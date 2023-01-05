ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lunar New Year Fashion Collections of 2023 That Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

By Kristopher Fraser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gCJRF_0k4Zd6rH00

The Lunar New Year , otherwise known as Chinese New Year, is set to take place on Jan. 22.

This is the Year of the Rabbit, one of the dozen animals that compose the Chinese zodiac. The rabbit is the fourth animal in the Chinese zodiac and, according to some interpretations, is considered the luckiest of the 12 animals. The rabbit symbolizes mercy, elegance and beauty.

Over the past several years, fashion brands have been influenced by the Lunar New Year to create special capsule collections to commemorate the annual affair. This year, brands ranging from Louis Vuitton to Nike have put a sartorial spin on rabbit symbols for special collections.

Here, a roundup of some of 2023’s Lunar New Year collections. Check back for updates.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s Lunar New Year capsule collection includes a variety of accessories, such as a scarf, beanie, a rabbit cup and a rabbit box. Some of the products feature embroidery of small rabbits and rabbit charms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9DBF_0k4Zd6rH00

New Balance

New Balance is joining in on the Lunar New Year festivities. The sportswear brand is launching eight Lunar New Year-themed sneakers via Atmos. The sneakers feature red and white accents, the celebratory colors of the Lunar New Year.

Nike

The brand is releasing a special colorway of its Nike Dunk Low for the Lunar New Year. Rather than go for the traditional smooth leather, the special-edition sneakers are fitted with a satin overlay, cracked leather toe boxes and quarter panels. The colors include blue, red, teal and yellow.

Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand has joined its Nike counterpart in celebrating the Lunar New Year. The Jordan Luka 1, named after NBA player Luka Dončić, is reimagined in a cream tonal palette and protective TPU overlays in a low-cut design with faded shades of olive accents and red embroidery. While there is no rabbit motif, the Jordan signature logo is done in gold.

Gucci

Gucci annually creates capsule collections for the Lunar New Year, and for 2023 the brand continues with a colorful collection of rabbit-motif merchandise. The collection includes ready-to-wear, bags, shoes and jewelry. Rabbits are woven onto knitwear, embroidered patches and on graphic T-shirts and loafers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jl0mz_0k4Zd6rH00
Gucci ’s Lunary New Year collection.

Valentino

Valentino has unveiled its Year of the Rabbit capsule collection for the Lunar New Year with a new campaign featuring brand ambassador Sun Li and her younger sister, actress Sun Yan. The collection features red as the base color palette with products including ready-to-wear and accessories. It features plenty of the Lunar New Year’s signature red color.

Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler gets fiery-red with its Lunar New Year collection. The range includes knits, poplin and leather pieces in a saturated red palette. The signature PS1 handbag is offered in a tango red.

