Zaya Wade Goes Preppy-Chic in Cropped Jacket With Matching Miniskirt & Ballet Flats

Zaya Wade put a casual spin on preppy pieces in her latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the daughter of Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union uploaded a set of images on the social media site.

The carousel-style images sees Zaya posing outside as a ray of sunlight beams down on her. Zaya posed in a blue preppy plaid coordinating two-piece set from Ahluwalia. Her outfit consisted of a long-sleeve cropped jacket with a matching miniskirt. The outerwear had a sharp collar and included gold buttons at the center and on the cuffs.

To further elevate the moment, the 15-year-old socialite accessorized with a small Kate Spade New York tote bag and a silver midi ring. Zaya parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight.

When it came down to the shoes, Zaya tied her outfit together with a pair of black ballet flats. The silhouette had a thin strap across the instep and a round puffy outsole.

Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The feminine-meets-functional shoes are well and truly back in business and better than ever. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

Zaya constantly displays her personal knack for trendy silhouettes, popular labels and effervescent pops of color. The budding fashionista often steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch , Miu Miu and Ph5. The style maven continues to exude trailblazer status by supporting emerging POC brands. At only 15 years old, Wade is sure to be pushing the style envelope for years to come.

