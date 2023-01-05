ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UNC-Notre Dame: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina moved to 11-5 on the season and 3-2 in the ACC with a 81-64 win over Notre Dame in Chape Hill in Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels remain undefeated at home this season with an 8-0 record inside the Smith Center. Caleb...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Puff Johnson Stays Ready, Extends UNC's Bench

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — At the 7:28 mark of Saturday's second half, North Carolina junior forward Puff Johnson leaked out, took a long pass from Seth Trimble in transition, and deposited a breakaway dunk with two hands. It was Johnson's final two points and put the Tar Heels up 65-54 en route to their 81-64 win over Notre Dame at the Smith Center.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Mark Mitchell says Duke 'grew up' in the last 45 seconds of win at BC

Duke freshman forward Mark Mitchell had a pivotal block on Boston College guard Jaeden Zackery with 38 seconds left in a one-point game, saving a basket that would have put the Eagles up by a point. While BC did eventually take the lead on a Quinten Post running layup a few seconds later, Kyle Filipowski was able to sink two free throws with twelve seconds remaining to win the game for the Blue Devils. Mitchell met with the media after the game to discuss how much getting the team's first road win means moving forward after two losses away from home to start conference play.
DURHAM, NC
thecarrollnews.com

Lady Cavs top defending state champ Salisbury

Playing a defending state champion from North Carolina, Alyssa Ervin and the Carroll County girls’ basketball team got another chance to flex their muscles Saturday, defeating Salisbury 55-40 in the Battle of the State Invitational in High Point, N.C. Ervin scored 29 points without the benefit of a free...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
mediafeed.org

Duke University will set you back this much

Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023

The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into Durham house

DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Shooting leaves one man injured, Winston-Salem police said

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers were called to Waughton Street Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire but no victim. The victim showed up at the hospital later with...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man stabbed to death in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police arrived at W. 13th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to find Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr., 28, in a parking lot with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was dead at the scene.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy