Fire destroys Silverton home that housed cat rescue, killing 30 cats

An electrical fire in Silverton Saturday night destroyed a home that housed a cat rescue, killing about 30 cats. Two people who lived in the home escaped unharmed. Silverton Fire District responders say when they arrived, about a quarter of the “very large residential home” was consumed by fire. Even with an aggressive attack on the fire, crews say it took them several hours to extinguish every hot spot.
Oregon Zoo awarded $2 million to help California condors

The conservation of a critically endangered bird species received a major funding boost. The Oregon Zoo was awarded $2 million to support the conservation of the California condor — funding that came from the year-end omnibus bill signed by President Joe Biden. The Condor Restoration Resiliency Project will modernize...
Realist paintings, folk music and honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: Oregon arts and culture events in January

Your browser does not support the audio element. As we settle into the new year, there are plenty of events this month that can enlighten your start to 2023. OPB producer Donald Orr sat down with All Things Considered co-host Crystal Ligori to chat about a few events to check out this January. Listen in, or read a lightly edited transcript of their conversation below.
