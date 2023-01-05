Mila Kunis responded hilariously to a fan who mistakenly thought she was Megan Fox. A fan asked Kunis to sign the Transformers actress' poster after leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! in New York City in a now-viral clip from September. "I love her! That's Megan Fox," Kunis tells an excited fan. "She's fantastic, and the fact that you thought I was her -- but I love that you thought that I was her." Before exiting Kimmel's NYC studios, where he held a week of shows in the fall, the actress, wearing a face mask, signed posters and photos and posed for selfies. Kunis signed most posters and pictures fans put in front of her, but she declined to sign a swimsuit picture. It wasn't the first time Kunis had been mistaken for a celebrity. Sarah Hyland was mistaken for Kunis on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in September 2021. Hyland discussed the incident on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO