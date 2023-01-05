Project will increase ozone production capacity by 100 percent. MILAN (Jan. 5, 2023) – De Nora, a global provider in sustainable water treatment solutions, will join phase four of the Tubli Sewage Treatment Plant expansion, announcing plans for one of the largest public sector ozone plants to be built in the Middle East in more than 10 years. Launched in response to rapid population growth in the area, the project will include three dedicated lines of Capital Controls® ozone generators to accommodate increased flow of wastewater, taking the average daily flow capacity of 200,000 m3/day to reach a full average daily flow capacity of 400,000 m3/day – a 100 percent increase.

