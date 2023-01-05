ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus to Release New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ in March, Drops Teaser Trailer

By Thania Garcia
 3 days ago
Miley Cyrus has revealed her new album “Endless Summer Vacation” will be arriving on March 10 via her new label, Columbia Records . The record, which Cyrus described as “her love letter to L.A.” in the announcement, will be the follow-up to 2020’s “Plastic Hearts.”

News of “Endless Summer Vacation” came attached to a teaser trailer that suggests themes to found in the forthcoming record. The one-minute video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots and visual nods to Los Angeles such as rippling water, a helicopter and those eerie-looking cell towers disguised as palm trees that are scattered throughout the city.

“The music and imagery of ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ [serves] as a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being,” reads the official news release.

The album was recorded in L.A, and produced with Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson (most recently celebrated for their work on Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House”) along with Greg Kurstin and Mike WiLL Made-It.

“Endless Summer Vacation” will be available globally both digitally and at physical retailers. Fans can pre-order multiple configurations now including black vinyl, exclusive red vinyl and an exclusive clear vinyl variant only available on shop.mileycyrus.com.

During her NBC live special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” the singer announced her album’s first single “Flowers” will be coming out Jan. 13. She also teased fans with two short video clips using “Flowers,” which are available to view on YouTube and Cyrus’ social media accounts.

In addition to the reveal of “Flowers”, the live special saw a lineup of heavyweight musical performances and special guests including Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, David Byrne, Liily and Fletcher as well as Paris Hilton, “SNL’s” Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.

Cyrus signed with Columbia last year after seven years and four albums on Sony Music sister label RCA.

