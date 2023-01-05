Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Newport News: Teacher shot by student making a full recoveryMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Shock as six-year-old shoots and critically injures teacherPete LakemanNewport News, VA
13newsnow.com
Newport News community gathers for peace rally, in search of gun violence solutions
Community advocates and city leaders met to discussion solutions to gun violence in Hampton Roads. It comes days after a shooting inside Richneck Elementary School.
WSLS
Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified
Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
Legal expert: 6-year-old's parents could be charged after teacher shot
"You're talking about a six-year-old. You've got a very, very undeveloped mind and it's a very difficult thing for the criminal system to give any sort of accountability to a six-year-old."
13newsnow.com
The latest on Richneck Elementary shooting in Newport News
A spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools said a staff member was hurt. The school is locked down, and there's a reunification site for parents.
13newsnow.com
wfirnews.com
Organizations representing teachers respond to shooting at school in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Leaders of organizations that represent teachers from the local to the national level have issued statements about the tragic incident at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News in which a 6-year-old who had brought a gun to school shot and critically wounded a teacher. Newport...
WAVY News 10
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
Richneck Elem. School teacher identified after allegedly being shot by student
The identity of a female teacher in her 30s who was shot by a 6-year-old student has been confirmed by sources
Age of Newport News elementary school shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
The boy shot and wounded the teacher in a first-grade classroom on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to authorities
‘It could have been prevented’: Richneck Elementary School parent addresses security issues following shooting
Police say a six-year-old student shot his elementary teacher Friday afternoon in a Richneck Elementary School classroom.
13newsnow.com
Parents speak out after Newport News elementary school shooting
The shooting happened at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Police said no students were hurt.
WAVY News 10
6-year-old student in custody after shooting teacher at Newport News School: PD
A female teacher is in the hospital and a 6-year-old student is in custody Friday afternoon following a shooting at Newport News school, officials confirm.
