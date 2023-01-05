Read full article on original website
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
PlayStation Plus Now Cheaper for Some Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscriptions are now cheaper, but only for some subscribers, or rather potential subscribers. Right now, two of the three versions of PS Plus -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium -- are 30 to 40 percent off via the official PlayStation website. There are some catches though. The first is that this is only available when you buy three or 12 months of the subscription service. There's no such offer for a single month of PS Plus. The other catch, which is going to disqualify a lot of people, is that it's for new subscribers only. Not only can existing subscribers not stack, but if you've been subscribed in the past the offer isn't available, even if your subscription has lapsed and isn't currently active.
Where to buy PS5: Latest stock updates and all the best PS5 deals on Sony’s elusive console in the UK
It’s official, thirty million PlayStation 5 consoles have now been sold worldwide. At CES 2023, PlayStation’s boss Jim Ryan revealed that December 2022 was the console’s most popular month ever. As consoles finally start selling at a normal rate, it appears the PS5 stock shortage has all but come to an end in 2023, and you can now readily find a console bundle in stock pretty much everywhere in the UK. That said, it’s still rare to find the disc or digital edition console being sold on its own, without any games or accessories. Most retailers are selling the...
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
PS5 Users Warned of Potential Design Flaw that Can Ruin Console
PS5 users have been warned of a potential design flaw that is said to have the ability to ruin their console. The PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, and just like the Xbox Series X, there have been no hardware issues so far, at least of the major variety. However, sometimes it takes a little time for issues to present themselves and be discovered. To this end, it looks like those who have been using their console vertically may soon have a problem on their hands.
PlayStation and Xbox have announced two new game-changing controllers
TWO new controllers have been announced, one for the PS5, and one for Microsoft PC. PlayStation has announced a new adaptable controller, under the name Project Leonardo, created to improve accessibility. The controller comes in two parts. Both are circular, with eight buttons around the edge, and one in the...
Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health
Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
Hogwarts Legacy fans are having their pre-orders cancelled
With just over a month to go until Hogwarts Legacy’s release (on PC and new-gen consoles, that is), some fans are now having their preorders cancelled seemingly out of nowhere. As GGRecon reports, a number of gamers have taken to Twitter having received messages about cancelled preorders, and Warner...
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
You can get up to 40% off PlayStation Plus in Sony’s holiday sale
After its Black Friday sale, Sony is once again offering deep discounts on longer-term PlayStation Plus memberships in its holiday sale, with reductions of up to 40% on offer. Unlike the earlier offer, however, there are no discounts available on the base Essential tier, and you’re only eligible for the discount if you have no active Plus subscription and you’re signing up for one, or if you’re upgrading your Plus sub to a higher tier.
Massive PlayStation Store sale slashes up to 75% off over 5000 games on PS5 and PS4
A ginormous Holiday sale is now live on the PlayStation Store with a whopping 5000 PS5 and PS4 games at up to 75% off, including big hits such as Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Midnight Suns. This sale actually got underway last week, but Sony has just added...
Nintendo Switch Online Users Get First N64 Surprise of 2023
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack tier have received their first N64 surprise of 2023. Unfortunately, the first N64 game of 2023 has not been added to the subscription service, which means subscribers will need to wait longer for multiple classics, but there is a new wave of N64 icons; the third wave in total, but the first of 2023. Included are icons for Mario Kart 64, the second-best Mario Kart to date behind only Double Dash, Paper Mario, and Star Fox 64, the best Star Fox game to date. Capping off the offer is a red N64 controller and the whole shebang, which is to say an icon featuring both the console and controller.
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
Sony and Honda reveal their new car brand
Sony and Honda, which announced a joint venture last year to develop and build electric cars, have revealed the name of their new car brand. It will be called Afeela.
Sony unveils new PS5 controller designed for improved accessibility
As part of CES 2023, Sony announced a new PS5 controller meant to improve accessibility for all players, codenamed Project Leonardo. Sony developed the PS5 accessibility controller with input from charities such as AbleGamers and Special Effect, and the initiative is part of the Santa Monica-based company’s efforts to help more people enjoy their games for longer.
The must-play video games of winter 2023
Big in 2023: With an incredible three months ahead, here's the biggest new games you need to have on your radar
Pokémon Squishmallows to be released in February following Walmart confusion
The Squishmallow Pikachu and Gengar plush toys sold out immediately when they were released in November, and The Pokémon Company and Squishmallow maker Jazwares promised that more would be coming in the spring. However, Pokémon and Squishmallow fans recently spotted Pikachu and Gengar on sale in bins at Walmart,...
The franchise’s new game may be the last on Nintendo Switch
The new game in The Legend of Zelda franchise that brings us the story back through the eyes of Link, a hero blessed with the Triforce of courage, may be the last large-scale game released by the team in Nintendo. common. In light of arrival Control unit Nintendo Switch in...
Depending on the state of the project, the distance between Microsoft and PlayStation will increase significantly in 2023
This year, an analyst predicts, the gap between PlayStation and Xbox is going to be significant. Every year, industry watchers for GamesIndustry.biz announce their predictions for the new year in the video game industry and take a look at the previous one. The most trusted observers of the GIs is...
