markerzone.com
FORMER BOSTON BRUIN EJECTED FROM KHL GAME FOR UGLY KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT
Former Boston Bruins forward Alexander Khokhlachev (selected #40, 2011) was ejected from Friday's game against Torpedo for a brutal knee-on-knee hit, which exited 22-year old Alexander Daryin (selected #107, 2019) from the game. Khokhlachev has spent the past seven seasons in the KHL since failing to carve a regular role...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Could Trade Kravtsov, Kakko or Lafreniere Soon
New York Rangers president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury may have to make a tough decision between now and the trade deadline, as he might have to part ways with one of his young and talented forwards for a high-end veteran player to bring home the Stanley Cup. However, he certainly won’t get rid of the coveted youngsters who were drafted ninth, second, and first overall in three consecutive years for a small price. Let’s look at if or how any of these players might find themselves elsewhere by March 3.
markerzone.com
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF
A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors
With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
Yardbarker
Colorado Avalanche’s 6 Retired Numbers
The Colorado Avalanche don’t have the long and storied history that some NHL franchises boast, but they have been pretty good since relocating to the Rocky Mountains before the 1995-96 season. During their time in Colorado, the Avs have won three Stanley Cups, and have gotten acquainted with many fan favorites along the way.
Rangers, Islanders, Devils reps for 2023 NHL All-Star Game revealed
Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, Islanders forward Brock Nelson and Devils forward Jack Hughes have been named to the NHL All-Star Game as the tri-state area representatives from the Metro Division.
Yardbarker
Penguins cruise past Coyotes, snap 6-game skid
Jake Guentzel scored twice on Sunday to help the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe, Ariz. Jason Zucker and Jeff Carter also scored, and Sidney Crosby added two assists for the Penguins, who were 0-4-2 in their past six games and won despite going 0-for-6 on the power play to extend their drought to 0-for-21 over the last four games.
Filip Hallander home from hospital; WBS Penguins rally for OT win
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A frightening end to Friday’s game led to an uplifting Saturday for the Penguins. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward Filip Hallander was released from the hospital following testing and examination after leaving Mohegan Sun Arena on a stretcher. Hallander fell after a collision...
NHL
Blue Jackets alums welcome Wright-Patt skaters to a new hockey experience
Military members at the base have played hockey all over the world, but skating with former CBJ players was a unique thrill. Growing up in suburban Boston, Kenzie Kattich says she was first on skates about the same time she started walking. Now a member of the United States Air...
FOX Sports
Buffalo takes on Philadelphia following overtime victory
Philadelphia Flyers (15-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -221, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 in overtime. Buffalo has a...
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Elmer Soderblom
With both Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Zadina both nearing returns to action, the Detroit Red Wings have made a roster decision. On Sunday afternoon, the Red Wings announced they have assigned LW Elmer Soderblom to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. In 21 games with the Red Wings during his rookie campaign, Soderblom has recorded five goals and three assists. He scored the game-winning goal on New Year’s Eve against the Ottawa Senators.
It’s time for Joe Mazzulla to start Rob Williams to improve Celtics defense | Brian Robb
The Celtics are clearly playing the long game with Robert Williams amid his return from knee surgery over the past few weeks. What started as a gradual minutes ramp-up in his season debut has gone about as well as one could hope from an individual perspective. Williams shook off some early season rust and build some chemistry with both old and new teammates, rounding out into form on Saturday night with his best all-around performance of the year against the Spurs.
MassLive.com
