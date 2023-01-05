ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top Chef’ Producer Magical Elves Hires Noah Livingston As SVP, Development

By Peter White
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Magical Elves is staffing up.

The company behind Bravo’s Top Chef and Netflix’s Nailed It! has hired Noah Livingston as SVP, Development.

Livingston previously ran his own production company Batterie Pictures and also exec produced last year’s History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan . He previously worked for Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and Fremantle.

Joining at the end of last year, Livingston reports to EVP, Development Dan Goldsack and co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley. He has been tasked with developing competition formats across multiple genres, docuseries and documentaries.

“Magical Elves is an unscripted powerhouse within the industry,” Livingston said. “I’m honored to join Jo, Casey, Dan and the rest of the team, developing dynamic and engaging content that offers large-scale entertainment appeal.”

“With a decade of experience creating bold entertainment formats and generating original IP, Noah will play a crucial role on our development team,” said Sharon and Kriley. “We are pleased to welcome him and look forward to his innovative collaboration and passion he’ll bring to the company.”

‘BMF’ Universe Expanding With Three Spinoffs In The Works From Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared plans to expand the BMF universe with three spinoffs at the show’s Season 2 premiere on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Jackson teased the universe will be dubbed “BMF Immortal.” Related Story ‘BMF’: Heather Zuhlke To Serve As Interim Showrunner As Randy Huggins Focuses On Health Related Story Lionsgate International SVP Marc Lorber To Exit Related Story 'Dangerous Liaisons,' 'Becoming Elizabeth' & 'Step Up' Pulled From Starz As Streaming Removals Become More Widespread It’s early days yet and planning is ongoing, Deadline hears. Titles and details regarding the focus of the spinoffs will be announced at a later date. Even though Jackson did...
Shannon Buck Joins Peacock As EVP Publicity

Veteran communications executive Shannon Buck has joined Peacock as Executive Vice President, Publicity, overseeing publicity, events and activations for Peacock original and exclusive content. In her role, she will lead teams driving campaign strategies and tactics while also supporting the partnership on shared content across NBCUniversal.  She will report to Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Willett as well as function as part of the broader entertainment communications team led by Chip Sullivan.   “Shannon has launched some of the world’s most recognizable streaming originals, and we feel lucky to welcome her to our publicity leadership team at such an exciting time for Peacock,” Willett...
‘Boss’ Workplace Comedy From Claudia Lonow In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: How To Live With Your Parents (For The Rest Of Your Life) creator Claudia Lonow is returning to ABC with a new comedy project, also inspired by her life. ABC is developing Boss, a single-camera workplace comedy from Lonow and ABC Signature, Deadline has learned. Written and executive produced by Lonow and inspired by Lonow’s real-life experiences, Boss is a multi-generational, adult, ensemble, office comedy about two women, frenemies and competitors with little in common, who wind up hiring each other’s equally opposite daughters as their assistants. ABC Signature is the studio. Lonow has created four shows that have gone to series: Accidentally...
Adam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV’s ‘Eight Is Enough’ Was 54

Adam Rich, best known for starring in the television drama-comedy Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54. He died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death has been revealed, but no foul play is suspected. The Eight Is Enough series followed the Bradford family, which consisted of eight children. It detailed their life as they date, grow, marry and had children themselves. Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son. The ABC show, which also starred Dick Van Patten, Lani O’Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve, ran from 1977 to 1981. Rich’s other TV...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Posts Tribute After His Funeral

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, posted an emotional tribute to her late husband on Instagram today. The tribute came just one day after a private funeral with friends and family. Holker took to Instagram Friday, posting a video montage of tWitch with his Allison and his family while Rihanna‘s song “Lift Me Up” played in the background. “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.” The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide last month in a Los Angeles motel. More from DeadlineThe Pogues' Shane MacGowan Updates His Health Prognosis After Leaving HospitalAnthony Hopkins Inspires Hope With Online Celebration Of His Sobriety AnniversaryStephen "tWitch" Boss' mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son's DeathBest of DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2022 The Year In Photos: Courtrooms, Kanye, Twitter, Tom Cruise & Zendaya2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More
‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison For Fraud Case

