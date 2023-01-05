ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Family says missing rapper Theophilus London found safe

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8Ibp_0k4ZWaf900

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months, a relative announced Wednesday night.

“We have found Theo. He is safe and well,” the rapper’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, posted on Instagram. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

The post didn’t provide details of where London had been found, where he had been or why he hadn’t contacted his family, which filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police last week and asked for the public’s help in finding him.

Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

London’s family and friends had said they believed someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles.

London, 35, posted prolifically on Instagram, but his last posts also came in July.

An LAPD news release on Dec. 28 said London was last seen in the Skid Row area in October and his family had completely lost contact with him.

The rapper was born in Trinidad and Tobago and later raised in the Brooklyn borough of New York. He was nominated for a 2016 Grammy for best rap performance for a featured spot alongside Paul McCartney on Kanye West’s “All Day.”

London has frequently collaborated with the artist now known as Ye, who produced and guested on 2014′s “Vibes.” London would often post updates on Ye’s “Donda” and “Donda 2” on Instagram, even saying he was “promoted to tackle media duties” on Ye’s behalf for the month of February.

London has released three studio albums: 2011′s “Timez Are Weird These Days,” “Vibes” and 2020′s “Bebey.” He recently was a featured artist on Young Franco’s “Get Your Money,” released in September, the month before he was last seen.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Body found in North Carolina believed to be missing 22-year-old

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department announced that a body found behind Dockside Apartments in the Tar River on Friday morning is believed to be that of Khalil Jefferson, a 22-year-old who was reported missing in Greenville on Dec. 2, 2022. The remains have been transported to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
CLEVELAND, OH
RadarOnline

'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
FOX8 News

Missing High Point 20-year-old found dead in car found halfway submerged in creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car in Greensboro on Friday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro on that day in a black […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

28-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem stabbing: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Saturday morning. Officers came to the 600 block of West Thirteenth Street after getting an “unknown trouble call.” At the scene, investigators found Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr, 28, of Winston-Salem, in the parking lot suffering from a stab […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

2 minors among 3 killed in wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County

*On Friday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported four fatalities in this wreck. On Saturday FOX8 learned that there were three fatalities from North Carolina State Highway Patrol* DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning. At around 3:31 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 600 block of Waughtown Street after getting reports of a shooting. At the scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire but no injured people. A short time later, a man […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
91K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy