Android Police

Google Chrome will soon make it hard to download files from sneaky HTTP sources

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google made significant strides toward making HTTP websites less appealing to visit. Since Chrome 94, the web browser has displayed a full-page warning to dissuade you from visiting an unsecured website. This complements the "not secure" label that shows up in the address bar when you try to open a non-HTTPS website. In June of last year, Chrome added a toggle to "Always use secure connections." When enabled, that feature will attempt to switch your connection to the HTTPS version of a website if you've initially landed on its HTTP version, just like many of the best web browsers do. Now, Google is poised to extend that same protection to downloads that come from an HTTP source.
CNET

Ctrl+Shift+T Is About to Become Your Favorite Keyboard Shortcut

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Let's make 2023 the year of the keyboard shortcut. These handy little combinations of keys may improve your productivity at work, sure, but the real benefit is the preservation of your equanimity. My favorite keyboard shortcut, Ctrl+Shift+T (or Cmd+Shift+T for Mac users), is particularly sanity-saving.
CNET

'This Changed How I Use My Computer': Let Me Introduce You to Ctrl+Shift+T

When I recently introduced a co-worker to the magic of Ctrl+Shift+T, his mind was blown. The way he uses his computer has changed. His life, if I may make a logical leap, has forever changed. I honestly can't believe more people don't know about this gem of a keyboard shortcut. So what is Ctrl+Shift+T (or Cmd+Shift+T for Mac users)?
HackerNoon

How to Trace an IP Address for Beginners

Tracing an IP address is an important and useful skill that can help you find the location of a person or website. It can help you discover the identity of an email sender who is trying to conceal their identity online or even track the location of an online business or website. website.
HackerNoon

How to Improve Your Web Development Process With React

React is a powerful JavaScript library that has revolutionized the way developers build web applications. With its ability to create reusable UI components, improve performance with a virtual DOM, and ensure consistency with a one-way data flow, React has become a go-to choice for many developers. In this article, we will explore five ways in which React can improve your web development process, from saving time and effort to making your application easier to maintain and scale. Whether you are new to web development or an experienced developer, React has something to offer that can help you build better applications more efficiently.
CNET

Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone

Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
The Windows Club

How to enable Energy Saver Mode in Chrome

In this post, we will show you how to enable or disable Energy Saver Mode in Chrome. Google Chrome is well known for using a lot of system resources and consuming the most battery among other browsers. To fix this, Google is constantly trying to roll out new features to improve the performance of the Chrome browser. Recently in its latest version, Google Chrome has introduced a new Energy Saver Mode to extend the battery life of devices when they’re running low on it.
ZDNet

How to password-protect a document with LibreOffice

LibreOffice has been my office suite of choice for a very long time. And it's not just because it's readily available to the Linux operating system. LibreOffice offers tons of features, is compatible with MS Office documents, and rarely causes me the slightest headache. One LibreOffice feature I've been using...
ZDNet

Citizen's new watch uses NASA technology and AI to determine your fatigue

As the smartwatch market continues to grow, brands are forced to come up with innovative ways to make their new smartwatches stand out. At CES, Citizen did exactly that with its newest CZ Smart watch, which harnesses AI and NASA research to measure your fatigue and alertness. The power of...
makeuseof.com

How to Use Reading Mode on Android to Read Articles and Websites More Comfortably

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Reading text on smartphones can be problematic for those with visual problems. Due to this, electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets have accessibility features to help visually impaired users comfortably use them.
ZDNet

How to get notifications from Google Calendar so you never miss a meeting or event

When was the last time you missed a meeting or event you had in your Google Calendar? It's happened to me on plenty of occasions… or at least it did before I took the time to configure notifications for the Google calendars I depend on. Prior to that, I had to depend on my memory or constantly glance at my calendar to see what was next. And given how much I depend on Google Calendar, there has always been a lot to miss.
ZDNet

Programming languages: Why this old favourite is on the rise again

Software-testing firm Tiobe, which maintains a monthly tracker of the popularity of the vast array of programming languages available to software developers, has picked C++ as its programming language of 2022. Despite it being placed third in Tiobe's January 2023 index, the popularity of C++ rose faster than all other...
makeuseof.com

How to Delete Your Incognito Mode History and Protect Your Privacy

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're like most people, you use the incognito browsing mode when you want to keep your browsing history private. But did you know that incognito mode isn't actually private?
ZDNet

The best robots and AI innovations at CES 2023

From mundane tools like lawn mowers to fantastical concept cars that get to know their drivers, just about every innovation showcased at CES 2023 was infused with AI. While some products took the form of "robots," others invisibly leveraged AI capabilities to make everyday products smarter and more useful. As...

