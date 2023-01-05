Read full article on original website
The historic and stunning Atchison County Memorial Building was built in 1919CJ CoombsRock Port, MO
A Woman Claims Her Dad is a Serial Killer with 70 VictimsNikThurman, IA
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick buildingCJ CoombsTarkio, MO
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/7): Kuemper, Exira/EHK, Ashland-Greenwood among winners
(KMAland) -- Kuemper, Exira/EHK, AL, SC West, Johnson-Brock and Ashland-Greenwood picked up wins in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday. Cate Mayhall scored 16 points and Frannie Glynn added 10 for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Davis County 63 Central Decatur 42. Harrisen Bevan had 17 points and Aniston Jones went...
kmaland.com
AL hires Jeffrey as head volleyball coach
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Athletic Director Jeff Novotny has announced the hiring of Alyssa Jeffrey as the school's new head volleyball coach. Jeffrey recently served as an assistant coach at Iowa Western. She helped the Reivers win a national title in 2021. Jeffrey's high-school experiences includes a...
kmaland.com
Glenwood at Shenandoah G/B Varsity Basketball
kmaland.com
Underwood storms back, downs Treynor in state-rated girls contest
(Underwood) -- Underwood started the 2023 portion of their schedule with a memorable comeback over rival Treynor in a state-rated Western Iowa Conference showdown. Down by as many as 15, the 2A No. 9 Eagles (8-2) stunned 2A No. 4 Treynor (11-1) in a 41-38 classic Friday night on KMA 960.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City girls focused on development
(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City girls basketball team is focused on development under first-year head coach Scott Kinnison. The Pioneers picked up just one win during the first half of the season and are 1-7 after a Tuesday night loss to Falls City. “We kind of got interrupted, which...
kmaland.com
Lourdes Central Catholic sees big win over Johnson-Brock as sign of success ahead
(Nebraska City, Neb.) -- Lourdes Central Catholic girls basketball is navigating its way through a tough schedule and beginning to find success as the 2022-23 season progresses. “I’m really proud of [my team],” Lourdes Central Catholic head coach Mark Madison said. “They got off to a really rough start. We...
kmaland.com
East Mills takes down Sidney for fourth straight win
(Malvern) -- East Mills (7-3) girls basketball extended its win streak to four games with a 54-51 victory over Sidney (4-5) Friday. The Wolverines came out on top despite trailing for the vast majority of the game, with clutch free throws and solid defense down the stretch pushing them past the Cowgirls.
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/6): LC, Riverside, Rock Port, Conestoga, Louisville, JCC athletes win brackets
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Conestoga, Louisville, Rock Port, Riverside & Johnson County Central all had individual champions in KMAland girls wrestling on Friday. Lewis Central had 194 points and won the Millard West Invitational. Conestoga was forthwith 116.5 and Louisville took fifth with 112. Nebraska City had 87 in ninth.
kmaland.com
East Mills cruises past Sidney with dominant second half
(Malvern) -- East Mills (9-1) boys basketball used a dominant third quarter to pull away from a scrappy Sidney (3-5) team Friday en route to a 61-30 victory. “The first half, we struggled a little bit,” East Mills senior forward Braden West said. “[Sidney] ran a triangle and two [defense], which is hard to beat when you’re missing shots and struggling from the field. Coming out in the second half, we threw some nice dishes inside, got the ball inside, pushed the ball back and forth. It was a fun game to play.”
kmaland.com
Nebraska bowler Martin wins US Amateur title
(Lincoln) -- University of Nebraska bowler Jillian Martin won the USA Amateur Championship on Saturday. Martin claimed the crown with a 199-170 win over Mary Orf. With the win, Martin has claimed a spot on Team USA. View the full release from Nebraska here.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (1/7): Thrilling wins for Iowa, Omaha
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Omaha won thrillers while Kansas City was also a winner in Saturday's regional college basketball action. Iowa (12-4, 4-1): Iowa won a high-scoring 94-85 affair with Michigan (13-3, 3-2). The Hawkeyes had four in double figures, led by 28 points from Caitlin Clark, who also had eight rebounds. Monika Czinano (19), McKenna Warnock (14 points) and Kate Martin (10 points) also cracked double figures. Hannah Stuelke added nine points and four rebounds off the bench.
kmaland.com
Stout defense, balanced offensive attack sends Treynor past Underwood
(Underwood) -- The staples of Treynor boys basketball showed on Friday night as the Cardinals beat Western Iowa Conference rival Underwood for the 12th consecutive time. Treynor basketball has prided itself on two things during Scott Rucker's nearly two-decade long stint as head coach: stellar defense and unselfish offense. The Cardinals (7-3) followed both of those to a tee to claim a 51-44 win.
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (1/7): 2 wins for Nebraska, Iowa State rolls past Wyoming
(KMAland) -- Nebraska won a pair of duals and Iowa State rolled to a win in Saturday's regional college wrestling action. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/7)
kmaland.com
Creighton's McGuire named MAC Hermann Trophy winner
(Omaha) -- Creighton junior forward Duncan McGuire has been named the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy winner. McGuire led the nation in goals (23) and points (50) in NCAA Division I men’s soccer this past season, setting Creighton single-season records in goals. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football earns pledge from standout JUCO Edge
Iowa football didn’t have to look too far for its latest transfer commitment. The Hawkeyes earned a pledge from an in-state product on Friday. Iowa Western Community College resides in Council Bluffs, Iowa and that’s where the latest Iowa transfer is from. Jackson Filer is now a Hawkeye.
WOWT
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Avid husker fan AJ Brink pictured himself and three out-of-state friends watching a Nebraska football game from a skybox. “I was under the impression the $2,000 I paid was going toward suite tickets and that money would go to charities,” Brink said. “Instead we got some $25 tickets.”
kmaland.com
Anita "Sue" Miller, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Sue peacefully passed away on Friday evening, January 6, 2023, surrounded by family at her son's house in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
