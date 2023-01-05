Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Protect the safety net by designating essential hospitals
More than two decades ago, the Institute of Medicine called the nation's healthcare safety net "intact but endangered" and cited multiple factors contributing to its uncertain future, from a rising number of uninsured to a precarious fiscal environment. While some relief followed, such as the expansion of Medicaid, little has...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ardent Health Services launches remote monitoring across 30 hospitals, 200 care sites, 6 states
Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services is rolling out remote patient monitoring across its 30 hospitals and 200 other care sites through a partnership with health tech company Cadence. The program will start with hypertension, congestive heart failure and diabetes patients, with COPD to be added later in 2023. The initiative,...
beckershospitalreview.com
NIH to pilot program offering free COVID-19 testing, telehealth + treatment
The Biden administration has launched a telehealth pilot program that will test and treat patients for COVID-19 from their homes. The initiative will start in January in Berks County, Pa., where up to 8,000 eligible residents are expected to participate. "At-home testing for COVID-19 is now widely available in the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Study: Telehealth increased mental healthcare during pandemic
Mental health treatment appears to have increased as a result of expanded telehealth use during the pandemic, a Jan. 6 JAMA Health Forum study found. Telehealth more than made up for the drop in in-person services from January 2020 to December 2020, the researchers from Rand Corp. and Castlight Health determined. The treatment rates for anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, adjustment disorder, PTSD and major depressive disorder all went up during that time period.
beckershospitalreview.com
1st pediatric RSV drug could be approved before next viral season
The FDA accepted AstraZeneca and Sanofi's application for their pediatric respiratory syncytial virus drug Jan. 5, and if approved, it would be the first single-dose preventive option for a virus that infects nearly all children before the age of 2. In a news release, AstraZeneca said it expects the FDA...
beckershospitalreview.com
13 recent moves from nurse unions
Thirteen moves from nurses unions across the country Becker's has covered since Nov. 3:. 1. Negotiations are ongoing Jan. 6 as thousands of New York City nurses and five hospitals work to avert a planned strike. 2. About 60 nurse practitioners and physician assistants at Geisinger Community Medical Center in...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS rolls out indicator to help patients find providers who offer telehealth
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has rolled out a new telehealth indicator that helps beneficiaries and caregivers find clinicians who provide telehealth services. The indicator will be made available on clinician profile pages on the Medicare Care Compare website and in CMS' provider data catalog. The move comes...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems investing in employee housing
Health systems are finding it difficult to recruit and retain talent — and in many places, high housing costs contribute to the problem. To mitigate the costs of relocation and help employees crack the tough housing market, health systems nationwide are building their own living complexes — including these five:
beckershospitalreview.com
Press Ganey recognizes 7 hospitals for outstanding nursing
Press Ganey, a leading healthcare performance improvement company, recognized seven hospitals for outstanding nursing Jan. 4. Hospitals were awarded the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality, which evaluates 17 quality measures for nursing excellence and patient outcomes. The following hospitals received the award this year,...
beckershospitalreview.com
VillageMD completes $8.9B Summit Health buy
VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, completed its acquisition of Summit Health-CityMD Jan. 3, adding more than 2,800 providers to its ranks. News of the deal's completion comes roughly two months after it was announced. On Nov. 7, VillageMD said it entered a definitive agreement to acquire Summit Health-CityMD for $8.9 billion with investments from Walgreens Boots Alliance and Evernorth, the health services portfolio of Cigna.
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital opens larger Cardiac Rehabilitation Center
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital recently celebrated the grand opening of its expanded Cardiac Rehabilitation Center, which has moved into a newly renovated building at 1020 Titan Court, Suite 101. Within walking distance of the former cardiac rehabilitation center, the new facility is more than twice the size and includes a gym...
beckershospitalreview.com
Severe strep in the US: 4 updates
Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is the latest to report a rise in severe strep A infections, according to a Jan. 5 report from CBS affiliate WWMT. In the first few days of the new year, the hospital has seen four cases of invasive infections caused by group A strep bacteria. The hospital typically sees less than five such cases per year, a spokesperson told the news outlet.
beckershospitalreview.com
Roads to resolution: The communication tools COOs lean on to handle disagreements
While hospital and health system CEOs are often the ultimate decision-makers at their organizations, collaboration with other C-suite members is key to successful and strategic choices. But executives do not always agree on everything. So the question remains: How do executives reach a resolution on topics on which they do...
beckershospitalreview.com
MIS-C underreported in children, study finds
A retroactive study found multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children was more common and more severe than previously reported. The study, published in JAMA Network Open on Jan. 5, looked at COVID-19 and MIS-C hospitalizations in 31 states between February and October 2021 for individuals younger than 21. There were 4,107 individuals with MIS-C and 23,686 individuals with COVID-19 without MIS-C.
beckershospitalreview.com
21 health systems with smallest CEO-to-worker pay ratios
Amid a wave of intensified criticism of hospital CEO pay at large, one source continues to pay close attention to the ratio of executive compensation to worker wages at more than 300 health systems. That source is Lown Institute, a nonpartisan think tank that measures hospitals' and health systems' social...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA approves 3rd Alzheimer's drug
The FDA handed Biogen and Eisai's new Alzheimer's drug accelerated approval Jan. 6. About 6.5 million Americans live with Alzheimer's disease, an "irreversible, progressive brain disorder," according to the FDA. Based on the drug's value and clinical benefit, Eisai said it will price an annual supply of Leqembi (lecanemab) at $26,500, which equals a 200 milligram vial priced at $254.81 and a 500 milligram vial at $637.02.
Minimally invasive bariatric surgery procedures offered at Meritus
It’s time to make a change. Meritus Bariatric Surgical Specialists offers minimally invasive bariatric surgery procedures, that allow for you to live a more fulfilling life. Not to mention that losing weight comes with a host of health benefits. ...
beckershospitalreview.com
This implant prevents tumors from hijacking T-cells
Many cancer tumors defend themselves using the body's regulatory T-cells, making treatment difficult. But a new implant created by researchers at the University of California Los Angeles is designed to stop tumors from hijacking T-cells and allow treatment to reach the tumor. The device, called SymphNode, has been shown to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nearly half of healthcare ransomware attacks disrupt hospital services
Nearly half of ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations disrupted care delivery, a Dec. 29 study in JAMA Health Forum found. Researchers from Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota and Gainesville-based University of Florida analyzed 374 ransomware attacks on healthcare delivery organizations that occurred between 2016 and 2021. The researchers found that more...
beckershospitalreview.com
OHSU taps former UC Irvine exec to serve as chief nursing executive
Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University has tapped Brooke Baldwin, DNP, MSN, RN, to serve as vice president and chief nursing executive, effective Feb. 5. Dr. Baldwin is currently the chief nursing executive at UCI Health in Irvine, Calif. When she joins OHSU, she will also serve as associate dean of clinical affairs at the organization's school of nursing. Dr. Baldwin will report to OHSU Health's CEO John Hunter, MD, according to a Jan. 5 news release.
