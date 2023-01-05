Read full article on original website
Elon Musk calls for Congress to investigate FBI; asks Schiff if he approved ‘state censorship’
Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently called for Congress to investigate the FBI over alleged social media censorship as he continues releasing internal “Twitter Files” showing the agency’s influence over the site’s previous leaders. The FBI’s regular contact with Twitter ahead of the 2020 election apparently spurred...
Elon Musk taunts Schumer, McConnell after Twitter poll shows opposition to omnibus bill: 'People have spoken'
Twitter owner Elon Musk took a shot at Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell over a massive, %1.7-trillion spending bill in front of Congress.
Donald Trump's Days in the Wilderness Are Over
The former president could soon be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram after his Twitter was recently restored.
Tucker Carlson Can't Answer 1 Simple Question About The 2024 Election
“I’m not endorsing anybody. I have no idea what’s going to happen in the Republican primary,” Carlson said.
Popculture
Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade
Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
Trump's former comms director said her job was pointless because he would ruin her plans with compulsive tweeting
Alyssa Farah Griffin said being communications director under Donald Trump was "a huge challenge" because he always went off-script.
Mike Pence seen as ‘p----’ for not supporting indictment of Trump: MSNBC guest
MSNBC regular Kurt Andersen slammed former Vice President Mike Pence as a 'p----" and a "wimp" for not supporting the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
"You didn't answer any question": Fox News host Sean Hannity grills Lauren Boebert over "math"
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. As House Republicans continue their political sparring match amid Rep. Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., repeated efforts to secure...
White House unable to describe what Kamala Harris is doing on immigration
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that she does not "have anything to lay out" on Vice President Kamala Harris' role to address the border crisis.
Trump Battles On Truth Social To Make Voting As Inconvenient As Possible
Trump tells governors to ban mail-in ballots (just like the kind he has used) and only allow paper-ballot voting on a single day.
Jim Jordan Will Face 'Smackdown' in Federal Court, Kirschner Predicts
"This is an eye-popping power grab," the former federal prosecutor said in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday.
CNN host Erin Burnett calls out Republican for calling her ‘young lady’
CNN news anchor Erin Burnett called out a Republican congressman for addressing her as “young lady.”“That, I will say, was a bit — in my opinion — rude,” the senior journalist said after Troy Nehls made the comment.After being asked if it was meant to be complimentary, he said: ““Of course it was ... This is my first time on the Clinton News Network. Absolutely.”Mr Nehls was discussing the ongoing chaos regarding the election of a new House speaker.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Joe Biden calls GOP House Speaker chaos ‘embarrassing’Londoners ferried across flooded road in rescue boat after water pipe burstProposed anti-strike law ‘attack on human rights and civil liberties’ says Mick Lynch
Trump Bemoans ‘Unnecessary Turmoil’ in GOP, Then Tears Into McConnell
With the Republican party plunged into disarray over Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ailing bid to become House speaker, Donald Trump gave his two cents on the chaos in typical fashion. “There is so much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform Tuesday, saying the disruption was due in large part “to people like the Old Broken Crow, Mitch McConnell, his ‘wife’, Coco Chow, who is a sellout to China, and their RINO allies, who make it difficult for everyone else by constantly capitulating to Hopeless Joe Biden and the Democrats.” Trump has previously used the same slur against Elaine Chao—an American citizen who was born in Taiwan. McCarthy says he spoke with Trump on Tuesday evening, and that the former president “reiterated his support,” CNN reports. “He thinks it is better that all the Republicans get together and solve this,” McCarthy added.
New research shows that Donald Trump's fascist attacks on democracy may have backfired
The internet and social media are a type of experience machine. At their worst, the internet and social media function as a self-reinforcing echo chamber and closed episteme in which many people confuse huge amounts of free and otherwise readily available "information" and "content" with true knowledge and hard-earned expertise.
Year in Review: Shake-ups at CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News
Cable news networks experienced a number of changes in 2022 both on and off the air.
Republicans at Turning Point USA Are Drawn to Florida’s Ron DeSantis, As Tucker Carlson Says “I’m Not Endorsing Anybody”
The tide continues to shift in DeSantis' favor. On December 17, speaking at the Turning Point USA gathering of conservative Republicans, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson stated that he won't be endorsing anybody for the presidential campaign in 2024. It's yet another suggestion from a senior figure in the conservative media that the one-term former president Donald Trump is falling out of favor.
Ginni Thomas Video Complaining About 'Resistance' to Elections Resurfaces
Thomas told the House January 6 committee that she believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
CBS affiliate investigating anti-Trump email sent from station account: ‘Get busy getting ready for prison’
Missouri's KRCG is under fire for an email blasting former President Trump, sparking an internal investigation by the Sinclair Broadcasting Group-owned station.
Baker and Healey showed how power should be transferred (Editorial)
As Maura Healey was succeeding Charlie Baker as governor of Massachusetts, it’s fair to say some of Baker’s critics in his own party saw him behaving exactly as they expected, not how they wanted. The Baker-Healey transition, though, was an example of what civic responsibility and behavior should...
Trump tried to call Josh Hawley six times before January 6, call logs reveal
A day before he was caught on camera sprinting away from a riotous mob of Donald Trump’s supporters, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley ignored or failed to return six separate calls and three voicemails from then-president Donald Trump as he was preparing to spearhead objecting to certifying the then-president’s 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.According to White House phone logs made public by the House January 6 select committee, Mr Trump placed six phone calls to Mr Hawley through the White House switchboard on 5 January 2020, the day before Congress was set to hold the quadrennial joint session to...
