ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Says Restructuring and Content Write-Off Frenzy Is Over in 2023: ‘We’re Done With That Chapter’

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNrUN_0k4ZbtN100

Warner Bros. Discovery is entering a new era in 2023, with this 12-month period set on “relaunching and building” compared to 2022’s “restructuring” focus on layoffs and content write-offs, following the April acquisition of WarnerMedia, according to CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels .

“We took a little bit of time to make sure that we do it properly. For some of the titles, we’ve found new homes elsewhere. That’s why this took six or seven months. But I think we’ve come to great solutions and, most importantly, we’re done with that chapter,” Wiedenfels said while speaking at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference Thursday. “That was very important to all of us, to really use 2022 to leave the purchase accounting behind us, leave those initial strategy changes behind us, get it all out there in terms of our restructuring estimates and then be able to turn the page forward. I think the team has laid a great foundation and I’m really excited about the growth from here.”

Though WBD’s 2022 cuts were significant, including the much-criticized decision to scrap HBO Max’s completed “Batgirl” film , as the David Zaslav-led company looks to fulfill its $3.5 billion target in post-merger cost savings over three years , Wiedenfels says they are, in part, a “reflection of an industry that went overboard” in content overspend throughout a streaming-crazed Hollywood. “We’re coming from an irrational time of overspending with limited focus on return on investment,” Wiedenfels said.

On Dec. 14, Warner Bros. Discovery updated its estimate on restructuring charges related to Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia, and said content impairment and development write-off charges could be up to $3.5 billion — $1 billion more than it previously pegged. WBD said it “revised certain estimates related to its restructuring and transformation initiatives” that it previously disclosed in October. The company expects to incur total pre-tax restructuring charges of $4.1 billion – $5.3 billion, up from $3.2 billion to $4.3 billion previously. The new estimate includes $2.8 billion – $3.5 billion of content impairment and development write-offs.

In that December SEC filing , Warner Bros. Discovery said it is not revising the previously disclosed estimates for organization restructuring costs, facility consolidation activities and other contract-termination costs or cash expenditures. That said, the company noted that “restructuring efforts are ongoing and could result in additional impairments above the revised estimates,” and that restructuring initiatives are still expected to be “substantially completed” by the end of 2024.

“From my perspective, we really have command and control over the business now,” Wiedenfels told Citi’s Jason Bazinet Thursday. “There were some surprises in the first months of the combination, as you know, but we put out the guidance for this year at the end of the summer and I’ve been very, very pleased with all of our operating trends over the second half of the year… We’re really on track for a lot of asset value creation and free cashflow generation.”

One of the upcoming bright spots in Warner Bros. Discovery’s year of “relaunching and building” is the of the combined HBO Max-Discovery+ product this spring. Wiedenfels said the company has been putting a great emphasis on raising the bar of that offering, which has yet to be named or given a debut date, compared to the solo HBO Max and Discovery+, in order to reduce churn as much as possible when the unified platform launches.

“We’re going to come out with a great product from a consumer-experience perspective, and that’s, frankly, the biggest holdback for HBO Max right now. The experience is not where it needs to be,” Wiedenfels said.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Canal + Finalizes Acquisition of Orange’s Pay TV, Film Subsidiaries in France

Canal + has reached a deal to acquire OCS and Orange Studio, the pay TV arm and film division of Orange, France’s leading telco group. Under the agreement, Canal + will be the sole shareholder of both OCS and Orange Studio, which handles series production, as well as co-production and theatrical distribution of movies. Canal + did not disclose any figure related to the deal. OCS ranks as France’s second local pay TV service behind Canal+. Orange Studio, meanwhile, has so far co-produced 200 titles and boasts a library of more than 1,800 TV series and films, such as Michel Hazanavicius’s...
Variety

‘Pantheon’ Axed at AMC+, Despite Second Season Already Completing Production

AMC Networks will not be continuing its animated science-fiction series “Pantheon,” though a second season has already been produced. There remains a possibility that the series could be licensed or sold to another platform. The decision regarding “Pantheon” was made months ago, declared in a list of programming write-offs in early December of last year. The embattled network’s cost-cutting measures include $400 million for “strategic programming assessments” and $75 million for “organizing restructuring costs,” per an SEC filing. The animated series, which starred the voices of Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Dano, Taylor Schilling and the late William Hurt, joins a growing list...
Variety

Peacock Names Shannon Buck Executive Vice President of Publicity

Shannon Buck has been named executive vice president of publicity of Peacock, where she will oversee publicity, events and activations for Peacock original and exclusive content. Her hiring comes after the December promotions of NBCUniversal communication executives Chip Sullivan and Allison Rawlings, which was intended to help “bring the Television & Streaming portfolio closer together.” In the role, Buck will lead teams driving campaign strategies and tactics while also supporting the partnership on shared content across NBCUniversal. She will report to chief marketing officer Shannon Willett and function as part of the broader entertainment communications team led by Sullivan. Buck joins Peacock...
Variety

Netflix Is ‘Pleased With the Growth’ of Its Ad Tier So Far, Head of Advertising Says

Netflix is “pleased with the growth that we’re seeing” in its ad-supported tier since its launch two months ago, said Jeremi Gorman, president of worldwide advertising. Gorman, speaking Friday at Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES, declined to break out subscriber numbers (Netflix reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan. 19). However, she said, “You would be able to see if I was concerned human — I wear it on my face.” (Watch the full interview above between Gorman and Andrew Wallenstein, president and chief media analyst, Variety Intelligence Platform.) Gorman, who joined the streamer last year from Snap, where she was chief business...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
OK! Magazine

Will Smith's Latest Movie Flops After Oscars Slap 'Really Rams Home' His Mistake

Nearly a year after Will Smith infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards last March, it seems the I Am Legend lead is getting smacked with backlash, audiences seemingly less than enthused about his latest flick. Since hitting theaters on December 9, Smith’s new drama, Emancipation, has performed poorly at the box office, reportedly earning just $3k per screen, Radar Online reported, a number that purportedly left the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum particularly peeved. Though according to an insider close to the star, "Will knows it's a long road to redemption and a lot of folks won't...
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
wegotthiscovered.com

Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC

While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
ComicBook

James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel

Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
Variety

Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’

It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”  It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
ComicBook

Batman Director Tim Burton Reveals He Had a Major Issue Working With Jack Nicholson

While Jack Nicholson was already one of Hollywood's top stars when Batman first debuted in 1989, Tim Burton was just getting his career started in the industry. Charged with leading a big-screen reimagining of the Caped Crusader, that production wasn't without its own issues—including the lack of communication between Burton and Nicholson while filming the project.
Variety

Dave Bautista Calls Marvel Exit a ‘Relief’ Because Playing ‘Silly’ Drax ‘Wasn’t All Pleasant’: ‘I Don’t Know If I Want Drax to Be My Legacy’

Dave Bautista knows that 2023 will be a pivotal year for his acting career. With “Glass Onion” buzz carrying over into the new year, Bautista will be getting his most sizable speaking role to date in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” and an expanded role in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” sequel. He’s also exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” marks his swan song as Drax the Destroyer. It’s a role that has spanned nearly 10 years and seven different MCU projects, but it’s one Bautista is more than eager to leave behind. “I’m so...
ringsidenews.com

Who Might Buy WWE If Vince McMahon Puts It Up For Sale

Vince McMahon was supposed to be gone from WWE forever, but the pro wrestling scene is full of surprises and dramas. The ex-Chairman of WWE was recently reinstated on WWE’s Board of Directors. Now, there’s a lot of buzz going on about who might buy WWE if Vince returns and puts it up for sale.
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy