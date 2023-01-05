Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season
Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
Netflix has announced 13 brand new shows coming out in 2023 (so far). See them all here.
The streaming service has announced at least 13 series that will premiere in the new year, including "That '90s Show" and "Kaleidoscope."
‘BMF’ Universe Expanding With Three Spinoffs In The Works From Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared plans to expand the BMF universe with three spinoffs at the show’s Season 2 premiere on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Jackson teased the universe will be dubbed “BMF Immortal.” Related Story ‘BMF’: Heather Zuhlke To Serve As Interim Showrunner As Randy Huggins Focuses On Health Related Story Lionsgate International SVP Marc Lorber To Exit Related Story 'Dangerous Liaisons,' 'Becoming Elizabeth' & 'Step Up' Pulled From Starz As Streaming Removals Become More Widespread It’s early days yet and planning is ongoing, Deadline hears. Titles and details regarding the focus of the spinoffs will be announced at a later date. Even though Jackson did...
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”
During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
Black Adam Is Crushing On HBO Max Now That It’s Free Streaming, But It May Be Too Little Too Late
Black Adam is now on HBO Max, and while a lot of people are watching it on the platform, it might be too little too late for this corner of the DCEU.
Jackée Harry Explains To Sheryl Lee Ralph How Her Ego Led To Career Karma
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jackée Harry are the only two Black actresses to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, 35 years apart. Harry took hers home in 1988 for her role as Sandra Clark on 227 while Ralph garnered her win in 2022 for her role as Barbara Howard on the hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary. For the latter’s recent Of The ESSENCE cover, she spoke with her comedic comrade about their shared experiences in Hollywood, but specifically getting their egos in check over the years.More from VIBE.comRihanna Earns First Golden Globe Nomination With "Lift Me Up"Eddie...
Love At First DM: Twitter Reacts To Yo Gotti FINALLY Pulling Angela Simmons
Social media is ABLAZE over Yo Gotti manifesting the girl of his dreams SIX YEARS after professing his love for her on smash hit single “Down In The DM.”. On the classic track, he rapped: “I love the ’Gram, I love the ’Gram (I love the ’Gram)/I’m addicted to it, I know I am (I know I am)/And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’/F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (#goals).”
NME
Viral ‘Wednesday’ tattoo mocked for looking “more like Samuel L. Jackson”
A fan’s Wednesday Addams tattoo has gone viral after social media users noted that it looks more like Samuel L. Jackson than Jenna Ortega, the star of the hit Netflix series. An image of the artwork has received millions of views on Twitter, prompting a wave of amusing comments,...
ComicBook
Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in New Netflix Series
Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch has officially found his next project. On Wednesday, it was announced (via a report from Variety) that Cumberbatch is set to star in Eric, a six-episode limited series set to arrive on Netflix. The show would be set in 1980's New York, and would star Cumberbatch as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America's most popular children's show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way home.
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
techaiapp.com
What Comes Out on HBO Max in January 2023? See the Full List Here! | HBO Max, Movies, Television
HBO Max is starting the new year with many titles available to stream!. The streaming service is getting ready to add SO many movies to it’s library, as well as premiering some new shows. The Last of US TV series adaptation and the new Velma comedy from Mindy Kaling...
Apryl Jones Wishes Her ‘Love’ Taye Diggs A Happy Birthday
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones are still going strong into the New Year after teasing their romance on social media all last year. Diggs celebrated his 52nd birthday on January 2nd and Jones took to Instagram to express her “love” for The Best Man star. “Happy Born Day...
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker, Dies at 59
Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated director, producer and writer, died on Dec. 24. She was 59. The filmmaker, known for three installments of the Prince & Me franchise, died in Vancouver, B.C., following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver, Amy Schumer and More Sign Writers Guild DEI Pledge for Late Night and Comedy/Variety TV WritersWhispers of a Writers Strike Grow LouderPineapple Street Studios Workers Successfully Unionize After Card Check Before beginning her career in film, the Brooklyn native graduated from Harvard and moved to London for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a management...
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
‘1923’s James Badge Dale Explains How First 3 Episodes are the Series’ ‘Prologue’
When fans tuned into the long-awaited premiere episode of the Yellowstone origin series 1923 they were treated to an intense moment. As the series opened, we meet Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton as she blasts a man with a shotgun. She then screams deep into the wilderness, already leaving us all on the edge of our seats.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine looks to be more violent than ever in ‘Deadpool 3’ as Dave Bautista indicates Drax’s MCU fate
Today in the Marvel universe, Hugh Jackman is up to his old tricks as he potentially spoils another major Deadpool 3 detail while dunking on Ryan Reynolds for the umpteenth time. Meanwhile, Dave Bautista’s devastatingly dismissive comments about the MCU suggest things aren’t going to end well for Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Last but not least, Quantumania isn’t spreading as fast as Kevin Feige might be hoping. Let’s begin…
