New York State

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York collects over $33M in 2022

By Ben Mitchell
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York has collected $33,885,629.97 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2022. Around $3.2M was collected in criminal actions and roughly $31M was collected in civil actions.

A notable collection in the Capital Region took place in April when $199,942.57 was collected in restitution from Martin Kimber. Kimber was sentenced to 168 months in prison for using mercury and tampering with consumer products at the Albany Medical Center. He admitted that on four separate occasions in 2011 and 2012, he spread mercury throughout various areas of the medical center in retaliation for what he thought were unfair hospital bills.

“The Northern District of New York is fully committed to the critical work of collecting money to make crime victims whole, forfeiting property used to commit crimes, and recovering money for the Federal Treasury,” said United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman.

