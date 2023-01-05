Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is the latest to report a rise in severe strep A infections, according to a Jan. 5 report from CBS affiliate WWMT. In the first few days of the new year, the hospital has seen four cases of invasive infections caused by group A strep bacteria. The hospital typically sees less than five such cases per year, a spokesperson told the news outlet.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO