Lionsgate Inks Pact With Cineplex Pictures For Canadian Distribution Of 11 Movies Starting With Gerard Butler’s ‘Plane’

Lionsgate has entered into a theatrical distribution agreement with Canada’s Cineplex Pictures for its 2023 slate which counts 11 titles.

Starting with Gerard Butler’s Plane on Jan. 13, Cineplex Pictures will release throughout Canada such movies as Jesus Revolution starring Kelsey Grammer and John Wick: Chapter 4 starring Keanu Reeves. There’s also Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret , About My Father , The Blackening , the untitled Adele Lim comedy, White Bird: A Wonder Story , The Expendables 4 , the next installment of the billion-dollar box office Saw franchise and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes .

“We’re delighted to expand our collaboration with our partners at Cineplex in this key theatrical market,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Theatrical Distribution David Spitz. “With Cineplex’s name recognition, distribution prowess and expertise in the Canadian marketplace, our slate is in great hands in Canada.”

“Cineplex has a longstanding relationship with Lionsgate and we are thrilled to expand the scope of our partnership to include a robust slate of commercially exciting theatrical releases, from action-packed thrillers to family-friendly fare. Our expertise in effectively connecting with moviegoers is grounded in both our rich history of building audiences and deep understanding of what Canadian film lovers are looking for,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex.

Cineplex Pictures had theatrical rights in Canada for the October release of Prey for the Devil , a Lionsgate and Gold Circle Entertainment production.

Cineplex Pictures, a division of Cineplex, is a Canadian distributor of a wide range of genre films. Recent titles include The Good House , Lamb , The Tragedy of Macbeth, Hotel Artemis, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero .