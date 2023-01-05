ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Veteran Tigers starter signs with Blue Jays

Right-handed pitcher Drew Hutchison, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Detroit Tigers, has signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old native of Lakeland, Fla., had the second-most innings of any Tigers’ pitcher in 2022 (105 1/3). In 28 appearances, including 18 starts, he went 3-9 with a 4.53 ERA. Hutchison struck out 68 and walked 42.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Detroit Lions upgrading their playing surface at Ford Field

ALLEN PARK -- As criticism mounts over poor field conditions at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are replacing their synthetic turf this month. They are using another artificial surface called CORE monofilament FieldTurf, which is believed to be a better, safer playing surface. The Lions were initially scheduled to resurface...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jamaal Williams matches Barry Sanders’ club record for rushing TDs in season

DETROIT -- Barry Sanders, meet Jamaal Williams. When it comes to running the football into the end zone, no Detroit Lions player has ever done it better in a season than those guys. Williams added yet another in the season finale on Sunday night in Green Bay, bringing his league-leading total to 16. That ties Sanders’ all-time franchise record, set back in 1991 -- the last time the Lions won a playoff game, as it happens.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions vs. Packers pick can net a $1,250 Caesars bonus with code MLIVEFULL

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the leaders in the sports betting industry, and they’re giving all new members first-bet insurance worth up to...
GREEN BAY, WI
MLive.com

Lions eliminated from playoffs, with a little help from Quandre Diggs

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- They drove from far and wide to watch their Detroit Lions snap the third-longest playoff drought in the NFL. In Tyler Lindsay’s case, really, really far. The 25-year-old Navy man left his Virginia home around 1 p.m. Thursday to make the drive to Green Bay in time to watch the Seahawks-Rams game from outside Lambeau Field. He was wearing an Aidan Hutchinson jersey and the Eddie Murphy Lions jacket from “Beverly Hills Cop.” And only that.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State starting center returning for final season

Nick Samac confirmed what coach Mel Tucker said he expected. The Michigan State senior starting center announced via Twitter on Sunday that he will return to the Spartans in 2023. Samac has one season of eligibility left due to the extra year the NCAA provided athletes in 2020 because of COVID-19.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State star reaches Seahawks milestone for first time in nearly 40 years

Kenneth Walker III just accomplished something that hadn’t been done in nearly 40 years in franchise history. The former Michigan State All-American running back and rookie for the Seattle Seahawks topped 1,000 yards rushing in Sunday’s 19-16 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He is only the second Seahawks rookie and first since Curt Warner in 1983 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings can’t convert on power play and fall again to Panthers

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings held their own five-on-five but lost the special teams battle Friday and suffered a familiar fate against the Florida Panthers. Aaron Ekblad scored a pair of goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves as the Panthers defeated the Red Wings 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers’ Matthew Boyd sees best days ahead of him

Matthew Boyd will turn 32 next month, which may seem hard to believe if the image of the left-hander imprinted in your memory is still stuck in 2016. That was Boyd’s first time as a regular in the Detroit Tigers’ rotation and the last time the club seriously competed for the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

DraftKings promo code for NFL, NBA, NHL and more: $200 New user bonus

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All new customers at DraftKings can claim $200 in bonus bets just for signing up, and there are almost no obstacles to you...
TENNESSEE STATE
MLive.com

Low energy, turnovers factor in Pistons’ loss to Spurs

There were some highlights and some lowlights during the five-game road trip the Detroit Pistons just completed. Friday night was the latter, as the Pistons fell to the San Antonio Spurs, 121-109. The Pistons had an abysmal start to the game, shooting 42% from the field and 6-for-18 (33%) from...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ frustration mounts after losing another ‘winnable’ game

DETROIT – The frustration was clear from the Detroit Red Wings following Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. Ben Chiarot and Andrew Copp looked exasperated and coach Derek Lalonde expressed it. “This will be as frustrating, these two losses, because it’s execution in an execution area, and...
DETROIT, MI

