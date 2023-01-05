ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

10-year-old starts skateboard business in Montebello

By Jaysha Patel via
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8r0j_0k4ZXMBC00

Augusto Ochoa is a businessman at only 10 years old. He owns his own skateboard company called Deck and Wheel.

He started skateboarding when he was 4 years old, which is where his passion started.

"I went from pushing myself on the walls and on the fences to pushing with my feet and doing tricks," Ochoa said.

Ochoa says his mom has a friend who has a skateboard brand. That friend wanted to bring her boards to the U.S., and Ochoa wanted to help. He went from selling them at the skate park to selling them for Deck and Wheel.

"She's asking us to help her introduce her brand into the United States, and he just said he wants to sell them, so I connected the two of them, and they're here today. It took us about a year," said Wendy Romero, Ochoa's mother.

Ochoa has big goals. He says he'd like to distribute the skateboards in Japan, Germany and Portugal in the future. Some of these skateboards have designs using indigenous hand crafted techniques.

He currently sells skateboards in Montebello at Cuarto Central Studio. He also goes store to store in L.A. trying to selling them.

"Because he's only 10 years old, he's been getting a great response. Everyone's supportive. They get skateboards. He has, right now, five stores that carry his brands," Romero said.

Ochoa is currently in the process of setting up his own online store, but they're currently on Cuarto Central's website: https://www.cuartocentral.com

Follow Jaysha on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha

Twitter.com/abc7jaysha

Instagram.com/abc7jaysha

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopCrush

Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account

An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff

The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Upworthy

A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.

There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
IRVINE, CA
Footwear News

Macy’s Is Closing Four Stores This Month & More to Come in Low-End Malls — See List of 2023 Locations With Live Updates

Macy’s has confirmed that it will close four locations this month, as part of the company’s broader strategy to close close 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023. A company spokesperson confirmed that Macy’s will close four on-mall stores in the following cities: Los Angeles, Calif. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd. Fort Collins, Colo. Foothills Mall, 215 E Foothills Parkway. Oahu, Hawaii Kaneohe: Windward Center (Oahu), 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. Gaithersburg, Md. Gaithersburg: Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Ave. “As part of our Polaris transformation strategy, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to ensure we have the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve our customers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
154K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy