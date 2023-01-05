ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023

As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
NEW YORK STATE
pix11.com

NYC schools recommend masks

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NY sees a 30% spike in COVID deaths in December, most since early 2022

COVID deaths in New York state spiked 30% last month — to the highest tally since early 2022 — nearly three years after the virus first ravaged the state, a Post analysis shows. There were 915 deaths linked to coronavirus and its variants in the Empire State in December — about 30 a day — compared with 664 deaths in November. The monthly death toll hit levels unseen since since February 2022, The Post review of state Health Department data found — and comes despite widely available vaccines and antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19. Public health experts said the rising rate is proof COVID can...
Mark Star

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
NBC New York

NYC COVID Rates Top 30% as XBB Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now

COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn's East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data. And other boroughs are nearly as bad - positivity rates top 27% in the Astoria section of Queens and 22% in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update January 6

COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Understanding Respiratory Illnesses – RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/respiratory_syncytial_virus/understanding.htm. Information on Long COVID https://health.ny.gov/diseases/long_covid/index.htm. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Prevention Information https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 Treatments...