Jen Shah, star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been formally sentenced in the wire fraud case. Shah will be going to prison for 6.5 years, or 78 months. “My intention is to impose a sentence of 78 months of incarceration and other conditions. Any formal objection to the procedure? Guideline range [from] 135 to 168 months. I sentence you to 78 months,” Judge Stein sentenced. (via Inner City Press) Shah would also serve an additional 5 years of supervised release. She would have to surrender to prison on February 17, 2023. During the sentencing, Shah mentioned that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Prince Harry Tells ‘60 Minutes’ He Was “Probably Bigoted” Before Relationship With Meghan Markle And “Didn’t See What I Now See”

CBS News’ 60 Minutes, which landed the first interview with Prince Harry tied to the publication of his memoir, released a clip of his interview with Anderson Cooper, including an admission that he was “probably bigoted” before his relationship with Meghan Markle, now his wife. In the clip of the interview, airing in full on Sunday, Harry says that he was “incredibly naive” of how his relationship with Markle would be treated by British tabloids. “What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate and what Camilla went through, very different circumstances,” Harry said. “But then...
WWE Confirms Vince McMahon Return; Former CEO Ejects Three From Board, Two Others Resign

WWE today confirmed the return of Vince McMahon to its board and said it’s removed three directors to make room for the former CEO and two of his allies. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said WWE chair and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, co-CEO Nick Khan and chief content officer Paul Levesque. “We also welcome back Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to our Board of Directors. Together, we look forward to exploring all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.” McMahon signaled his return yesterday but said he doesn’t intend for it “to have...
Hollywood Mourns ‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own

Hollywood awoke today to the sad news that Eight Is Enough star Adam Rich was gone too soon at age 54. Mourners posted about the hairstyle that launched a thousand imitators and how he was a TV presence in their childhood. But those who knew him best also focused on his kindness and caring in his adult years, even as he struggled to overcome various issues in his life. Particularly notable was the outpouring from fellow child stars of his vintage, who perhaps knew all too well about what massive early attention can do to the rest of your life. A few of the early reactions: More from DeadlineAdam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV's 'Eight Is Enough' Was 54Si Litvinoff Dies: 'A Clockwork Orange', 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' Exec Producer Was 93Fay Weldon Dies: 'The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil' Author Was 91Best of DeadlineTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2022 The Year In Photos: Courtrooms, Kanye, Twitter, Tom Cruise & Zendaya
Suzanne Malveaux To Depart CNN After 20 Years

Suzanne Malveaux, who has been an anchor and correspondent for CNN for the past 20 years, is leaving the network. In a note to staffers on Friday, she said that she had “made the heartfelt decision to put myself and my family first and to pursue my long-desired professional passions: using storytelling to promote wellness, resiliency and social justice.” Malveaux is the latest veteran to depart the network. Barbara Starr, longtime Pentagon correspondent, exited last month. Others, including Martin Savidge, were part of the round of layoffs in early December, affecting hundreds of staffers. Although Malveaux’s name was rumored then...
WASHINGTON STATE
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin “Thankful” In First Instagram Post Since Collapse: “Keep Praying For Me”

Damar Hamlin has broken his social media silence since collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills player shared an Instagram post where he showed his gratitude for everyone that has been supporting him. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” he shared. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this.” Hamlin continued, “If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep...
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: MTV Cuts Episodes To One Hour In Season 15

EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul’s Drag Race is going back to airing 60-minute episodes following the MTV show’s “supersized” two-episode premiere on January 6 at 8 p.m. Episodes of the hit reality competition series were 90 minutes from Season 10 to Season 14. The news follows the announcement of MTV’s newest series The Real Friends of WeHo premiering on January 20 at 9 p.m. following RuPaul’s Drag Race. The reason for the shortened episodes is to lean into the opportunity to build a destination night by using the existing hit franchise to launch a new series like The Real Friends of WeHo, sources close...
‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30M+ Opening; ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Hits Half Billion Faster Than ‘Top Gun 2’, ‘Rogue One’ – Sunday AM Box Office Update

