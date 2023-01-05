NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WCHS) — A Florida man accused of drugging and molesting an autistic teen fled to West Virginia before being taken into custody Wednesday by U.S. marshals. Alain Luis Forget was wanted for the delivery of a controlled substance to a 15-year-old boy in Hamilton County, Florida and attempting to sexually molest the child before he died of an overdose, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

HAMILTON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO