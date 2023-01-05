Read full article on original website
Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering. Just before 9 p.m., Tyler police were called to S. Kennedy Ave. on a report that a man had been stabbed. The victim said he didn’t know where he was stabbed or by whom.
Longview Police Department officer dies after courageous battle with cancer
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview police officer passed away Saturday following a courageous battle with cancer. According to the Longview Police Department, Officer Larry Solomon died at his home Saturday morning surrounded by family after having been diagnosed with angiosarcoma. “Larry dedicated his life to service and family,” the...
Report identifies man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report. According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive […]
Report IDs man killed in Wood County officer-involved shooting in December
QUITMAN, Texas — A state report has revealed more details about the December officer-involved shooting that left one man accused of stealing from Walmart dead in Wood County. Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot and killed by a responding officer while evading arrest in Quitman Dec. 22 after he...
Father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney identified
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police have identified the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death Friday. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond Sunday afternoon. He remains hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police. Police said Subramanian...
Sheriff’s office searching property for remains of East Texas teen who went missing in 2009
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching a property near Athens for the remains of 15-year-old Heather Cannon, who went missing in 2009. Law enforcement said they obtained a tip that Cannon was buried on a property near Highway 175 West outside of Athens heading towards Eustace. The sheriff’s office also […]
Greenville shooting leaves 1 injured; investigation ongoing
GREENVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Greenville Police Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Templeton in reference to a possible shooting on December 29 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival officers found a passenger in a white vehicle with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
SSPD Seeks Help Identifying Suspect In Hillcrest Drive Pickup And Trailer Theft
The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a Hillcrest Drive pickup and trailer theft Friday morning. The pickup reported stolen from the Grocery Supply Co. parking lot reported from Grocery Supply parking lot at 5:40 a.m. Jan. 6, 2023 was described as a a 2004 white Chevy Duramax with a “Mind if I smoke” sticker on the back, and a dent on the passenger door. Attached to the truck was a black 22 foot Temple Trailer. Several pieces of lawn equipment were on the trailer when it was take, including:
Escaped inmate arrested after breaking into houses
An escaped inmate is back in custody in Tyler, Texas. Timothy Chappelle managed to break out of a van when he was being transported between two smith county jails. While on the run, he broke into two homes. Deputies then caught him and returned him to custody. Authorities say Chappelle...
Three Arrests in Local Car Wash Shooting
The Kennedale Police Department announced that three arrests have been made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old at a car wash. On October 26, Kennedale police responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 2:50 p.m. at a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Hayden Scarlato and a minor were found inside a car, both wounded. After being taken to a local hospital, the minor survived while Scarlato, from Arlington, died.
Smith County deputies search for suspects following chase
TYLER — Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. According to our news partner KETK, the chase happened around 3:40 p.m. During the incident, the truck crossed a median on Interstate 20 near Santa Land. Santa Land closed on Wednesday, their last day of the season, while law enforcement looked for the two men. The suspects are still at large.
Autopsy shows Ore City man found dead had drowned
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An autopsy indicates the death of a man reported missing since Nov. 5 was most likely accidental, involving drugs. William Chad Martin, 38, was found on Nov. 16, 2022, in a pasture creek bed near North Live Oak Rd., according to authorities. He was found dead approximately one-half mile from where he was last reported seen.
Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Pulling A Handgun On Her Spouse
A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was accused Thursday evening of pulling a handgun on her spouse, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson, Ryan Reed, Bobby Osornio, Thomas Patterson and Josh Davis, along with Sgt. Scott Davis responded to a complaint of a male having a gun pulled on him that called in to dispatchers around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Upon arrival at the State Highway 19 north residence where the incident was alleged to have occurred, deputies contacted the alleged male victim.
Inmate Tries To Escape Texas Jail & It Was All Caught On TikTok
TikTok users captured the inmate running through town.
East Texas man arrested for online solicitation of minor
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. The Grand Saline Police Department began investigating this case on Monday. The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division Agents helped police and they said Marty McCormick, of Grand Saline, was a suspect. Police obtained […]
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