SUNDAY AM UPDATE: Universal/Blumhouse/Atomic Monster’s M3GAN is a monster at the box office, with an opening of $30.2M after a rich Saturday of $11.7M, even with Friday’s take, plus previews. What a great late Christmas present for exhibition. Not to mention the start of a new franchise, as this one will have legs and give some extra bounce to the box office. That’s as we wait for Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania over Presidents Day weekend to fully blast the year off on a momentum of weekend-to-weekend money. Behold the beauty of horror: Low-risk properties — but when they hit, the...
Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”

Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.   Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
BUFFALO, NY
Prince Harry Says He Has “Spent The Last Six Years Trying To Get Through To My Family Privately” Before Going Public With Story In ITV Interview

In the first of a number of interviews promoting new memoir Spare, Prince Harry has said he’s “spent the last six years trying to get through to my family privately” before reaching the point of “fleeing my home country fearing for our lives.” Harry delivered an extraordinary broadside against the “briefings, leakings and plantings” to the press that have come from members of his own Royal Family about him and wife Meghan Markle as a reason for his now going public with first Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and then the book plus a set of interviews including three in the...
Tom Hanks On Nepotism Controversy: “It’s A Family Business”

Tom Hanks believes Mae West got it wrong. Goodness has something to do with it. Hanks has waded into the ongoing controversy over nepotism in Hollywood with a few thoughts. In an interview with the UK’s The Sun, Hanks – whose son Truman stars with him in the new film A Man Called Otto – insisted that Hollywood is no different from a plumbing supply business. “Look, this is a family business,” Hanks said. “This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran...
Prince Harry, In ‘60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Brother Prince William Shoved Him To The Floor During Argument Over Meghan Markle: “It Was A Pretty Nasty Experience”

Prince Harry, in a 60 Minutes interview tied to the publication of his memoir this week, described an incident in early 2019 when tensions boiled over with Prince William to the point that his brother shoved him and he cut his back as he fell on a dog bowl on the floor. Already, there were tensions over Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, who became a target of the British tabloid media. The confrontation occurred at Harry’s cottage at Kensington Palace. “It was a buildup of frustration, I think, on his part.,” Harry told Anderson Cooper. “It was at a time where he was...
Si Litvinoff Dies: ‘A Clockwork Orange’, ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Exec Producer Was 93

Si Litvinoff, the executive producer of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange and Nicolas Roeg’s The Man Who Fell To Earth, died Dec. 26 in Los Angeles. He was 93. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his friend Shade Rupe. A cause of death has not been announced. Litvinoff was a practicing lawyer for more than a decade before pivoting to film production. He acquired the rights to the now-classic 1962 Anthony Burgess dystopian sci-fi novel A Clockwork Orange and developed the project with Burgess and writer Terry Southern. Litvinoff eventually recruited director Kubrick, who signed on as both producer and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Danny Masterson Wants Rape Charges Tossed As Second Criminal Trial Looms

Throughout Danny Masterson’s rape trial last year, defense lawyers sought repeatedly to have almost all mention of the Church of Scientology and “the prosecution’s insinuations of drugging” drinks scratched out of the courtroom proceedings. With a second criminal trial poised to start later this year against the That ‘70s Show star after getting a hung jury on November 30, a newly filed motion to dismiss all counts makes it very clear the defense now views neither Masterson’s controversial faith nor his beverage selection as points of contention. As the 16-page document pinpoints, it’s the Jane Does and the law of averages...
Deadline

Bernard Kalb, a veteran television journalist that worked at CBS and NBC News, has died. He was 100. News of Kalb’s death was confirmed by The Washington Post which reported that he died on January 8 at his home in North Bethesda, Maryland following “complications from a fall.” Kalb was born in New York City on February 4, 1922. His career in journalism started at The New York Times at the end of World War II and after serving in the Army. Kalb would later become a TV correspondent for CBS and NBC covering foreign affairs and based internationally. In 1984, he was...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
