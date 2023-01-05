ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Deputies: Mason County man charged in connection to fatal shooting

ASHTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:40 p.m., 1/8/22. Deputies report a dispute turned violent in Mason County early Saturday morning, resulting a fatal shooting incident. James Ryan Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry has been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Jerrad Paul Casey, of Apple Grove, according to a news release from the Mason County Sheriff's Department.
MASON COUNTY, WV
Arrest made in Charleston murder investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.
CHARLESTON, WV
One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Police: Woman dies following stabbing incident in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE: 5 a.m., 1/6/23. Metro 911 dispatchers said one person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing Thursday evening in Charleston. No other information was immediately available. ORIGINAL STORY:. Charleston police are investigating their first homicide of 2023 after responding to a stabbing. A...
CHARLESTON, WV
Marshals: Florida man with W.Va. ties apprehended in child molestation investigation

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WCHS) — A Florida man accused of drugging and molesting an autistic teen fled to West Virginia before being taken into custody Wednesday by U.S. marshals. Alain Luis Forget was wanted for the delivery of a controlled substance to a 15-year-old boy in Hamilton County, Florida and attempting to sexually molest the child before he died of an overdose, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
Former Huntington, West Virginia Council member sentenced for shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Huntington Council member convicted of malicious wounding in connection to a 2019 shooting was sentenced on Thursday. Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was sentenced to 2-10 years for the malicious wounding charge and another year to be served concurrently for using a firearm during the commission of a felony. The circuit clerk’s […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Charleston police say four teens reported missing have been found safe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:09 a.m. 1/7/23. Charleston police said four teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe. Layla Freed, 17, Leah Eilerman, 17, Matthew Coleman, 16, and Zachary Adams, 16, have been located, according to an update on the Charleston Police Department's Facebook page. The...
CHARLESTON, WV

