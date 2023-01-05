Read full article on original website
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today
The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.
Report: Former Astros Star Correa Has a New Suitor
Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has another suitor that has entered the race for his services as deal with the New York Mets hangs in the balance.
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023
Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
Red Sox Make Surprise Cut After Officially Announcing Justin Turner Signing
The Boston Red Sox's corresponding move for signing corner infielder Justin Turner creates another hole on the roster.
KSDK
Are the Cardinals about to make a trade? What free agents are left to help them in 2023 | Locked On Cardinals
Jim Bowden of The Athletic released a new article and mentioned the St. Louis Cardinals making a trade. What Free Agents are available that could help the Cardinals?
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Sad But Excited After Seeing Long Time Teammates Leave This Winter
The huge roster turnover also has it's effects on the clubhouse
MLB Hot Stove: Will Chicago Cubs Extend or Trade Ian Happ?
As the Chicago Cubs put the finishing touches on their off-season, attention will soon shift to what the club plans to do with left fielder Ian Happ, who is entering the final year of his contract before hitting free agency.
Report: 'Strong possibility' Twins steal Carlos Correa from Mets
The Carlos Correa rumor mill is on fire Friday.
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa signing: Why his free agency has been saga of incomplete deals, unsure owners and old injuries
Although more than two weeks have passed since star infielder Carlos Correa reached an agreement with the New York Mets on a 12-year deal worth $315 million, the two sides have yet to finalize the arrangement. The hold-up is suspected to stem from concerns the Mets have about Correa's lower right leg.
Craig Kimbrel reveals why he chose Phillies in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers exchanged AJ Pollock for Craig Kimbrel prior to the 2022 season to bolster their bullpen depth. Alas, Kimbrel fell short of expectations in Dodger blue, as he lost the closer job late in the season following a string of poor performances. Nevertheless, Kimbrel remains elite in missing bats, and the Philadelphia Phillies came calling this offseason as a result in an attempt to buy low on the formerly elite closer.
Yardbarker
Yankees Legend Comments On 2 Important Additions
The New York Yankees have made a couple of savvy front office hires this week. First, they secured the services of Brian Sabean, the man who built the San Francisco Giants’ teams around Barry Bonds in the late-90s and early-2000s, and then put together the 2010-2014 dynasty that yielded three World Series titles.
Former Dodgers Playoff Hero Reacts to Justin Turner's Statement on Him
Kike Hernandez credits major league impact to the former Dodger
San Diego Padres Sign Former White Sox Outfielder to One-Year Deal
The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent outfielder Adam Engel, the Padres announced on Twitter Friday. Engel played the first six years of his Major League career for the Chicago White Sox, where he batted .225 with a .280 On Base Percentage and .631 OPS.
Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on social media Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin cancer treatment this week. Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season, says he hopes he will pitch this season, and he is confident that he will be able to fight back against the illness.
Tigers Add Former Phillies Catcher on Minor League Deal
The Detroit Tigers have added former Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp on a minor league deal.
