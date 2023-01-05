Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
MLive.com
Veteran Tigers starter signs with Blue Jays
Right-handed pitcher Drew Hutchison, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Detroit Tigers, has signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old native of Lakeland, Fla., had the second-most innings of any Tigers’ pitcher in 2022 (105 1/3). In 28 appearances, including 18 starts, he went 3-9 with a 4.53 ERA. Hutchison struck out 68 and walked 42.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions upgrading their playing surface at Ford Field
ALLEN PARK -- As criticism mounts over poor field conditions at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are replacing their synthetic turf this month. They are using another artificial surface called CORE monofilament FieldTurf, which is believed to be a better, safer playing surface. The Lions were initially scheduled to resurface...
MLive.com
Jamaal Williams matches Barry Sanders’ club record for rushing TDs in season
DETROIT -- Barry Sanders, meet Jamaal Williams. When it comes to running the football into the end zone, no Detroit Lions player has ever done it better in a season than those guys. Williams added yet another in the season finale on Sunday night in Green Bay, bringing his league-leading total to 16. That ties Sanders’ all-time franchise record, set back in 1991 -- the last time the Lions won a playoff game, as it happens.
MLive.com
Lions vs. Packers pick can net a $1,250 Caesars bonus with code MLIVEFULL
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the leaders in the sports betting industry, and they’re giving all new members first-bet insurance worth up to...
MLive.com
Lions eliminated from playoffs, with a little help from Quandre Diggs
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- They drove from far and wide to watch their Detroit Lions snap the third-longest playoff drought in the NFL. In Tyler Lindsay’s case, really, really far. The 25-year-old Navy man left his Virginia home around 1 p.m. Thursday to make the drive to Green Bay in time to watch the Seahawks-Rams game from outside Lambeau Field. He was wearing an Aidan Hutchinson jersey and the Eddie Murphy Lions jacket from “Beverly Hills Cop.” And only that.
MLive.com
Michigan State starting center returning for final season
Nick Samac confirmed what coach Mel Tucker said he expected. The Michigan State senior starting center announced via Twitter on Sunday that he will return to the Spartans in 2023. Samac has one season of eligibility left due to the extra year the NCAA provided athletes in 2020 because of COVID-19.
MLive.com
Georgia-TCU National Championship picks, and Ohio State and Michigan lessons from the semifinals: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are making their picks for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night on this episode of The College Football Survivor Show. First, they look at the recent history of college football and decide when the last time was...
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Lions hanging close thanks to Aidan Hutchinson, defensive effort
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aidan Hutchinson is doing his best to keep this thing close. The defensive rookie of the year candidate is finishing off his first season in high style, racking up two huge sacks in the first half against Green Bay. Both came on third downs inside Detroit’s 25-yard line too, forcing Green Bay to settle for field goals.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State star reaches Seahawks milestone for first time in nearly 40 years
Kenneth Walker III just accomplished something that hadn’t been done in nearly 40 years in franchise history. The former Michigan State All-American running back and rookie for the Seattle Seahawks topped 1,000 yards rushing in Sunday’s 19-16 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He is only the second Seahawks rookie and first since Curt Warner in 1983 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
MLive.com
Lions CB Jeff Okudah listed as questionable after suffering elbow injury
ALLEN PARK -- Jeff Okudah has been added to the Detroit Lions’ injury report after elbow pain limited him at practice on Friday. He’s officially questionable to play in the must-win game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The nature/extent of the injury is unknown, but it’s...
MLive.com
Red Wings can’t convert on power play and fall again to Panthers
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings held their own five-on-five but lost the special teams battle Friday and suffered a familiar fate against the Florida Panthers. Aaron Ekblad scored a pair of goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves as the Panthers defeated the Red Wings 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena.
MLive.com
Tigers’ Matthew Boyd sees best days ahead of him
Matthew Boyd will turn 32 next month, which may seem hard to believe if the image of the left-hander imprinted in your memory is still stuck in 2016. That was Boyd’s first time as a regular in the Detroit Tigers’ rotation and the last time the club seriously competed for the playoffs.
MLive.com
Red Wings assign Soderblom to Grand Rapids as Bertuzzi, Zadina near return
Elmer Soderblom has played well in his rookie season for the Detroit Red Wings, but as the team gets healthier, there is no room in the lineup or the roster for the 6-8 winger. The Red Wings assigned Soderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday. They need a roster...
MLive.com
DraftKings promo code for NFL, NBA, NHL and more: $200 New user bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All new customers at DraftKings can claim $200 in bonus bets just for signing up, and there are almost no obstacles to you...
MLive.com
Low energy, turnovers factor in Pistons’ loss to Spurs
There were some highlights and some lowlights during the five-game road trip the Detroit Pistons just completed. Friday night was the latter, as the Pistons fell to the San Antonio Spurs, 121-109. The Pistons had an abysmal start to the game, shooting 42% from the field and 6-for-18 (33%) from...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ frustration mounts after losing another ‘winnable’ game
DETROIT – The frustration was clear from the Detroit Red Wings following Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. Ben Chiarot and Andrew Copp looked exasperated and coach Derek Lalonde expressed it. “This will be as frustrating, these two losses, because it’s execution in an execution area, and...
Comments / 0