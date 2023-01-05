Read full article on original website
Related
Google Chrome will soon make it hard to download files from sneaky HTTP sources
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google made significant strides toward making HTTP websites less appealing to visit. Since Chrome 94, the web browser has displayed a full-page warning to dissuade you from visiting an unsecured website. This complements the "not secure" label that shows up in the address bar when you try to open a non-HTTPS website. In June of last year, Chrome added a toggle to "Always use secure connections." When enabled, that feature will attempt to switch your connection to the HTTPS version of a website if you've initially landed on its HTTP version, just like many of the best web browsers do. Now, Google is poised to extend that same protection to downloads that come from an HTTP source.
CNET
Ctrl+Shift+T Is About to Become Your Favorite Keyboard Shortcut
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Let's make 2023 the year of the keyboard shortcut. These handy little combinations of keys may improve your productivity at work, sure, but the real benefit is the preservation of your equanimity. My favorite keyboard shortcut, Ctrl+Shift+T (or Cmd+Shift+T for Mac users), is particularly sanity-saving.
CNET
'This Changed How I Use My Computer': Let Me Introduce You to Ctrl+Shift+T
When I recently introduced a co-worker to the magic of Ctrl+Shift+T, his mind was blown. The way he uses his computer has changed. His life, if I may make a logical leap, has forever changed. I honestly can't believe more people don't know about this gem of a keyboard shortcut. So what is Ctrl+Shift+T (or Cmd+Shift+T for Mac users)?
How to Trace an IP Address for Beginners
Tracing an IP address is an important and useful skill that can help you find the location of a person or website. It can help you discover the identity of an email sender who is trying to conceal their identity online or even track the location of an online business or website. website.
How to Improve Your Web Development Process With React
React is a powerful JavaScript library that has revolutionized the way developers build web applications. With its ability to create reusable UI components, improve performance with a virtual DOM, and ensure consistency with a one-way data flow, React has become a go-to choice for many developers. In this article, we will explore five ways in which React can improve your web development process, from saving time and effort to making your application easier to maintain and scale. Whether you are new to web development or an experienced developer, React has something to offer that can help you build better applications more efficiently.
CNET
Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
‘Killer robots’ and AI’s ‘dirty little secret’: Many people prefer robots over humans
This phenomenon becomes more important as we enter an era of AI-enabled robots.
Simple iPhone trick created by Google can save you from major embarrassment
GOOGLE has fitted your iPhone with a clever trick to stave off snoopers. It could save you from major embarrassment – or keep prying eyes from seeing something they shouldn't. And it's available for free for anyone who uses Google Chrome on iPhone. We're talking about the ability to...
The Windows Club
How to enable Energy Saver Mode in Chrome
In this post, we will show you how to enable or disable Energy Saver Mode in Chrome. Google Chrome is well known for using a lot of system resources and consuming the most battery among other browsers. To fix this, Google is constantly trying to roll out new features to improve the performance of the Chrome browser. Recently in its latest version, Google Chrome has introduced a new Energy Saver Mode to extend the battery life of devices when they’re running low on it.
Amazon rolls out Ring Car Cam: This is what to know about it — and when you can buy one.
Ring announced it will launch the Ring Car Camera, a small two-way camera that sits on the dashboard of your vehicle.
ZDNet
How to password-protect a document with LibreOffice
LibreOffice has been my office suite of choice for a very long time. And it's not just because it's readily available to the Linux operating system. LibreOffice offers tons of features, is compatible with MS Office documents, and rarely causes me the slightest headache. One LibreOffice feature I've been using...
Phone Arena
WhatsApp may soon allow Android users to move chat history without using Google Drive Backup
Back in July of 2022, WhatsApp was updated to support easy transfer between Android and iOS — which was something entirely impossible before that. However, more options are always welcome, and judging by a recent report from WABetaInfo, they are already in the oven. With the latest beta version...
ZDNet
Citizen's new watch uses NASA technology and AI to determine your fatigue
As the smartwatch market continues to grow, brands are forced to come up with innovative ways to make their new smartwatches stand out. At CES, Citizen did exactly that with its newest CZ Smart watch, which harnesses AI and NASA research to measure your fatigue and alertness. The power of...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Reading Mode on Android to Read Articles and Websites More Comfortably
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Reading text on smartphones can be problematic for those with visual problems. Due to this, electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets have accessibility features to help visually impaired users comfortably use them.
ZDNet
How to get notifications from Google Calendar so you never miss a meeting or event
When was the last time you missed a meeting or event you had in your Google Calendar? It's happened to me on plenty of occasions… or at least it did before I took the time to configure notifications for the Google calendars I depend on. Prior to that, I had to depend on my memory or constantly glance at my calendar to see what was next. And given how much I depend on Google Calendar, there has always been a lot to miss.
ZDNet
Programming languages: Why this old favourite is on the rise again
Software-testing firm Tiobe, which maintains a monthly tracker of the popularity of the vast array of programming languages available to software developers, has picked C++ as its programming language of 2022. Despite it being placed third in Tiobe's January 2023 index, the popularity of C++ rose faster than all other...
CNBC
The resume-like doc to keep on your desktop for when a dream job opportunity pops up: 'You want to be ready'
As you're building your career history, experts recommend keeping an ongoing record of everything you've done on the job. This document has been called a continuous resume or a CV, and it highlights every significant piece of your career ― from day-to-day accomplishments to major awards. When applying to...
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Your Incognito Mode History and Protect Your Privacy
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're like most people, you use the incognito browsing mode when you want to keep your browsing history private. But did you know that incognito mode isn't actually private?
ZDNet
The best robots and AI innovations at CES 2023
From mundane tools like lawn mowers to fantastical concept cars that get to know their drivers, just about every innovation showcased at CES 2023 was infused with AI. While some products took the form of "robots," others invisibly leveraged AI capabilities to make everyday products smarter and more useful. As...
Comments / 0