Sidney, IA

kmaland.com

AL hires Jeffrey as head volleyball coach

(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Athletic Director Jeff Novotny has announced the hiring of Alyssa Jeffrey as the school's new head volleyball coach. Jeffrey recently served as an assistant coach at Iowa Western. She helped the Reivers win a national title in 2021. Jeffrey's high-school experiences includes a...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood at Shenandoah G/B Varsity Basketball

SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Underwood storms back, downs Treynor in state-rated girls contest

(Underwood) -- Underwood started the 2023 portion of their schedule with a memorable comeback over rival Treynor in a state-rated Western Iowa Conference showdown. Down by as many as 15, the 2A No. 9 Eagles (8-2) stunned 2A No. 4 Treynor (11-1) in a 41-38 classic Friday night on KMA 960.
TREYNOR, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska City girls focused on development

(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City girls basketball team is focused on development under first-year head coach Scott Kinnison. The Pioneers picked up just one win during the first half of the season and are 1-7 after a Tuesday night loss to Falls City. “We kind of got interrupted, which...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kmaland.com

East Mills takes down Sidney for fourth straight win

(Malvern) -- East Mills (7-3) girls basketball extended its win streak to four games with a 54-51 victory over Sidney (4-5) Friday. The Wolverines came out on top despite trailing for the vast majority of the game, with clutch free throws and solid defense down the stretch pushing them past the Cowgirls.
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

East Mills cruises past Sidney with dominant second half

(Malvern) -- East Mills (9-1) boys basketball used a dominant third quarter to pull away from a scrappy Sidney (3-5) team Friday en route to a 61-30 victory. “The first half, we struggled a little bit,” East Mills senior forward Braden West said. “[Sidney] ran a triangle and two [defense], which is hard to beat when you’re missing shots and struggling from the field. Coming out in the second half, we threw some nice dishes inside, got the ball inside, pushed the ball back and forth. It was a fun game to play.”
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska bowler Martin wins US Amateur title

(Lincoln) -- University of Nebraska bowler Jillian Martin won the USA Amateur Championship on Saturday. Martin claimed the crown with a 199-170 win over Mary Orf. With the win, Martin has claimed a spot on Team USA. View the full release from Nebraska here.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (1/7): Thrilling wins for Iowa, Omaha

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Omaha won thrillers while Kansas City was also a winner in Saturday's regional college basketball action. Iowa (12-4, 4-1): Iowa won a high-scoring 94-85 affair with Michigan (13-3, 3-2). The Hawkeyes had four in double figures, led by 28 points from Caitlin Clark, who also had eight rebounds. Monika Czinano (19), McKenna Warnock (14 points) and Kate Martin (10 points) also cracked double figures. Hannah Stuelke added nine points and four rebounds off the bench.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Stout defense, balanced offensive attack sends Treynor past Underwood

(Underwood) -- The staples of Treynor boys basketball showed on Friday night as the Cardinals beat Western Iowa Conference rival Underwood for the 12th consecutive time. Treynor basketball has prided itself on two things during Scott Rucker's nearly two-decade long stint as head coach: stellar defense and unselfish offense. The Cardinals (7-3) followed both of those to a tee to claim a 51-44 win.
TREYNOR, IA
kmaland.com

Creighton's McGuire named MAC Hermann Trophy winner

(Omaha) -- Creighton junior forward Duncan McGuire has been named the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy winner. McGuire led the nation in goals (23) and points (50) in NCAA Division I men’s soccer this past season, setting Creighton single-season records in goals. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked...
OMAHA, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football earns pledge from standout JUCO Edge

Iowa football didn’t have to look too far for its latest transfer commitment. The Hawkeyes earned a pledge from an in-state product on Friday. Iowa Western Community College resides in Council Bluffs, Iowa and that’s where the latest Iowa transfer is from. Jackson Filer is now a Hawkeye.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Anita "Sue" Miller, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Sue peacefully passed away on Friday evening, January 6, 2023, surrounded by family at her son's house in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE

