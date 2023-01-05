ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified

Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
wfirnews.com

Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted

UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
ROANOKE, VA
WAVY News 10

6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later

The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/fire-damages-home-on-jackson-road-in-suffolk/
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy