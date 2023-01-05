Read full article on original website
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property
42-year-old Jonathan Corneilles White of Hickory was arrested by Hickory Police Officers in the predawn hour Friday. He’s been charged with three counts of discharge a weapon into occupied property along with single counts of accessory after the fact and injury to personal property. White was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a $250,000 bond. A District Court appearance was scheduled for Friday in Newton.
Court documents: NC businessman subject of new fraud investigation
CHARLOTTE — Newly unsealed federal court documents show prosecutors are mounting a new investigation into a North Carolina businessman who was once convicted in a political bribery scheme. Documents filed in Charlotte accuse Greg E. Lindberg, his chief investment officer and another employee of illegally moving millions of dollars...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 7th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.
Town manager: Ranlo officer accused of murder previously charged in school bus confrontation
RANLO, N.C. — The Ranlo town manager told Channel 9 he knew that an officer now charged with murder had a previous charge while working as a police officer in Gastonia. It’s one of the new details Channel 9′s Ken Lemon discovered while digging into the employment history of Ranlo Police Officer Kawaku “Riley” Agyapon.
police1.com
Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Facing Charges
A Hickory man is facing charges after his arrest on Wednesday, January 4th. Beauford Lee Lindsay Jr, age 55, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. He ‘s charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault by pointing a gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor probation violation. Lindsay is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $13,000. His next court date is January 10th in Newton.
Old publications could be tool for investigators in missing Cornelius girl case
A former FBI special agent-in-charge says that old publications could be a new tool for investigators.
qcnews.com
Floyd protestor files lawsuit against CMPD, Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A protestor who lost two fingers during a 2020 Charlotte protest filed a lawsuit against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Thursday. The suit takes issue with how police handled the protests related to George Floyd, a man who died during a Minneapolis arrest...
860wacb.com
Cornelius Woman Jailed In Alexander County
48-year old Pamela Logan Franklin of Cornelius was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday. She will serve 48 hours for probation violation as ordered by a judge in Alexander County. Franklin has pending charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and felony conspiracy to obtain property by false...
cbs19news
Prison sentence in multi-million drug trafficking case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who used to live in Lynchburg has been sentenced to prison on multiple drug charges. According to a release, 45-year-old Jermel Lawrence Storey, who most recently lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in July...
WBTV
Gastonia officers asking for help identifying individuals after man killed in 2021
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are still searching for answers in the shooting death of 33-year-old Johnny “Luke” Moore. Moore was killed in a home invasion on July 26. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not...
WBTV
After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of unsuccessful contract negotiations, CATS bus operators confirmed Saturday they are voting to strike. While the vote went through, bus drivers and CATS alike warn this does not mean the strike happens now. It just means this could happen in the future, following negotiations with union leaders.
WBTV
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting
Judge issues order to unseal parts of search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case. The judge said she will unseal certain parts of the search warrants, but just things the public already knows.
Delivery company manager charged with theft pleads guilty
CHARLOTTE — The former manager of a LaserShip warehouse in Charlotte who was charged with stealing packages has pleaded guilty, Channel 9 learned. Police say Jarvas Foster stole 11 pairs of Nike shoes while he was employed by LaserShip. He was charged with felony larceny by an employee. Prosecutors...
qcnews.com
Search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl expands to Madison County
The search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expended into Madison County as investigators look for potential eyewitnesses.
Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Charlotte police asking for public's help to find missing man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 4:23 p.m. along Tipton Drive, not far from Statesville Avenue, in north Charlotte, according to police. McLaughlin's family is...
Remembering those lost in Flight 5481 crash and the airline’s public apology, 20 years later
CHARLOTTE — It has been 20 years since the crash of the Air Midwest Flight 5481 in Charlotte, killing all 21 people on board. On January 8, 2003, Air Midwest Flight 5481 pitched up uncontrollably on the runway during takeoff. The plane stalled and then crashed into the ground killing 19 passengers and two crew members.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat
GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
