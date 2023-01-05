Solving the college mental health crisis

Related
Doomism is fueling a mental health crisis
We’re doomed. Or at least this is the sentiment surrounding climate change and global warming that infiltrates news and social media outlets.
More school counselors could turn the tide on the youth mental health crisis
Last fall, more than 130 children's organizations called on President Biden to declare a national emergency in response to America's youth mental health crisis. That news came just days after an expert panel recommended that all children ages eight to 18 receive routine screenings for anxiety. These developments drew new...
Seattle public schools sue Big Tech for ‘creating’ youth mental health crisis
Seattle’s public school district is suing some of the biggest social media companies, demanding the platforms pay up for poisoning kids’ brains and making it harder to teach. The lawsuit filed Friday by Seattle Public Schools against companies behind TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, SnapChat and YouTube is seeking compensatory damages to expand the district’s mental health resources. The school district argues the apps worsen a growing youth mental health crisis — interfering with teachers’ ability to do their jobs and providing grounds for the suit. “Defendants have successfully exploited the vulnerable brains of youth, hooking tens of millions of students across the country...
TLC – Reducing Student Anxiety as a School Counselor
While some students view January as an opportunity to verbalize their hopes and dreams for the coming year, many others enter the new year struggling with anxiety. Coming out of the holidays and looking at the unknowns associated with the months ahead, student anxiety can pique in this month. Student...
KSAT 12
Mental health, wellness resources - Living Out Loud
CHCS CRISIS LINE - 1-800-316-9241. NATL. SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE - 1-800-273-8255. VETERANS CRISIS LINE - 1-800-273-8255 (press 1) INTEGRAL CARE - MOBILE CRISIS OUTREACH TEAM (MCOT) - 210-223-7233. Tools. Books. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma - Bessel van der Kolk, 2014.
BEST OF 2022: How politics derailed mental health care at Killingly High School
A controversial decision not to open a mental health center has led to a formal complaint, a board resignation and a state investigation.
Working in isolation can pose mental health challenges – here’s what anyone can learn from how gig workers have adapted
Gig workers navigate the challenges of solo work by seeking out relationships and cultivating skills to cope with emotional turbulence
Psychiatric Times
Modernizing the Mental Health Journey
How can we harness the technologies of today—and tomorrow—to expand access to mental health services?. In my 3-plus decades-long career, working to support and find innovative ways to improve the mental health of patients has always been my north star. During my journey, we have witnessed significant changes in how mental illnesses are perceived—a long-overdue and positive evolution that has been accelerating in recent years.
Wraparound Programs – An Alternative Approach to Address the Children’s Mental Health Crisis
The mental health crisis impacting America’s children requires states, parents, guardians, and behavioral health professionals to rethink how we provide treatment. For many young people, high fidelity wraparound programs are the answer. Even before the pandemic, mental health issues were a leading cause of disability for children. The pandemic...
Mindfulness & Emotional Intelligence for Healing
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 6NW9SRAZG3. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions, so to start healing, we must pay attention to the emotional body, how we feel, its states, and patterns of responding.
In 2023, resolve to combat chronic loneliness | Something to Think About
A new year and a “clean slate” as they say. A recent article I read was very interesting and focused on loneliness and how it affects not only our mental health but physical health as well. It appears in the most recent issue of Rotary magazine and was written by Wen Huang.
psychologytoday.com
Grief Comes Home to the Psychotherapist
Like many mental health colleagues, I list grief as an area of professional interest on my practice website. I lost many patients in the early years of the AIDS epidemic, and, over the following decades, experienced the death of both parents, relatives, friends, and colleagues. These losses reinforced my sense that I was a psychotherapist knowledgeable about grief.
verywellmind.com
What Is Masking in Mental Health?
“Masking” refers to when an individual hides or suppresses symptoms, behaviors, or difficulties they are experiencing. While it can happen intentionally, it often occurs unconsciously over time as an individual receives negative feedback for their authentic presentation. While many think of masking as a neurodivergent behavior, particularly for autistic...
Effects of unhealthy relationships on children
"NCBI" documented that domestic violence and unhealthy relationships can have a profound impact on the lives of children." It is important for parents to understand how staying in an unhealthy relationship can negatively affect their children’s physical, emotional, and psychological health.
Understanding dishonesty in children – when, how and why do kids lie?
When asked if they peeked at a toy, 40% of children falsely confessed to peeking, even though they did not do so, in a recent study of lying in toddlers. When so many children made up falsehoods with no benefit, there is more to it than cheeky fibs. The researchers,...
psychologytoday.com
Aging and Mindfulness
Older adults learning mindfulness may find that it is both easier and more taxing than it is for younger adults. Older adults tend to pick up the emotional part of mindfulness more quickly. As we age, we have to work harder to maintain focused attention. While scientists have studied mindfulness...
psychologytoday.com
How Racism Affects the Relationships of African-American Couples
Racism leads to a stress response that has negative health effects. New research shows that racism also reduces partners' satisfaction with their relationships. Over time, this can lead to relationship instability. Research clearly establishes that racism takes a toll on the mental and physical health of African-Americans. This occurs because...
How Long Does Therapy Take To Work? Psychologists Explain
There are almost as many types of talk therapy as there are problems to get help with. But, much to the chagrin of their patients, the vast majority of therapists seem to agree on one thing: Progress takes time. Lots of time. For those engaged in therapy and even for those committed to it over the long term, this can be profoundly frustrating and also profoundly expensive. This leads to attrition. It shouldn’t. The problem isn’t ultimately that psychotherapy takes time, it’s that people approach the process looking for relief rather than understanding the hard work ahead. So how long does therapy take to work? That has everything to do with the patient.
Loneliness is a public health emergency we can’t afford to ignore
Chronic loneliness is associated with physician visits, increased risk of heart disease and dementia, and an assortment of other health risks.
