Long COVID https://health.ny.gov/diseases/long_covid/index.htm. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Prevention Information https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 Treatments...
Mega Millions drawing: Two NY tickets win $1M, jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $940 million jackpot on Friday, but two lucky lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold in New York. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six numbers,...
New Law Is Great News For College Students In New York
It is now official and this is great news for college students in New York State. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed into law a new bill that allows college student-athletes to be paid. The new law is part of the New York Education Law and allows student-athletes in...
Comments / 0