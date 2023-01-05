ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today

The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023

Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
Craig Kimbrel reveals why he chose Phillies in MLB free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers exchanged AJ Pollock for Craig Kimbrel prior to the 2022 season to bolster their bullpen depth. Alas, Kimbrel fell short of expectations in Dodger blue, as he lost the closer job late in the season following a string of poor performances. Nevertheless, Kimbrel remains elite in missing bats, and the Philadelphia Phillies came calling this offseason as a result in an attempt to buy low on the formerly elite closer.
Yankees Legend Comments On 2 Important Additions

The New York Yankees have made a couple of savvy front office hires this week. First, they secured the services of Brian Sabean, the man who built the San Francisco Giants’ teams around Barry Bonds in the late-90s and early-2000s, and then put together the 2010-2014 dynasty that yielded three World Series titles.
Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on social media Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin cancer treatment this week. Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season, says he hopes he will pitch this season, and he is confident that he will be able to fight back against the illness.
