Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
Related
North Carolina Tar Heels: Caleb Love is Back, Big UNCWBB game and Roy Swag Surfin?!
On the day before classes start in Chapel Hill, there’s some important North Carolina Tar Heels news and notes to discuss!. If you watched the UNC men’s basketball program on Saturday afternoon, it’s certain that you noticed that there was plenty of student support at the Dean Smith Center.
UNC-Notre Dame: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina moved to 11-5 on the season and 3-2 in the ACC with a 81-64 win over Notre Dame in Chape Hill in Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels remain undefeated at home this season with an 8-0 record inside the Smith Center. Caleb...
Puff Johnson Stays Ready, Extends UNC's Bench
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — At the 7:28 mark of Saturday's second half, North Carolina junior forward Puff Johnson leaked out, took a long pass from Seth Trimble in transition, and deposited a breakaway dunk with two hands. It was Johnson's final two points and put the Tar Heels up 65-54 en route to their 81-64 win over Notre Dame at the Smith Center.
Mark Mitchell says Duke 'grew up' in the last 45 seconds of win at BC
Duke freshman forward Mark Mitchell had a pivotal block on Boston College guard Jaeden Zackery with 38 seconds left in a one-point game, saving a basket that would have put the Eagles up by a point. While BC did eventually take the lead on a Quinten Post running layup a few seconds later, Kyle Filipowski was able to sink two free throws with twelve seconds remaining to win the game for the Blue Devils. Mitchell met with the media after the game to discuss how much getting the team's first road win means moving forward after two losses away from home to start conference play.
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coach
EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III has appointed Vincent Brown to lead the Aggies football program. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in program history. A&T will hold an introductory press conference Jan. 9 at Deese Ballroom inside the campus Student Center.
Providence Day quarterback Jadyn Davis named Gatorade NC Player of the Year
Charlotte, N.C. — Providence Day School junior quarterback Jadyn Davis has been selected as the 2022 Gatorade North Carolina Football Player of the Year. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Davis led Providence Day to a 12-1 record and a N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship this past fall.
NC A&T officially announces football coach
NC A&T announces Vincent Brown as head coach, confirming news previously reported by HBCU Gameday. The post NC A&T officially announces football coach appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thecarrollnews.com
Lady Cavs top defending state champ Salisbury
Playing a defending state champion from North Carolina, Alyssa Ervin and the Carroll County girls’ basketball team got another chance to flex their muscles Saturday, defeating Salisbury 55-40 in the Battle of the State Invitational in High Point, N.C. Ervin scored 29 points without the benefit of a free...
mediafeed.org
Duke University will set you back this much
Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
North Carolina 14-year-old set to drive at Chili Bowl Nationals, and he’s got an edge
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Chili Bowl Nationals are set to start next week. Despite the name, the event has nothing to do with chefs and spice and everything to do with fast cars and talented drivers. The race is held every January in Tulsa, Oklahoma featuring drivers from across the nation. There […]
‘I really found a purpose’: NC army veteran teaches kids how to box
Matthews called the new program, "Punch4Pounds Kids" and has expanded it to work in a deeper way with kids.
Battle brewing over top leadership appointments at UNC
"Right now, the leadership of our university system doesn't even come close to reflecting our racial, geographic, political diversity in North Carolina."
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man is 'lucky for life' after winning yearly prize
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carl Fargervik Jr. played numbers in the Lucky for Life game that holds a special significance for him and his wife, and that brought them a $25,000 a year for life prize. "I always play our wedding, anniversary and birthdays," he said. Fargervik, 67, said his...
The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023
The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
A passion for fashion! NC A&T grad launches clothing collection on SHEIN
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A reservations sales counselor by day and a custom fashion designer by night. A North Carolina A&T State University graduate is living out her fashion dreams after snagging a major deal with an online retail company. Fashion is more than just a passion for clothing designer...
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
C&H Cafeteria, a Beloved After-Church Gathering Spot for Regulars, Closes Permanently
In 2022, the local restaurant scene suffered the loss of institutions like Dos Perros, Garland, and Saint James Seafood. As the economy slowly regains its footing and local cities take measures to help bring foot traffic back to downtowns, 2023 looks to be brighter for restaurants. But just days into...
WXII 12
Shooting leaves one man injured, Winston-Salem police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers were called to Waughton Street Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire but no victim. The victim showed up at the hospital later with...
Man stabbed to death in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police arrived at W. 13th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to find Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr., 28, in a parking lot with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was dead at the scene.
