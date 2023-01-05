Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the 'Worst Men' After Pete Davidson Dates
Emily Ratajkowski is getting real about dating post-divorce after being recently linked to stars like Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt. The model, who filed for divorce from Uncut Gems producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September amid rumors that he had been unfaithful during their marriage, confessed she attracts the "worst men" on her podcast High Low With EmRata.
Mila Kunis is Pleasant, Even When a Fan Confuses Her for Megan Fox
Mila Kunis responded hilariously to a fan who mistakenly thought she was Megan Fox. A fan asked Kunis to sign the Transformers actress' poster after leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! in New York City in a now-viral clip from September. "I love her! That's Megan Fox," Kunis tells an excited fan. "She's fantastic, and the fact that you thought I was her -- but I love that you thought that I was her." Before exiting Kimmel's NYC studios, where he held a week of shows in the fall, the actress, wearing a face mask, signed posters and photos and posed for selfies. Kunis signed most posters and pictures fans put in front of her, but she declined to sign a swimsuit picture. It wasn't the first time Kunis had been mistaken for a celebrity. Sarah Hyland was mistaken for Kunis on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in September 2021. Hyland discussed the incident on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Dolly Parton Pays Surprise Tribute to Leslie Jordan on His Farewell Episode of 'Call Me Kat'
Dolly Parton made sure to give good friend Leslie Jordan a fitting sendoff. The country icon made a surprise appearance on Thursday's winter premiere of Call Me Kat to pay tribute to the late star, who played Phil on the Fox series before his tragic death on Oct. 24 at the age of 67.
Boy Band Pop Star Reveals Engagement
Congratulations are in order for The Wanted's Nathan Sykes. As Digital Spy noted, Sykes is engaged to his girlfriend Charlotte Burke. He explained in an Instagram post that he popped the question in a very meaningful location for his soon-to-be wife. On Instagram, Sykes shared a couple of photos from...
Trisha Paytas Joining 'RHOBH'? Bravo Addresses YouTuber's Claim
YouTuber Trisha Paytas has been fanning rumors about her possibly joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But, is she really about to join the Bravo series? A representative recently set the record straight with a cut-and-dry statement. According to Insider, Paytas recently addressed rumors that she would be appearing...
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dies Suddenly
Tristan Thompson's mother has died suddenly in Toronto, according to TMZ Sports. Thompson's mother, Andrea, reportedly suffered a heart attack at her home on Thursday and was rushed to the local hospital. Medical experts tried to resuscitate her before she died. TMZ said Thompson, who played for three different NBA teams last season, left Los Angeles as soon as he could to be with his family.
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Rascal Flatts Member's Wife Admits She Had Affair Amid Divorce Proceedings
Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney and his wife, model Tiffany Fallon, are in the process of getting a divorce and it is already contentious. Rooney, 47, accused Fallon, 48, of having an affair with her personal trainer, which she admitted. The musician filed for divorce from the 2005 Playboy Playmate of the Year in January 2021.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
CNN's Don Lemon Takes Aim at Prince Harry Over Latest Claims
Don Lemon is calling out Prince Harry for "airing family dirty laundry" as the first of many of the Duke of Sussex's allegations about the royal family leaked from his upcoming autobiography, Spare. The CNN anchor criticized Harry's decision to go public with allegations, including one that his older brother Prince William physically attacked him, during a discussion on CNN This Morning.
'Wednesday' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix
Wednesday has been one of Netflix's biggest shows of all time, after only one season. Now, we have an update on the Tim Burton-created series' Season 2 fate at the streamer. In a new video, Netflix shared clips from Wednesday Season 1 along with footage of fans who've been rallying around the series. near the end of the clip, Netflix reveals that "the global phenomenon will return for Season 2."
'Gladiator' Sequel Reportedly Lands New Lead Star
Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel has reportedly landed a new lead star. According to Deadline, Irish actor Paul Mescal is in talks to play an older Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film. The outlet notes that Mescal is said to have had a meeting with Scott months ago, but has remained the director's top choice for the part.
'GMA': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Relationship Reportedly Irritated Major ABC Anchor
There's been plenty of talk about Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach as of late. Their relationship has caused a significant stir behind the scenes, as Page Six reported that one of their colleagues is less than pleased by the coverage it has been getting. According to the outlet, Robach's 20/20 co-anchor David Muir is "upset" over the situation.
Prince Harry Reportedly 'Written out' of King Charles Coronation
The lead up to Prince Harry's new memoir hitting store shelves on Tuesday, but the reports out of Spare have not painted The Royal Family in the best light. According to TMZ, Harry's memoir has reportedly angered his brother, Prince William, to the point that he's simmering for a confrontation.
Earl Boen, 'Terminator' Franchise Star and Voice Actor, Dead at 81
Actor Earl Boen passed away on Thursday at his home in Hawaii. According to a report by Variety, Boen was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall of 2022. He was 81 years old, and was beloved by friends, family and fans around the world. Boen was a...
Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again
A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
Kim Kardashian Revealed Her Natural Hair on TikTok Without Anybody Realizing
Kim Kardashian just got very real on TikTok. More specifically, she gave fans a look at her real hair. But, you may have missed the major moment. As ELLE noted, Kardashian is transitioning back to her brunette locks. In the midst of the process, her daughter, North West, caught her on camera sporting her natural hair length (i.e. without extensions). In the TikTok, Kardashian and her eldest daughter duet "Baby It's Cold Outside." When the camera pans to the KKW Beauty mogul, she can be seen sitting on her bed with her hair wet and at shoulder length. You can also see that her transformation back to being a brunette isn't quite complete, as she was still in her blonde era.
