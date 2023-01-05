ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia gas prices trending upward to kick off 2023

 3 days ago
Gas prices are trending upward across Georgia to begin the new year, according to AAA.

Drivers are paying an average $2.77 per gallon for regular gas.

In Georgia, the state’s average was up 7 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents less than a month ago and 32 cents less that this time in 2022.

It will now cost Georgia drivers $41.55 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of unleaded gas.

With the spiked increase, drivers are still paying $3.00 less than they were a month ago to fill up at the pump.

“For the first time in months Georgia pump prices increased across the state. Primarily due to the winter storm that just passed which caused refineries in the south to close,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. Georgia gas prices will also rise once the state ends its gas tax suspension on January 10th. How high pump prices will go after the increase is yet to be determine.”

The average gas price in Atlanta is $2.77. The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah at $2.91, Brunswick at $2.86 and Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.83.

The least expensive Georgia metro markets are Rome at $2.71, Athens at $2.69 and Gainesville at $2.66.

GEORGIA STATE
