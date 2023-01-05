ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

CNN host Erin Burnett calls out Republican for calling her ‘young lady’

CNN news anchor Erin Burnett called out a Republican congressman for addressing her as “young lady.”“That, I will say, was a bit — in my opinion — rude,” the senior journalist said after Troy Nehls made the comment.After being asked if it was meant to be complimentary, he said: ““Of course it was ... This is my first time on the Clinton News Network. Absolutely.”Mr Nehls was discussing the ongoing chaos regarding the election of a new House speaker.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Joe Biden calls GOP House Speaker chaos ‘embarrassing’Londoners ferried across flooded road in rescue boat after water pipe burstProposed anti-strike law ‘attack on human rights and civil liberties’ says Mick Lynch
TheDailyBeast

Trump Bemoans ‘Unnecessary Turmoil’ in GOP, Then Tears Into McConnell

With the Republican party plunged into disarray over Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ailing bid to become House speaker, Donald Trump gave his two cents on the chaos in typical fashion. “There is so much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform Tuesday, saying the disruption was due in large part “to people like the Old Broken Crow, Mitch McConnell, his ‘wife’, Coco Chow, who is a sellout to China, and their RINO allies, who make it difficult for everyone else by constantly capitulating to Hopeless Joe Biden and the Democrats.” Trump has previously used the same slur against Elaine Chao—an American citizen who was born in Taiwan. McCarthy says he spoke with Trump on Tuesday evening, and that the former president “reiterated his support,” CNN reports. “He thinks it is better that all the Republicans get together and solve this,” McCarthy added.
Toby Hazlewood

Republicans at Turning Point USA Are Drawn to Florida’s Ron DeSantis, As Tucker Carlson Says “I’m Not Endorsing Anybody”

The tide continues to shift in DeSantis' favor. On December 17, speaking at the Turning Point USA gathering of conservative Republicans, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson stated that he won't be endorsing anybody for the presidential campaign in 2024. It's yet another suggestion from a senior figure in the conservative media that the one-term former president Donald Trump is falling out of favor.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump tried to call Josh Hawley six times before January 6, call logs reveal

A day before he was caught on camera sprinting away from a riotous mob of Donald Trump’s supporters, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley ignored or failed to return six separate calls and three voicemails from then-president Donald Trump as he was preparing to spearhead objecting to certifying the then-president’s 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.According to White House phone logs made public by the House January 6 select committee, Mr Trump placed six phone calls to Mr Hawley through the White House switchboard on 5 January 2020, the day before Congress was set to hold the quadrennial joint session to...
MISSOURI STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy