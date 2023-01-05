10-year-old starts skateboard business in Montebello

Augusto Ochoa is a businessman at only 10 years old. He owns his own skateboard company called Deck and Wheel.

He started skateboarding when he was 4 years old, which is where his passion started.

"I went from pushing myself on the walls and on the fences to pushing with my feet and doing tricks," Ochoa said.

Ochoa says his mom has a friend who has a skateboard brand. That friend wanted to bring her boards to the U.S., and Ochoa wanted to help. He went from selling them at the skate park to selling them for Deck and Wheel.

"She's asking us to help her introduce her brand into the United States, and he just said he wants to sell them, so I connected the two of them, and they're here today. It took us about a year," said Wendy Romero, Ochoa's mother.

Ochoa has big goals. He says he'd like to distribute the skateboards in Japan, Germany and Portugal in the future. Some of these skateboards have designs using indigenous hand crafted techniques.

He currently sells skateboards in Montebello at Cuarto Central Studio. He also goes store to store in L.A. trying to selling them.

"Because he's only 10 years old, he's been getting a great response. Everyone's supportive. They get skateboards. He has, right now, five stores that carry his brands," Romero said.