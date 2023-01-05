Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Deputies: Mason County man charged in connection to fatal shooting
ASHTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:40 p.m., 1/8/22. Deputies report a dispute turned violent in Mason County early Saturday morning, resulting a fatal shooting incident. James Ryan Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry has been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Jerrad Paul Casey, of Apple Grove, according to a news release from the Mason County Sheriff's Department.
Metro News
Arrest made in Charleston murder investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.
West Virginia man sentenced to 45 years for murder of Charleston mother
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of a mother while her daughter was by her side was sentenced on Friday. Dorian Clark was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court to a maximum of 40 years for the murder of Chastanay Joseph. He will also serve five years for being […]
wchstv.com
Charleston woman shaken by nearby murder after multiple encounters with suspect
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood is still shaken by Friday night's murder in Charleston. Police say they arrested Amber Wymer, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend's 20-year-old daughter Abigail Marcinkowsky in a fight at their home on Bauer Avenue. Betty Arce is nearly 90 years old and has...
WSAZ
Outside sheriff’s office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation regarding possible policy violations in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle released that information Friday night.
wchstv.com
Disturbance reported at Boone County detention center involving four teenage residents
JULIAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — An incident involving multiple teens held at a juvenile detention center in Boone County is under investigation after the county's sheriff said juveniles barricaded themselves in a room, created potential weapons and caused property damage. Four 17-year-old males took control of a room about 5...
Sheriff: Four teens cause disturbance at detention center in West Virginia
Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says that four juvenile males took control of a room, altering furniture to be used as possible weapons.
WSAZ
Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WSAZ) - A man with ties to Fayette County, West Virginia, who was wanted for drugging and sexually molesting a teen who later died was arrested Friday in Indiana, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Alain Luis Forget, who’s in his early 60s, is accused of drugging...
wchstv.com
Police: Reward upped to $65,000 for information regarding missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police said reward money for information regarding the disappearance of a 28-year-old Wood County woman has been upped to $65,000. Gretchen Fleming of Vienna was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg. She was reported missing Dec. 12.
wchstv.com
Friends share memories at funeral for 13-year-old struck by Cabell deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's been a week since 13-year-old Laney Hudson was struck by a Cabell County deputy's cruiser. Saturday, friends and family said their last goodbyes. "I didn't believe it," friend Katrinka Wellman said. "I thought it wasn't real. It didn't feel real at all and I...
Man accused of West Virginia murder deemed competent to stand trial
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The trial for a man accused of murder in Kanawha County will continue. According to Judge Ken Ballard’s office, a competency hearing was held Tuesday for Terry Kirby, and he was found competent. Terry Kirby was arrested and charged with murder after an incident at a home in Campbell’s Creek in Sept. […]
One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
Friends honor woman stabbed and killed in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Friends of Abigail Marcinkowsky held a vigil along the Kanawha River on Friday to honor the 20-year-old who was stabbed and killed. According to the Charleston Police Department, Marcinkowsky was found dead at a home on the 800 block of Bauer Ave. on Thursday. Amber Wymer, who was in a relationship […]
WTAP
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
wchstv.com
Police: Woman dies following stabbing incident in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE: 5 a.m., 1/6/23. Metro 911 dispatchers said one person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing Thursday evening in Charleston. No other information was immediately available. ORIGINAL STORY:. Charleston police are investigating their first homicide of 2023 after responding to a stabbing. A...
wchstv.com
Marshals: Florida man with W.Va. ties apprehended in child molestation investigation
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WCHS) — A Florida man accused of drugging and molesting an autistic teen fled to West Virginia before being taken into custody Wednesday by U.S. marshals. Alain Luis Forget was wanted for the delivery of a controlled substance to a 15-year-old boy in Hamilton County, Florida and attempting to sexually molest the child before he died of an overdose, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Charleston, West Virginia stabbing
UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6): The suspect and victim in a deadly Charleston stabbing have been identified. According to Charleston Police, 41-year-old Amber Wymer, of Charleston, was charged with first-degree murder after police found 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky, also of Charleston, dead at a home on the 800 block of Bauer Ave. on Thursday. […]
Former Huntington, West Virginia Council member sentenced for shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Huntington Council member convicted of malicious wounding in connection to a 2019 shooting was sentenced on Thursday. Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was sentenced to 2-10 years for the malicious wounding charge and another year to be served concurrently for using a firearm during the commission of a felony. The circuit clerk’s […]
West Virginia man arrested after allegedly wielding baseball bat, running from deputies
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after an alleged domestic situation involving a baseball bat. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, they responded to a home in the Price Branch area of Danville. A criminal complaint says that someone called 911 saying that a man was walking around their property […]
wchstv.com
Charleston police say four teens reported missing have been found safe
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:09 a.m. 1/7/23. Charleston police said four teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe. Layla Freed, 17, Leah Eilerman, 17, Matthew Coleman, 16, and Zachary Adams, 16, have been located, according to an update on the Charleston Police Department's Facebook page. The...
