Charlotte, NC

860wacb.com

Hickory Man Charged With Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property

42-year-old Jonathan Corneilles White of Hickory was arrested by Hickory Police Officers in the predawn hour Friday. He’s been charged with three counts of discharge a weapon into occupied property along with single counts of accessory after the fact and injury to personal property. White was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a $250,000 bond. A District Court appearance was scheduled for Friday in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 7th

Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV

Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case

Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Law...
GASTONIA, NC
police1.com

Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Facing Charges

A Hickory man is facing charges after his arrest on Wednesday, January 4th. Beauford Lee Lindsay Jr, age 55, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. He ‘s charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault by pointing a gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor probation violation. Lindsay is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $13,000. His next court date is January 10th in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
qcnews.com

Floyd protestor files lawsuit against CMPD, Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A protestor who lost two fingers during a 2020 Charlotte protest filed a lawsuit against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Thursday. The suit takes issue with how police handled the protests related to George Floyd, a man who died during a Minneapolis arrest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Cornelius Woman Jailed In Alexander County

48-year old Pamela Logan Franklin of Cornelius was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday. She will serve 48 hours for probation violation as ordered by a judge in Alexander County. Franklin has pending charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and felony conspiracy to obtain property by false...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
cbs19news

Prison sentence in multi-million drug trafficking case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who used to live in Lynchburg has been sentenced to prison on multiple drug charges. According to a release, 45-year-old Jermel Lawrence Storey, who most recently lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in July...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTV

After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of unsuccessful contract negotiations, CATS bus operators confirmed Saturday they are voting to strike. While the vote went through, bus drivers and CATS alike warn this does not mean the strike happens now. It just means this could happen in the future, following negotiations with union leaders.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl expands to Madison County

The search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expended into Madison County as investigators look for potential eyewitnesses. Search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl expands …. The search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expended into Madison County as investigators look for potential eyewitnesses. SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law …. South...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
WSOC Charlotte

Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say

CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte police asking for public's help to find missing man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 4:23 p.m. along Tipton Drive, not far from Statesville Avenue, in north Charlotte, according to police. McLaughlin's family is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat

GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
GASTONIA, NC

