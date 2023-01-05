(Malvern) -- East Mills (9-1) boys basketball used a dominant third quarter to pull away from a scrappy Sidney (3-5) team Friday en route to a 61-30 victory. “The first half, we struggled a little bit,” East Mills senior forward Braden West said. “[Sidney] ran a triangle and two [defense], which is hard to beat when you’re missing shots and struggling from the field. Coming out in the second half, we threw some nice dishes inside, got the ball inside, pushed the ball back and forth. It was a fun game to play.”

MALVERN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO