Man, 27, accused of having gun, threatening woman with knife near same Staten Island intersection

Thieves snatch $300,000 from armored truck at Brooklyn Chase Bank; 3 men sought, say police
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking a trio of men who allegedly took $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Brooklyn bank. The daytime burglary happened Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of a Chase Bank at 5423 8th Ave., police said. The incident unfolded when...
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Brooklyn robbers steal money, marijuana during violent home invasion: police
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three armed home invaders stole marijuana, money, and jewelry from a Brooklyn apartment last month, police said Sunday. A 22-year-old woman was leaving her apartment near Linden Boulevard and Rogers Avenue in Flatbush on Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. when the suspects, armed with guns and a knife, forced their way […]
Man, 19, facing terror-related charges for alleged machete attack on NYPD officers: report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man from Maine is facing terror-related charges following his alleged machete attack on three NYPD officers on New Year’s Eve near Times Square. Trevor Bickford was indicted Friday, and is facing 18 counts including attempted murder, assault and aggravated assault on a...
bronx.com
Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45
On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
Off-duty NYC firefighter charged with DWI: cops
An off-duty FDNY firefighter was charged with drunken driving, police said. Darnell Jean-Francois, 37, was arrested around 11:35 p.m. Friday after cops pulled him over on the Lower East Side, the NYPD said. Jean-Francois “was sitting behind the wheel of his vehicle and falling asleep” when eagle-eyed officers “pulled him over,” an NYPD spokesman said. He’s charged with Driving while intoxicated, police said.
Once a set-up man in puppy-for-sale shooting, S.I. man has graduated to gunman, authorities say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A West Brighton man with a rap sheet was sentenced this week to prison, following allegations he was captured in surveillance footage firing a gun at two individuals. Joshua Klein, 26, of the 700 block of Castleton Avenue in West Brighton, pleaded guilty to second-degree...
Gunmen shoot two outside Queens club, then critically injure pedestrian as they speed off in BMW
A pair of gunmen are on the loose after shooting and wounding two men outside a Queens nightclub early Sunday — and then striking a passerby with their BMW, critically injuring him, as they fled, cops said. The shooters opened fire on two men outside the Impulse Lounge at Liberty Ave. and 129th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:50 a.m., police said. One victim, 28, was shot in the back, while ...
Man attempts to pick up impounded car, winds up charged with murder in death of Annadale man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It turns out an effort to get an impounded vehicle released led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in the October 2022 murder of a 36-year-old man. A law enforcement source told the Staten Island Advance/SiLive.com that they had located Masud Khan, 30, in New Jersey, and were working with authorities there to locate and arrest him.
Staten Islander charged with murder of Brooklyn man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Brooklyn resident, the NYPD announced Saturday. In addition to the murder charge, Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane in New Springville, is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Levan Galdava, of Bensonhurst, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
1 dead after neighbor's noise complaint turns to double stabbing at Bronx supportive housing complex
A 65-year-old man attacked his neighbors — fatally stabbing a 45-year-old man and injuring a 35-year-old woman, according to police. Officers arrested Jose Ortiz at the Center for Family Support.
Source: Man allegedly stabbed by livery driver in Staten Island road-rage incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on a busy street in Bloomfield during the morning rush hour on Thursday, according to police. A road-rage incident sparked the assault that allegedly was perpetrated by a livery driver, according to a...
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
SI man charged with murder after leaving shooting victim at hospital: police
A Staten Island man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly shot his roommate and then dropped him off at a Staten Island hospital, where he died.
Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, shot and killed by ex-husband, suspect in custody
Police have a suspect in custody after a man was chopped with a hatchet then fatally shot in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.
Police identify motorcycle rider, 25, who died in Hylan Boulevard crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have identified the 25-year-old motorcycle rider who died after he was hit by a car on Hylan Boulevard in Great Kills last week. Jordan Urbina, of Greenridge, suffered traumatic injuries when he was struck at the intersection of Hylan and Nelson Avenue around 11:22 p.m. on Thursday, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
